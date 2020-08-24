Philcrest Men's 8.0 55-and-over tennis team were crowned the Oklahoma District Tennis Champions recently. The team swept the competition, defeating two Oklahoma City teams in the playoffs and avenging an early-season loss to the Tulsa area Dohlmann-led team in the finals at the La Fortune Tennis Center. Team members include Ronnie Acebo, Brett Williams, Marc Goldberg, Scott Coulson, David Wallis, Tom Gillock, Mark Lehman, Craig Bullock, Alex Crossley, Curt Powell, Marc Milsten, and Steve Oliver., with Terry Grewe serving as captain.
Sectionals, the usual next step for the winning Oklahoma team, has been canceled for the year because of COVID-19.