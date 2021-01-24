Local sports record for Sunday, Jan. 24

Basketball
High school: Girls
Late Saturday
Vision Bank Shawnee Invitational
Championship
SAPULPA 63, HOLLAND HALL 56
Holland Hall;10;5;22;19;--;56
Sapulpa;19;8;21;15;--;63
Holland Hall (14-1): Hill 19, Greer 15, Johnson 11, Fugate 8, Regalado 3.
Sapulpa (12-3): S. Heard 24, Lewis 16, Poindexter 15, T. Heard 6, Thomas 2.
Jay Tri-State Invitational
Championship
GROVE 56, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 28
Lincoln Christian;9;4;7;8;--;28
Grove;13;9;10;24;--;56
Lincoln (12-3): Brueggemann 10, Roberts 6, Smith 6, Talley 3, Steele 2, Ricke 1.
Grove (9-1): Geer 20, Boyett 12, Brown 7, Gregg 7, Blake 6, Collins 2, Morris 2.
Wrestling
College
No. 19 Northern Iowa 23, No. 18 OU 13
125: Teske (UNI) def. Naifeh, 12-3; 133: Biscoglia (UNI) def. Madrigal, 3-1; 141: Demas (OU) def. Bennett,14-3; 149: Moore (OU) def. Lara, 3-1; 157: Thomas (OU) def. Holschlag, 7-3; 165: Schoenfielder (UNI) def. Stiles, 4-1; 174: Runyon (UNI) def. Mantanona, fall; 184: Keckeisen (UNI) def. Roberts, 21-8; 197: Woodley (OU) def. Gordon, 4-0; 285: Isley (UNI) def. Heinselman, 3-2.
No. 13 Iowa State 18, No. 18 OU 16
125: Terukina (ISU) def. Naifeh, 6-4; 133: Madrigal (OU) def. Redding, 3-2 (OT); 141: Parker (ISU) def. Demas, 4-3; 149: Moore (OU) def. Robinson, fall (1:01); 157: Carr (ISU) def. Thomas, 4-0; 165: Judge (ISU) def. Stiles, 4-1; 174: Broderson (ISU) def. Mantanona, 4-3; 184: Roberts (OU) def. Battani, 5-3; 197: Woodley (OU) def. Bastida, MD 12-0; 285: Gremmel (ISU) def. Heindselman, 5-4 (OT).
Volleyball
College
Oklahoma Christian def. SW Oklahoma State, 25-22, 24-26, 26-28, 25-22, 15-12
Golf
Hole in one
MeadowBrook: Austin Schmidt, hole No. 8, 135 yards, pitching wedge.
Shoots age or better
South Lakes: John Scott, 73, shot 69