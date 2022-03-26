2022 Redcrest Championship: Alabama angler tops knockout round as field set for finale

The difference a day makes is whatever makes fish hungry.

The waters of Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees finally stopped rising and a wicked spring cold front became a thing of a past Saturday, and all five anglers who survived the second knockout round of the Major League Fishing Redcrest Championship put more weight across the scales than the top dog on Friday.

Friday’s stress-fest gave way to Saturday success stories and a setup for a Sunday slugfest for the Redcrest title and the $300,000 prize.

The lake’s load of plentiful 3- to 6-pound northern largemouth bass are ready to cooperate with a field of boaters packing heavy resumes. It’s a load of repeat-seeking world champions and veteran anglers and a dangerous few who have come oh so close in the past.

Jordan Lee of Cullman, Alabama, topped the Saturday field with 11 fish for 33 pounds, 2 ounces. Only three other weights have been as large throughout the tournament, and one of those was his own 34-14 that that brought him up from the bottom of the field to fourth place on Thursday.

He again used forward-facing sonar and a jerkbait to lure suspended feeders, as several have done. But late in the day he slid into some shallows, dropped a ⅜-ounce jig through a mat of leaf debris and saw it engulfed by a 3-pound, 2-ounce butterball in just a few inches of water.

“I might need to bring the flippin’ stick tomorrow.” he said with a grin. “Bring the heavy stick.”

He repeated that style of catch in shallow water around buck brush about 20 minutes later, and showed pre-spawn conditions are now confirmed in at least a part of the lake. It means bass are preparing to move up to the banks to spawn in days to come, not weeks. It means they are hungry and need to fuel their bodies for the task ahead.

Lee is one of seven past world champion title holders in Sunday’s 10-angler championship round, one of three with multiple titles, and among several who have Angler of the Year titles on various pro tours.

He is one of only three anglers to win back-to-back Bassmaster Classics, and he won the 2020 General Tire MLF World Championship.

Edwin Evers of Talala is the only angler in the world with both Bassmaster Classic and Redcrest trophies, won in 2016 and 2019.

Spokane, Washington, angler Luke Clausen is one of only five in the world with a Forrest Wood Cup, won in 2004, and a Bassmaster Classic trophy, from 2006.

Dustin Connell of Clanton, Alabama, is the defending Redcrest 2021 champion and is coming off a win in the most recent MLF Bass Pro Tour event at Alabama’s Lewis Smith Lake. Bryan Thrift has the 2019 Forrest Wood Cup to his name.

Jacob Wheeler landed his Forrest Wood Cup in 2012.

Bobby Lane was the 2017 MLF General Tire World Champion.

The other three are hungry for the win including Michael Neal of Dayton, Tennessee, who is tops in the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit and placed second in the 2021 Redcrest.

Zack Birge of Blanchard made the cut for championship Sunday in the past two Redcrests and placed fourth both times.

Blacksburg, South Carolina, angler Andy Montgomery made it to the first knockout round in the 2021 Redcrest, but he is also veteran angler with four Bassmaster Classic and four Forrest Wood Cup appearances under his belt.

Evers said the level of competition and the fact that everyone starts championship Sunday with a zero behind their name leaves it all wide-open no matter who caught what the past week or the past decades.

“You look at the whole field and anybody can win,” he said. “Major League Fishing put together the best field ever assembled. That’s what it’s built on. Any one of them is just as capable of winning as the next.”

Even with a score-keeper on the boat telling anglers where they are in the standings, the anglers just have to focus on their game and do their best start to finish, he said.

Even after experiencing the tough conditions with a field Friday that caught half what the top of the field caught Saturday, it’s not a time to worry. He said he feels good about what he knows going into the finale.

“It’s super exciting to make it,” he said. “You’ve got to be in it to win it.”

Lee reflected on the resumes in the field and echoed that what-will-come sentiment in front of the Redcrest crowd late Saturday.

“You really don’t know, and nobody in he field does until you get out there,” he said. “And then someone can turn it on in the last period, so you never know.”