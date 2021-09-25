 Skip to main content
Local sports record for Sept. 25
agate

  • Updated
Golf

Local

Broken Arrow

WGA Member/Guest

GROSS: 1. Janet Miller & Janice Rogers, 2. Vicki Hughes & Kathy Davis, 3. Paula Culver & Jolene Stevens

NET: 1. Kim Filak & Lisa Velo, 2. Marcia Davis & Shirley Rampey, 3. Carol Palmour & Janet Stringer

Golf Club of Oklahoma

Saturday Net Classic

1. Bill McKamey 67, 2. Mike Hanson 75, 3. Hal Turnbo 75

Hole in one

Oaks CC: Steve Curtis, No. 6, 114 yards, 9-iron

Owasso: Steve Messer, No. 5, 138 yards, 8-iron

Club at Indian Springs (Lakes Course): Tim Leger, No. 17, 114 yards, pitching wedge

Shoots age or better

Page Belcher (Olde Page): Vicente Nerio, 81, shot 73

Football

College

Northeastern State 49, Lincoln 48 (OT)

At Jefferson City, Mo.

NSU;7;0;28;7;7;--;49

Lincoln;7;6;22;7;6;--;48

Langston 85, Arkansas Baptist 6

At Langston

Baptist;0;6;0;0;--;6

Langston;22;21;21;21;--;85

Soccer

College: Men

No. 18 Fort Hays State 3, No. 23 Rogers State 1

Softball

High school

Berryhill 1, Harrah 0

Chickasha Festival: Yukon 8, Bridge Creek 2; Newcastle 2, Bristow 1; Bristow 5, Guymon 1

Claremore Festival: Claremore 6, Wyandote 2

NSU Tournament: Bixby 5, Coweta 0; Bixby 8, Fort Gibson 0; Ed. Deer Creek 10, Sand Springs 2; Ed. Deer Creek 6, Jay 5; Tuttle 12, Locust Grove 0; Tahlequah 7, Locust Grove 3; Tuttle 4, Tahlequah 2

Volleyball

College

Oral Roberts def. North Dakota State 25-22, 25-23, 25-17

* ORU improves to 8-3 overall and 2-0 in Summit League play. Aixa Vigil had 10 kills and 8 digs for ORU.

