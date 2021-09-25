Local sports record for Sept. 25

Golf
Local
Broken Arrow
WGA Member/Guest
GROSS: 1. Janet Miller & Janice Rogers, 2. Vicki Hughes & Kathy Davis, 3. Paula Culver & Jolene Stevens
NET: 1. Kim Filak & Lisa Velo, 2. Marcia Davis & Shirley Rampey, 3. Carol Palmour & Janet Stringer
Golf Club of Oklahoma
Saturday Net Classic
1. Bill McKamey 67, 2. Mike Hanson 75, 3. Hal Turnbo 75
Hole in one
Oaks CC: Steve Curtis, No. 6, 114 yards, 9-iron
Owasso: Steve Messer, No. 5, 138 yards, 8-iron
Club at Indian Springs (Lakes Course): Tim Leger, No. 17, 114 yards, pitching wedge
Shoots age or better
Page Belcher (Olde Page): Vicente Nerio, 81, shot 73
Football
College
Northeastern State 49, Lincoln 48 (OT)
At Jefferson City, Mo.
NSU;7;0;28;7;7;--;49
Lincoln;7;6;22;7;6;--;48
Langston 85, Arkansas Baptist 6
At Langston
Baptist;0;6;0;0;--;6
Langston;22;21;21;21;--;85
Soccer
College: Men
No. 18 Fort Hays State 3, No. 23 Rogers State 1
Softball
High school
Berryhill 1, Harrah 0
Chickasha Festival: Yukon 8, Bridge Creek 2; Newcastle 2, Bristow 1; Bristow 5, Guymon 1
Claremore Festival: Claremore 6, Wyandote 2
NSU Tournament: Bixby 5, Coweta 0; Bixby 8, Fort Gibson 0; Ed. Deer Creek 10, Sand Springs 2; Ed. Deer Creek 6, Jay 5; Tuttle 12, Locust Grove 0; Tahlequah 7, Locust Grove 3; Tuttle 4, Tahlequah 2
Volleyball
College
Oral Roberts def. North Dakota State 25-22, 25-23, 25-17
* ORU improves to 8-3 overall and 2-0 in Summit League play. Aixa Vigil had 10 kills and 8 digs for ORU.