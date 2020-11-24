All World football: Week 12 -- Jenks' Grant Lohr, Jayden Patrick move up in rankings

7. Isaac Smith

Wagoner, DE, Sr. (7)

Texas Tech commit had eight tackles with two for losses plus a sack and a QB pressure in a 56-0 win over Sallisaw -- the Bulldogs' sixth shutout of the season. In nine games, has 76 tackles, 12 sacks and 29 QB pressures. Also has one reception for 6 yards. Last year, had 122 tackles, including 24 for losses and 13 sacks, and 30 QB pressures to help the Bulldogs reach the 4A semifinals.

8. Jayden Patrick

Jenks, WR/CB, Sr. (9)

Caught three passes for 124 yards with a TD and one tackle against Norman North. In 10 games, has 28 catches for 724 yards and 11 TDs, has thrown and run for a TD, plus has 16 solo tackles and two pick-6s. Selected as the 6AI-1 Iron Man of the Year. In 2019, had 48 tackles and scored on a punt return.

9. Gage Laney

Owasso, S, Sr. (8)