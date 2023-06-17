A week after his final appearance with the Tulsa Drillers, Emmet Sheehan was in Major League Baseball’s spotlight Friday night.

Just as he had done against Texas League hitters during the first two months of the season, Sheehan dominated the San Francisco Giants. He allowed only two walks and struck out three over six innings.

Sheehan left with a no-hitter and a 4-0 lead, but in a very un-Hollywood ending, he didn’t get the victory as the Dodgers suffered another bullpen collapse and lost 7-5 in 11 innings.

Sheehan, wearing No. 80, became only the third pitcher in MLB history to pitch at least six innings and not allow a hit in his debut. The other two were former Drillers right-hander Ross Stripling in 2016, also against the Giants, and Daniel Ponce de Leon with St. Louis in 2018. Stripling and Ponce de Leon also emerged winless as their teams lost.

“I was definitely a little overwhelmed,” Sheehan said to LA media after the game. “I was just trying to go out there, make it the same game that it is in Double-A.

Sheehan added, “I couldn’t have asked for a better debut, (except for) a Dodger win.”

Sheehan set the tone for his season on the Drillers’ Opening Night when he retired 15 of 16 San Antonio hitters.

With Tulsa, Sheehan went 4-1 with a 1.86 ERA. He led Double-A with 88 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings.

Sheehan and Landon Knack were promoted from Tulsa to Triple-A Oklahoma City after the Drillers’ last homestand ended Sunday. Although Sheehan was officially still on Tulsa’s roster when he was selected Friday by the Dodgers, he was supposed to pitch Friday for OKC, but injuries and an 11-inning game Thursday led to him being sent to the majors instead.

“Emmet was fun to watch, very excited for him, and we made some nice plays behind him,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “I wish we could have ended it with a win.”

Before one of his last Drillers starts, Sheehan had a chance to watch on the ONEOK Field video board, last year’s top Drillers pitching prospect, Bobby Miller, win his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs.

Miller has been dazzling in his first four major league starts as he carried a 3-0 record and 0.78 ERA into Saturday’s matchup with the Giants.

Besides Sheehan and Miller, other former Drillers to make their MLB debuts with the Dodgers this season have been Michael Busch, Gavin Stone, Jonny DeLuca and Nick Robertson. Sheehan was the first player to be promoted directly from Tulsa to Los Angeles since Michael Grove last year.

Big win for Drillers

Tulsa, with a 3-0 win Friday night at Springfield, regained a share of the Texas League North Division’s lead with Arkansas with eight games left in the first-half race. The win snapped a four-game losing streak.

A lack of offense has been a problem for the Drillers during the past week. An exception has been Austin Gauthier, whose seventh-inning RBI double snapped a scoreless tie. That was the only allowed by former Oklahoma State pitcher Logan Gragg (1-4) in 6 2/3 innings.

Gauthier has scored a run in nine consecutive games. Jose Ramos added a two-run double in the ninth.

Nick Frasso combined with three Tulsa relievers on a five-hitter. Alec Gamboa picked up the win to improve to 6-0 this season and is 17-4 since the start of 2022.

Locals in the minors

Stillwater graduate Jackson Holliday was the High-A South Atlantic League’s player of the month for May as the Aberdeen IronBirds (Orioles) shortstop led the SAL with a .384 batting average, 33 hits, 54 total bases and .509 on-base percentage. He also was second with 26 runs and fifth with 19 RBIs. However, he had cooled off a bit in the past two weeks as he is hitting .217 in June … Former Owasso/OU right-hander David Sandlin was named the Single-A Carolina League pitcher of the week for June 6-12. Sandlin, 4-1 with a 3.19 ERA overall this season for Columbia (Royals), pitched seven innings in a 1-0 win over the Salem Red Sox on June 9. It took only 1:46 — the shortest nine-inning game in Columbia history … Former Bixby/OU lefty Jake Bennett has a 1.91 ERA in 10 starts for High-A Wilmington (Nationals).