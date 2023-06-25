A herd of gymnasts formed a line around the ceremonial podium, centered on the floor of the BOK Center.

Many displayed their eagerness to hear their names mentioned through the arena sound system and raise their hands in a celebratory manner. Cheers from the stands grew louder as the venue’s public address announcer called each individual by name in the order of their respective placing.

The national awards ceremony, a moment many young gymnasts dream of, had finally arrived, concluding the three-day 2023 USA Gymnastics Championships — an experience Chief of Programs Officer, Stefanie Korepin called “historic” for the sport of gymnastics.

“It was an awesome experience,” Korepin said. “We really didn’t know what to expect heading (into the weekend) but (The BOK Center) exceeded our expectations.

“The gymnasts enjoyed it.”

Senior men’s duo Angel Felix and Braiden McDougall of Realis Gymnastics Academy attained a golden hat trick, garnering four first-place medals over the weekend. Their superb weekend was finalized with a 30.650 scoring on Saturday evening.

“(Felix and McDougal) are two of the best (gymnasts),” said Olympic gymnast Nicole Asinger. “You very seldom see gymnasts have the dominance they have in the sport, especially now with (gymnastics) modernizing the way it is.”

The senior mixed pair of Cassidy Cu and Jaylen Ivey also claimed gold Sunday along with the women’s pairing of Mo Arthur and Ariana Katsov — which attained a 28.430 scoring.

Olympic rhythmic gymnast Lili Mizuno earned a combined 253.850, claiming her second career individual national title.

“Lili (Mizuno) is one of the most talented (rhythmic gymnasts) I’ve watched,” said Olympic gymnast Izzy Connor. “She’s so in-tune with her music, embracing every beat.

“She’s so fun to watch.”

Olympian Aliaksei Shostak clinched his first individual trampoline title with a 57.820 scoring, just ahead of reigning champion Reuben Padillia, who scored a 52.280. Ryan Maccagnan placed third in the men’s trampoline category with a 54.900 scoring.

Kaden Brown remained the victor of the men’s tumbling category, having done so since 2019. scoring a 27.600.

“Kaden (Brown) is by far one of the hardest working tumbling gymnasts I’ve met,” said Padilla, Brown’s teammate in Wasatch Trampoline and Tumbling. “He puts it all on the floor and shows grit and emotion (during his routines).

“He’s just so good at what he does.”

In the women’s trampoline category, Sarah Webster claimed her second consecutive title with a 54.460.

Jessica Stephens took silver while Ahsinger claimed bronze.

“She (didn’t) make a mistake this weekend,” Ahsinger said. “She was on-point it felt like for the whole event.”

Miah Bruns clinched her third consecutive tumbling title, while Aliah Raga claimed her second tumbling title in the past three years.

The full listings of the National Team rosters named following the USA Gymnastics Championships will be posted on the USA Gymnastics website (usagym.org).

