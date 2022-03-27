2022 Redcrest Championship decided by smallest possible catch

Two and a half minutes of March insanity etched Florida bass pro Bobby Lane’s name into the annals of fishing history Sunday.

The Major League Fishing 2022 Redcrest Championship finish on Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees was a history-making equivalent of basketball’s last-second, rim-riding three-pointer for the championship.

It came down to a hair’s breadth of weight on the scales. Literally in the last seconds of the day, the leader dropped to third place as others grabbed the top two spots.

The time, weight differences and placement swaps will mark history in the MLF record books for fans of bass trivia.

Even more, the event broke new ground as hundreds gathered at the Redcrest Expo in the SageNet Center at the Tulsa Fairgrounds to cheer as they watched a live broadcast of the catch-and-release action from the angler’s boat.

They will not likely forget the time that 20-year veteran “Big Fish” Bobby Lane came from behind, or how the 10 anglers jumped on a helicopter to fly to Tulsa and join the fans at the arena. That one’s a first too.

The day’s third period, which ran from 1:30 to 4 p.m., was a nail-biter right down to the last 2 minutes and 38 seconds, when a bass hit Lane’s flipping jig behind a Grand Lake boat dock.

As it cleared the gunnel and he grabbed the line, he was just 6 ounces behind leading angler Jacob Wheeler, of Harrison, Tenn. But that fish would have to top 2 pounds to be counted under the rules. It looked like it would be close.

At the 2-minute mark, Spokane, Wash. angler Luke Clausen, in third place and also within striking distance of the leader, caught a big bass that would unquestionably make weight.

Clausen was leader of the pack at the beginning of the third period, but Wheeler caught a flurry of three good fish and knocked him to second place. Wheeler held the lead for most of the last 90 minutes of the competition with 28 pounds 4 ounces.

Lane started that final period closer to the bottom of the pack with four bass and a weight of just 10-4.

But in the last period he put down his crankbait, picked up a jig, and moved into shallow waters.

As Wheeler’s run in the open water dried up, Lane’s kicked off in the shallows around boat docks. It started off with a 3-10, immediately followed by the biggest bass of the day, a fat 6-3.

The crowd shouted as Lane pulled that final fish over the gunnel at 2:38, and gasped when the weight came in a 1-15, an ounce or less shy of that 2-pound mark.

MLF rules allow the judge and the angler to re-weigh, however, and on a final try the scales hit 2-0.

The clock ticked down and the official word came.

Lane’s 2-pounder surpassed Wheeler and held off Luke Clausen. He finished the day with 10 fish for 29-14. Clausen was second with 28-11, and Wheeler finished third with 28-4.

Trembling, Lane yelled out to his wife and three children with the words echoing across the lake and over the airwaves to thousands, “Madeline, I love you! Kids! Your dad is the Redcrest champion!”

After thanking God and his family, Lane paused at what to say. He was rattled.

“I’m all twisted up,” he said.

Lane is a 20-year veteran and adds the Redcrest to his 2017 Major League Fishing World Championship as well as 12 Bassmaster Classic appearances and two FLW Forrest Wood Cup appearances.

The MLF format and Outdoor Expo lived up to expectations with conditions that turned the tables and challenged the best anglers in the world down to that last-second horse race.

Talala’s Edwin Evers led the pack right up to mid-day Sunday, but his bite simply disappeared. Others passed him up and he finished in seventh place. Blanchard angler Zack Birge rode the bottom rungs most of the day and said he figured out too late where to find fish. He finished sixth.

Even before the stirring finish, Michael Mulone, vice president of strategic business planning for MLF said the Expo attendance was strong with aisles packed on the weekend. It was a first with a 255,000 square-foot venue, and he said vendors told him that the event surpassed expectations.

“We are looking forward to the next Redcrest and doing this again,” he said. “This event was a home run.”

MLF president and CEO Jim Wilburn said he was thrilled.

“Bobby’s catch with 2 minutes left was a Hail Mary pass. When he caught that fish the hair on my back stood up,” he said. “The greatest finish in bass fishing history!”