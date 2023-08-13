Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

During the first two months of the season, the Tulsa Drillers had the best starting rotation in Double-A baseball.

But the success enjoyed by Emmet Sheehan, Landon Knack and Kyle Hurt led to them being promoted, and Nick Nastrini was traded to the Chicago White Sox organization.

With those four gone, the Drillers’ rotation hasn’t been as effective, one of the reasons why the team’s record has slipped from 35-16 on June 6 to 54-53, but newcomer Kendall Williams has been a recent bright spot and could be moving up before the season ends.

Williams was terrific in his Drillers home debut Friday night as he pitched six shutout innings, didn’t issue a walk and struck out seven in a 5-1 win over Amarillo at ONEOK Field. The 6-foot-6 right-hander needed only 71 pitches to match the longest outing of his four-season pro career. And the start is even more impressive considering that Drillers pitchers had an 8.53 ERA in nine previous games against the Sod Poodles this season.

“My splitter was down in the zone, that’s my best pitch and I stuck with it and kept throwing it,” Williams said.

“Ideally I would like to go a seventh inning, but I was getting tired.so I figuried it was a good time to hand the ball to someone else.”

Williams allowed one run in four innings in his Drillers debut on Aug. 5 at Wichita. He was promoted from High-A Great Lakes, where he was selected as the Midwest League Pitcher of the Month for July.

There is a good side to Williams having pitched less than 45 innings this season. Williams’ season started two months late as he was held back in extended spring training for precautionary reasons due to forearm soreness.

“It’s early in the season for me,” Williams said. “I’m feeling good and just hoping to keep going.

“I definitely feel stronger than I otherwise would if I had thrown 90-100 innings as opposed to 40-50.”

Williams is from Olive Branch, Mississippi, but finished his high school career at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

“It was different, more of a collegiate atmopshere than high school,” Williams said. “It takes a different kind of maturity to go there and handle the stuff that you woudn’t otherwise.

“It was a good acclimation period to transition into pro ball.”

Williams was a second-round selection, 52nd overall, by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2019 and signed with them over playing college baseball at Vanderbilt.

A little over a year later, while at the Blue Jays alternate training center as the minor league season was canceled due to COVID, he was sent to the Los Angeles Dodgers with Ryan Noda for former Drillers pitcher Ross Stripling at the trading deadline.

“I had mixed emotions, I had just got there with the Blue Jays and was friendly with everybody, was excited for a new experience, but they obviously wanted me here for a reason,” Williams said.

After posting ERAs of 4.53 at Single-A Rancho Cucamonga in 2021 and 4.15 at Great Lakes in 2022, he is having a breakout season this year despite starting two months late.

“I didn’t want to be there (extended spring training) any longer than I had to, but it is what it is and I’m happy to be here now,” Williams said.

The Drillers, after letting a six-run lead slip away in a 10-9 loss to Amarillo on Saturday night, will close out their homestand at 1:05 p.m. Sunday against the Sod Poodles. After Sunday, the Drillers will only have 12 home games remaining, with the next on Aug. 29.

Notable

Stillwater graduate Jackson Holliday produced his third five-hit game of the season Friday night — his first since joining Double-A Bowie of the Eastern League, where he is batting .386 in 17 games. For three teams this season, he has a combined total of 10 homers, 59 RBIs and a .342 batting average. Holliday is the top prospect in the minors after being the No. 1 overall draft choice by Baltimore in 2022...

Bishop Kelley graduate and 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel returned to the major leagues this past week with mixed results for the Minnesota Twins. Keuchel allowed one run in five innings in his debut last Sunday against Arizona to help the Twins pick up a win, but was knocked out in the second inning of a losing start Friday against Philadelphia. Keuchel was the Triple-A International League Pitcher of the Month for July as he had a 0.96 ERA in five starts for St. Paul...

Former Jenks and OSU pitcher Thomas Hatch pitched four shutout innings Thursday to pick up the win in his Pittsburgh Pirates debut against Atlanta. Hatch was claimed on waivers from Toronto.

Locals in the minorsMac McCroskey, after being the shortstop on Oral Roberts’ College World Series team this year, was then drafted in the 20th round by the Los Angeles Angels and is already in Double-A with Rocket City in the Southern League, where he is batting .186 with six RBIs in 14 games.

Also in the Angels’ system is 2022 15th-round choice, former Jenks/OSU pitcher Bryce Osmond, who is 3-7 with a 3.89 ERA in 17 starts for High-A Tri-City in the Northwest League...

Former NOAH/college Drillers pitcher Matt Merrill was recently promoted by the Washington Nationals to High-A Wilmington in the South Atlantic League. Merrill had the rare feat of strikibg out the side on nine pitches on July 22 for Single-A Fredericksburg. He has a 3.04 ERA with 45 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings in 18 combined appearances this season.

