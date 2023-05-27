Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Drillers pitcher Emmet Sheehan is wearing 99 this season — a uniform number rarely used by a Tulsa pro baseball team.

Sheehan didn't choose that number, but it was offered to him by trainer Jesse Guffey.

"He gave it to me out of the blue," Sheehan said. "I wanted it, but I didn't think I was going to get it, I think someone else didn't want it so they gave it to me.

"It's something different, a cool number."

It's been 50 years since it was last assigned on a regular basis — to Oilers coach Satchel Paige in 1973.

Paige was already in the Baseball Hall of Fame when he joined Tulsa, and Sheehan is showing star potential with the Drillers.

Sheehan, who is one of the Los Angeles Dodgers' top prospects, leads Double-A with 67 strikeouts in only 38 innings.

"I'm not chasing them," Sheehan said. "When you get two strikes on a guy that's when you really start to chase, try to put him away, getting ahead of guys has been huge."

His next scheduled start is in the Drillers' homestand finale at 6:05 p.m. Sunday against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. With the dominance he has been showing, it's likely he will be promoted soon.

Sheehan's control, with only 16 walks, is more similar to Paige's than that shown by two popular 99s from around 30 years ago — Charlie Sheen's Rick "Wild Thing" Vaughn character in the movie "Major League" and former Drillers lefty Mitch Williams when he was the Philadelphia Phillies' closer.

In four starts this month, Sheehan has not allowed a run as he has allowed only six hits with 32 strikeouts in eight innings. On May 17 at Corpus Christi, the first batter he faced was three-time American League batting champion Jose Altuve, who was on an injury rehab. Sheehan struck him out.

Sheehan set the tone for his season on Opening Night when he retired 15 of 16 San Antonio hitters.

Last Tuesday, Sheehan struck out nine of the 15 batters he faced over four innings against the Naturals as his velocity reached 100 mph. During a rain delay before the game, he had a chance to watch on the ONEOK Field video board, last year's top Drillers pitching prospect, Bobby Miller, win his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs.

"That probably got him even more amped up," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "He has elite stuff, it's quality at any level, you could see that when he faced Altuve. He's going to be in the big leagues, probably sooner than later."

Sheehan, a sixth-round draft choice from 2021 from Boston College, split his high school career between Fordham Prep in New York and the Salisbury School in Connecticut. His mother, Maureen, who was a college volleyball player at Georgetown, helped his career get started.

"Mom played catch with me in the front yard," Sheehan said. "She definitely helped me a ton with it."

Sheehan, who has a 12-3 pro record, spent most of last season with High-A Quad Cities before joining the Double-A Drillers in September.

"That helped me out a ton," Sheehan said. "I think the first couple weeks at any new spot is a bit of an adjustment period so to get that out of the way was huge."

The Drillers' pitching staff was roughed up by Wichita in the playoffs, but Sheehan was a bright spot with a scoreless inning and then he went into the offseason after a solid stint in the Arizona Fall League for top prospects.

"My (offseason) goal was getting bigger, getting stronger, moving better," said Sheehan, who is 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds. "A lot of the stuff I've been seeing play out is because of what I did in the offseason in the weight room."

Winning lefty: Without much fanfare, Drillers lefty Alec Gamboa has compiled a 16-4 record since the start of last season. In 2022, his 11 wins tied for second in the Texas League and were the most by a Tulsa pitcher since 2016. This year, he is tied for the TL wins lead at 5-0 with a 3.33 ERA in nine appearances.

On Friday night, Gamboa picked up the win with one run allowed in four innings as Tulsa defeated Northwest Arkansas 4-3 at ONEOK Field. He retired 11 of the last 13 batters he faced.

"There is an uptick in his velocity," Hennessey said. "He had a good record last year, but he's a much better pitcher this year." ..

Drillers catcher Carson Taylor scored the winning run on a steal of home Friday — only the second stolen base of his three-year pro career.

Locals in the minors: Stillwater graduate Jackson Holliday's hitting tear didn't slow down after the Baltimore Orioles promoted last year's top overall draft choice from Single-A Delmarva to High-A Aberdeen on April 24. In a combined 38 games this season, he has six homers and 35 RBIs with a .396 batting average ...

Former Broken Arrow pitcher Kohl Franklin is 1-4 with a 3.97 ERA for Double-A Tennessee (Cubs). He has allowed two or less runs in six of his eight starts ...

Former OU and Owasso pitcher David Sandlin is 3-0 with a 3.19 ERA in eight starts for Single-A Columbia (Royals).

