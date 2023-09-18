A disappointing second half of the season, from a won-loss perspective, ended on an upbeat note for the Tulsa Drillers.

Scott Hennessey, who had been on a medical leave of absence for more than two months after receiving treatments for cancer, returned to the dugout as the Drillers' manager for the final three games.

The Drillers celebrated his return by ending a 12-game losing streak on Friday and won again Saturday before falling 7-2 to the Corpus Christi Hooks in the finale Sunday night at ONEOK Field.

After the finale, Hennessey was embraced by every player in the dugout before making their way to the clubhouse.

Hennessey, the Drillers' manager since mid-2017, hopes to again be at the helm in 2024. It was important for him to return before this season ended.

"It was just good to be back out here competing," Hennessey said. "To get back out here with the grind, being in the clubhouse with the guys. We spend more time with the team than you do your own family so I just couldn't go that way and not be back in the dugout competing with them. Didn't feel good but I didn't care, I missed them more than they missed me."

The Drillers (65-73 overall, 24-45 second half) were shut out on two hits over the first six innings by lefty Julio Robaina, who became the Texas League's fourth 10-game winner this season. He allowed only two baserunners -- both on singles -- and struck out nine.

Corpus Christi scored five in the second, capped by Garrett Wolforth's three-run homer. Tulsa trailed 7-0 before conescutive one-out homers in the ninth.

Below are four takeaways from the Drillers' finale:

1. Ismael Alcantara is a player to watch

Alcantara, an outfielder who played 10 games for Tulsa last year, returned to the Drillers in late June and showed steady improvement, batting .275 in 59 games. He was at .313 in September. On Sunday, he broke up Robaina's no-hitter with a bunt single in the fourth and ended the shutout with a one-out homer in the ninth. He also threw out a baserunner in the ninth.

"He showed the (Los Angeles) Dodgers and the (front) office that he could play all three outfield spots," Hennssey said. "He's a great teammate, plays hard every day and he played really well in the second half."

2. A reminder of baseball's growth all over the world

Tulsa's designated hitter Sunday was Umar Male, the first player from Uganda to reach affiliated baseball's Double-A level. Male went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and a sharp ground out in his Drillers debut. The Dodgers have another Ugandan, pitcher Ben Serunkuma, who was signed with Male in early 2022, and is at Single-A Rancho Cucamonga.

3. A reminder of Jose Ramos' exciting potential

Befpre the season, Ramos showed his talent playing for Panama in the World Baseball Classic. Ramos, in his first season with the Drillers, was second on the team with 19 homers and 68 RBIs as he batted .240. In the ninth inning, he showed his power with an opposite-field, 369-foot homer that sailed over the Drillers bullpen and landed on the lawn. It was a nice way for him to go into the offseason with his first homer since July 30. Ramos, a strong defensive center fielder, struggled offensively after coming back from an injury and batted only .137 in September.

4. Tulsa fans had a winning season

For the first time since 1999 at old Drillers Stadium, Tulsa led the Texas League in total attendance, finishing at 356,002. Drillers players saluted the fans after the game.

Sunday

HOOKS 7, DRILLERS 2

Corpus Christi 050 000 101 — 7 12 0

Tulsa 000 000 002 — 2 4 0

Robaina, DePaula (7), Gaither (8), VanWey (9) and Wolforth; Ortiz-Mayr, Little (6), Bettencourt (7), Lao (7), DePaula (8), Pilarski (9) and Marte. W: Robaina (10-6). L: Ortiz-Mayr (3-8). HR: CC, Wolforth (4); Tulsa, Alcantara (4), Ramos (19). RBI: CC, Wolforth 3 (19), Daniels (50), Correa (46), Aviles (47), Arias (10); Tulsa, Alcantara (20), Ramos (68). LOB: CC 8, Tulsa 2. T: 2:25. A: 5,204.

Saturday

DRILLERS 8, HOOKS 4

Corpus Christi 101 000 002 — 4 5 2

Tulsa 031 022 00x — 8 10 0

Bellozo, Brown (5) and Stubbs; Williams, Fisher (6), Gowdy (8), Reyes (9) and Chalo. W: Williams (3-3). L: Bellozo (0-1). HR: Tulsa, Vargas (22), Y.Diaz (16), Hoese (11). RBI: CC, Wagner 2 (32), Stubbs (60), Aviles (46); Tulsa, Y.Diaz 4 (60), Hoese 2 (36), Vargas (90). E: CC, Stubbs (13), Stevens (12). DP: CC 1, Tulsa 1. LOB: CC 7, Tulsa 5. T: 2:29. A: 5,759.

