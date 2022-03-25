2022 Redcrest Championship: Anglers struggle with conditions, but five move on to Sunday's finale

Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees teased and tortured the 10 anglers in the first knockout round of the Major League Fishing Redcrest Championship on Friday.

Luke Clausen, all the way from Spokane, Washington, topped the 10 participants with nine fish and a total weight of 24 pounds, but the day was all about making the Top 5 to fish in the championship round on Sunday.

“I wanted to hit some new water; I hit a little, but I can’t tell you how excited I am to go out Sunday,” he said. “A couple days of this high-pressure weather and sun and suddenly fish will be moving up hopefully to where I’m fishing.”

The angler fished the lower section of the main lake and caught most of his fish with a shallow-running crankbait. It was the part of the lake to hit, as weather continued to be the biggest player in the field at Grand.

Anglers struggled mightily, and hometown pro James Elam of Tulsa landed only one fish on the day and was cut. He repeatedly referred to the conditions and actions of the fish as “weird.”

“I lost five fish this morning. I’d set the hook and have them for a second and they’d just get off,” he said. “Looking back, I think I underestimated how tough it would be and I would have hunkered down more and moved around less.”

Blanchard pro Zach Birge made the cut in fifth place after catching just five fish for a total of 12 pounds 9 ounces. He later told the crowd at the Redcrest Expo that the highlight of his day was “when the time was up and I was still in fifth place.”

Indeed, Birge and his 12-9 weight was well within striking distance of two other anglers after he caught one fish at the end of the second fishing period and one at 1:47 p.m. with more than two hours left to fish.

If either of the other two competitors had caught a single 2-pound fish in the last hour, Birge would have been out.

“It sucks when you’re not catching them and you’re on that bubble,” he said. “I don’t know how many times someone caught one in the last 10 minutes and knocked me out before.”

Birge finished fourth in both of his previous Redcrest Championship appearances. He said he’s looking toward to Sunday as a lucky third try.

Talala pro and 2019 Redcrest Champion Edwin Evers slipped into the Top 5 during the final period after struggling all day, he said.

After essentially picking his fish in the first two days of the tournament, he was frustrated to watch the fish turn their noses from his baits Friday. He managed to catch just six fish for a 15-11 total. His combined total the first two days of the tournament was near 50 pounds.

“It was a little bit me and a little bit the fish,” he said.

Second-place finisher Andy Montgomery of Blacksburg, South Carolina, used four different kinds of baits to catch seven different fish and said that Sunday he is “just going to go fishing.”

Bryan Thrift of Shelby, North Carolina, found success with a jerkbait on points and rocks on the main lake and said he feels well-prepared for Sunday as well.

“We’re going to have light wind and sunshine, and I think the fishing will be better and better,” he said.

Some of the anglers were surprised the lake level continued to rise overnight Thursday and that the lake contained debris and was much muddier for the Friday competition. When the tournament began Wednesday the lake level was normal, but by the end of the fishing time Friday it had risen 2.8 feet.

Upstream river gauges in Spring Creek crested Wednesday and the Neosho crested on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service River Forecast Center in Tulsa. If releases from Pensacola Dam remain consistent, the amount of water flowing into the lake will be less than what is flowing out and the lake level should begin to drop early Saturday.

Ten more anglers hit the water Saturday for a repeat knockout round with the top five moving on to Sunday’s finale, all starting out again with weights at zero.