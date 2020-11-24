All World football: Week 12 -- Jenks' Grant Lohr, Jayden Patrick move up in rankings

Each week, the World will update its ranking of the top metro high school football players. Rankings are based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and potential. Here are the updated rankings with the players’ previous week’s position in parentheses:
1. Mason Williams
Bixby, QB, Sr. (1)
Completed 10-of-20 passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns in a 63-27 win over Del City. In nine games this season, Williams is 159-of-238 for 2,248 yards and 26 touchdowns. Has led the Spartans to two Class 6AII state titles and a 34-game winning streak. Career passing totals: 605-of-863, 8,964 yards, 109 TDs.
2. Braylin Presley
Bixby, RB, Jr. (2)
Produced 187 yards and four TDs against Del City. Carried 17 times for 111 yards and caught five passes for 76 yards. For the season, has 154 rushes for 1,240 yards, 50 catches for 660 yards and 30 TDs overall in nine games. Career totals: 3,369 rushing yards, 82 catches for 952 yards, 72 TDs.
3. Qwontrel Walker
Stillwater, RB, Sr. (3)
Carried nine times for 174 yards and three TDs in a 49-17 win over Sand Springs. In eight games, has 191 carries for 1,720 yards and 29 TDs. The leading rusher in 6A history has 7,441 yards and 106 TDs overall. A 2019 World All-State selection as he rushed for 2,018 yards with 33 TDs.
4. Grant Lohr
Jenks, RB/S, Sr. (5)
Rushed for 120 yards and four TDs on 11 carries in a 63-16 win over Norman North. Also had two tackles. In 10 games, has 143 rushes for 1,027 yards and 18 TDs, 12 catches for 182 yards and three TDs, two interceptions with a pick-6, 12 solos and 27 assists with five sacks. The 6AI-1 co-offensive player of the year. In 2019, had 63 tackles and two playoff interceptions, including a pick-6.
5. Bryce Drummond
Pawhuska, QB, Sr. (4)
Pawhuska has received byes the past two weeks. Selected as the District A-5 MVP. In 10 games, he is 183-of-247 for 3,224 yards and 50 TDs, has 577 rushing yards and 15 TDs, and accounted for 38 two-point conversions. Career passing totals: 8,646 yards, 107 TDs.
6. Owen Ostroski
Holland Hall, DE, Sr. (6)
Army commit was dominant in a 52-0 victory over Checotah as he was involved in 12 tackles with four for losses, five QB hurries and a blocked punt. In nine games, has 69 tackles with 27½ for losses, 11 sacks and 32 QB hurries. Career totals of 332 tackles with 106½ for losses and 40½ sacks.
7. Isaac Smith
Wagoner, DE, Sr. (7)
Texas Tech commit had eight tackles with two for losses plus a sack and a QB pressure in a 56-0 win over Sallisaw -- the Bulldogs' sixth shutout of the season. In nine games, has 76 tackles, 12 sacks and 29 QB pressures. Also has one reception for 6 yards. Last year, had 122 tackles, including 24 for losses and 13 sacks, and 30 QB pressures to help the Bulldogs reach the 4A semifinals.
8. Jayden Patrick
Jenks, WR/CB, Sr. (9)
Caught three passes for 124 yards with a TD and one tackle against Norman North. In 10 games, has 28 catches for 724 yards and 11 TDs, has thrown and run for a TD, plus has 16 solo tackles and two pick-6s. Selected as the 6AI-1 Iron Man of the Year. In 2019, had 48 tackles and scored on a punt return.
9. Gage Laney
Owasso, S, Sr. (8)
Was involved in three tackles and had a pass deflection in a 45-7 win over Mustang. Has school records of 11 interceptions this season and 19 in his career. For the season, has 34 tackles and 10 pass deflections. A three-year starter, he was the All World readers selection in the preseason as the metro’s top defensive back.
10 (tie). AJ Green
Union, RB, Sr. (10)
Arkansas commit had 157 total yards and the last two TDs in a 26-14 win over Broken Arrow. Had 18 rushes for 118 yards plus a 39-yard TD catch. In 10 games, has 143 rushes for 1,213 yards and 18 TDs overall. Had 117 rushes for 939 yards and nine TDs last season.
10 (tie). Emaud Triplett
Owasso, LB, Sr. (10)
Army commit had seven tackles, including five solos, with two for losses against Mustang. In 10 games, has 97 tackles with nine for losses, six QB hurries, three sacks and two turnovers. Was an All World defensive player of the year finalist in 2019 as he helped the Rams win the 6AI state title.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!