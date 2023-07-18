BROKEN ARROW — When Adam Thomas became an owner of S & S Sports Cards in 1998, sports cards were sold at 12 cents apiece.

Children would snake around his counter, hoping to obtain the newest Alex Rodriguez, Michael Jordan or Brett Favre cards. It was practically an everyday occurrence, and cost wasn’t an issue.

Fast forward to today, and cards that were “average” 25 years ago now sell between $5 and $10 each.

“We hold packs now that are $30,000 a pack,” Thomas said. “I sold a basketball card for $186,000 once.”

Such is the reality of the modern age of card collecting. Even as the number of collectors decreases, the price of certain cards continues to rise.

It’s an unfortunate reality, according to Thomas, but it's the fact of the matter. Still, Thomas finds what he calls “true fans.”

And four particular Tulsans partake in that unique niche. Their uncanny, yet intriguing, stories bring joy to Thomas in each encounter.

“They carry on the occupation in many ways, so to speak,” Thomas said. “I am happy every time I see them because I know each instance is gonna be an adventure.”

The man on a mission

Anytime Thomas sees Andy Farrell enter his building, he asks the same question: “Have you found it yet?”

Thus far, Farrell’s constant response has been a regretful, “no.”

For several years now, Farrell has been on a quest to locate a Barry Switzer autographed card to complete his OU National Champions set, which features signed pieces from stars on each of the Sooners’ seven national championship teams. Farrell said he often outlines his week, making time to pinpoint a day to conduct a deep search for the card.

The card stands as one of the most coveted collectibles in existence. Since he began collecting master sets in early 2019, Farrell has visited every card store in Tulsa, even traveling to ones in nearby towns.

“In the past 22 years, I’ve literally only seen one copy of it,” he said. “It’s pretty crazy to think about.”

Despite his unsuccessful attempts, he finds comfort in his array of completed sets.

The OU football regular base set consists of approximately 130 cards. Other notable sets he’s completed features the All-Americans and all-time alumni. Some of the player cards attached to each set include Brian Bosworth, Billy Brooks, Joe Washington, Keith Jackson and Jamelle Holieway.

It’s an occupation that has driven Farrell to extend his work to the modern day, in spite of the dwindling value and appreciation he notices in card-collecting.

Farrell has collected sports cards since 1976. He began selling cards on eBay by 2000. When his son was born in 2001, he said he was presented with even more free time to pursue his occupation, adding that his drive to attain rare collectibles skyrocketed from there.

“I think the thrill of (collecting) keeps me going,” Farrell said. “It’s fun trying to find those cards that you can’t find. Ones that you know you can’t find, yet you still try to find it.

“I’ve been doing this for so long. I get asked a lot why I still do it. But honestly, all I can really say is that it’s just fun.”

A full circle journey

Nathan Coupe understands being a Texas Longhorns fan in Oklahoma can often draw hostility, even from close friends.

His first card set he collected was a 2006 Press Pass Edition, highlighted by a copy of his favorite Longhorn, former star quarterback Vince Young.

“I only cared about the Vince Young (card),” Coupe said. “It’s not like it was anything special either. It was just Vince Young, so I cared.”

His go-to spot for collecting cards was S&S Sports Cards. He began collecting at the age of 5, where he quickly developed a strong rapport with Thomas. Coup said he’d visit the store with his parents every other week, and at times even once a week.

When Coupe graduated from Bixby in 2017, he was short of options, uncertain of what he wanted to do for a living. So, he enrolled at Tulsa Community College, hoping to find a gauge on life after two years.

Instead, he found his calling.

Less than a year through college, Coupe decided to major in business.

“I had always thought it was cool to be able to run my own business,” he said. “So, I said, ‘why not?’”

Coupe sought free tuition through TCC’s “Tulsa Achieves” program, requiring 40 hours of volunteer hours within the Tulsa community.

Immediately, he knew who to call.

“I figured I’d call Adam (Thomas) and see if I could just knock out my hours there,” Coupe said.

Once he’d completed his 40-hour requirement, Coupe dropped out of college and continued working at S&S Sports Cards. He was already learning more about the value of trade and business by working alongside Thomas at the store, so why leave?

Now, Coupe doesn’t hold a worry in the world. He works alongside his former mentor, finding merit in what lies ahead each day.

“If you told a 12-year-old Nathan Coupe that I would be working this shop and eventually one day running it, I would have called you insane, senile even,” Coupe said. “It’s 100% a dream-come-true. It’s genuinely an instance where I’m really happy to come to work every day. I’m just blessed to even call it work to be honest.”

Sports cards aided a college student

At a young age, Chad Tredway aligned various baseball cards on his parents’ floor according to each player’s respective position.

Tony Gwynn often occupied right field and George Brett at third base. The remaining position holders would frequently fluctuate, said Tredway. Then he’d conduct a fantasy game with the rest of his cards, which would often form the “opposing team.”

At the time, Tredway didn’t even think of the hundreds or even thousands of dollars each card could be worth. He was simply focused on his personalized task at-hand: getting Gwynn or Brett a walk-off base hit.

“I did not know at the time (that I needed to) keep them in pristine condition,” he said with a laugh. “It didn’t even occur to me.”

Tredway achieved his dream of playing college baseball, attaining a scholarship offer from Central Oklahoma where he made his worth as one of the Broncos’ primary relief arms. Eventually, he meshed into the role of a closer.

However, given college baseball’s scholarship limitations, Tredway didn’t come to Edmond with a full ride. So, he reverted to trading sports cards to pay off his rent during his final years.

“Some of them hurt to trade to be honest,” Tredway said. “It hurts me to think about some of them. But I knew it was necessary at the time.”

His father assisted with a certain amount, but the rest of the load fell on Tredway, who each time managed to pay his balance by its due date.

Now, Tredway works as a district leader for Farmers Insurance, a job heavily reliant on business ethics and management. Still, he often reflects upon the life lessons and values learned from the sports card industry.

“I genuinely believe I wouldn’t have the business prowess if it hadn’t been for collecting and trading cards,” Tredway said. “I love seeing kids at the stores when I visit. It’s a pretty cool sight for me.”

The Baker Mayfield ‘stan’

Dennis Jones will tell you he’s the biggest Baker Mayfield fan in existence.

In fact, he makes sure to make his son aware every time they see each other – which just so happens to be quite a bit.

“I was born and bred a Sooner,” Jones said. “But when I first watched Baker Mayfield play, I immediately fell in love with his game.”

“I love his passion. Some people will call it his cockiness. I call it his passion, because he’s so passionate about the game of football. He’s a competitor.”

According to Jones, the majority of his cards collected since 2017 – Mayfield’s senior season with the Sooners – have compiled his assemblage.

But what sparked such an appreciation for the former Heisman Trophy Winner?

Sept. 9, 2017. Columbus, Ohio. Jones remembers the moment all too well.

Renowned college football analysts Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler were ranting on how special of a performance Mayfield had produced – three passing touchdowns for 386 yards as a matter of fact. Afterward, Mayfield sprinted toward midfield and planted an OU flag in the center of the “O” centered at Ohio Stadium.

“It was that moment that I was a Baker Mayfield stan,” Jones said. “I was sold."

As a result, an overflow of Mayfield cards has flooded his house since.

Can the occupation be overwhelming at times? Sure. And Jones will be the first to acknowledge that. Still, he said the opportunity to follow his favorite Sooner football player of all-time in a closer manner outweighs any negatives.

