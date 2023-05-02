local results

Golf

Battle Creek SMGA 4 man scramble

1st (61) Randy Oxley, Tom Mancino, Randy Gray, John Roop; 2nd (62) Wally Cummings, James Ko, Ed Richter; 3rd (64) Ken Freebairn, Bob Eva, Phil King, Ben Overton.

Forest Ridge senior scramble

1. D Wing , L Eudaley, A Amacher, D Hansen 64; 2. R Brown, J Morton, T Bracken 65; 3. J Pyle, T Graham, S Daugherty, CJ Wright 66; 4. S Gidley, B Colvard, L Slack, B Davis 67.

Heritage Hills men’s scramble

1st (60) Jerry Halloman, Jeff Rhodes, Aaron Ross, Wayne Carter; 2nd (60) Jerry Cox, Don Jones, JD McColley, Ron Eddy; 3rd (62) Bill Reese, Phil Sinor, Ron Martin, Steve Dunkin; 4th (65) John Higgins, Gene Higgins, Jerry Morgan, Bill Higgins; 5th (66) Delio Bustos, Ron Amos, Richard Stevens, Russ Meyer; 6th (66) Paul Lewis, Tom Fisher, Bob Young, Jeff Olmstead; 7th (67) Mike Leone, Troy Willcut, Mark Lechtenberg, Ed McKinney; 8th (67) Michael Kaufman, Larry Moore, David Adair, Dennis Atkins; 9th (67) Kieth Hanes, Stan Boughton, Ed Truitt, Donald Hicks; 10th (68) Rick King, Chuck Young, Dave Ashbaugh, Al Freitus; 11th (68) Larry Van Winkle, Kirby Brumble, Bob Berry, Russel Lowe; 12th (69) Rodney Allred, Kevin Anderson, Steve Olmstead, Bob Morrison; 13th (70) Jim Goad, Ted Heimbach, John Beardon, Charlie Childers; 14th (72) Scott Coulter, Doug Whitson, Stan Stanfield, Mark Olmstead; 15th (74) Steve Kebert, Dennis Seawright, Darrell Watkins, Arnie Dahl.

Sapulpa senior scramble

1. Johnny Baker, Dave Block, Steve McCormick, Quentin Maxwell 59; 2. Wally Clark, Bob Warner, Jim Herron, 61; 3. Will Cleveland, Ed Lortz, Frank Wright, Harold Umholtz, 61; 4. (NS) Ray Martin, Paul Pearcy, Kenny Gaylor Keith Bacon, 61; 5. Stella Zuniga, Mark Nelson, Brian Stevens, Bill Cruikshank 62; 6. George Mills, Dennis Morris, Tim Tunin, Jerry Reed, 63; 7. Finton Carpenter, Ron Taber, Ken Kuge, Doyle Williams, 64; 8. Joe Widener. Cody Widener, Paul Schreffler, Darrell Woods, 64; 9. Harry Bailey, Charlie Hostetter, David Shouse, Bob Phillipe, 65; 10. Dave Henderson, Tom Henderson, Bailey Jackson, Van Robinson, 65; 11. Bill Erwin, Jerry Bennett, Phil Cawhee, Ed Horton, 65; 12. Lee Benest, Bob Hunt, Bobby Hunt, 66; 13. Dean Wiehl, Newt Stevens, Bud Musser, Gail Musser, 66; 14. Wayne Johnson, Tom Rutledge, Herman Henderson, 66; 15, Steve Carlile, Mike Griffin, Tom Long, Lloyd Skinner, 66.

Hole in one

CEDAR RIDGE: Randy Sullivan, hole 13, 170 yards, 7 Wood.

Shoots age or better

CHEROKEE HILLS: Jack Beggs, 81, shot 81.

SOUTH LAKES: Charles Bertalot, 82, shot 82; James Brill, 84, shot 83; Jim Ingram, 81, shot 72; Shelby Ownbey, 70, shot 69; Dale Starling, 79, shot 74.

Tennis

High school girls

Ada 5A regional

TEAM

1. Ada—36

2. Bishop McGuinness—27

3. Ardmore—25

4. Shawnee—16

5. Collinsville—15

6. Sapulpa—12

7. McAlester—10

8. John Marshall—5

INDIVIDUAL

1 Singles

1st: Ava Bolin—Ada, 26-3

2nd: Olivia LaForge—Bishop McGuinness, 15-9

3rd: Joslyn Smith—Ardmore, 27-14

4th: Mackenzie Weygand—Collinsville, 16-8

5th: Edie Chapman—Sapulpa

6th: Olivia Stevenson—Shawnee

7th: Erica Galvez—Ardmore

8th: Johanna Medina—John Marshall

2 Singles

1st: Eden Boggs—Ada, 21-5

2nd: Summer Wisner—Ardmore, 30-11

3rd: Elizabeth Newbold—Bishop McGuinness, 8-7

4th: Raeni Tucker—Sapulpa, 21-10

5th: Adeline Pollard—Collinsville

6th: Allison Holter—Shawnee

7th: Camry Gilbreath—McAlester

8th: Andrea Perez—John Marshall

1 Doubles

1st: J. Bolin/Cadenhead—Ada, 23-7

2nd: Abbott/Potter—Bishop McGuinness, 16-8

3rd: Kinney/Wolabu—Ardmore, 25-15

4th: Jennings/Jordan—Shawnee, 13-13

5th: Busby/Wright—McAlester

6th: Rodrigues/Wagner—Sapulpa

7th: Burton/Kornegay—Collinsville

8th: Lawson/Lawson—John Marshall

2 Doubles

1st: Brown/O’Neal—Ada, 28-3

2nd: Le/Rodgers—Bishop McGuinness, 11-10

3rd: Greer/McClendon—Ardmore, 15-8

4th: Canaday/Koepke—Shawnee, 10-12

5th: Bracket/Wood—Collinsville

6th: Cathey/Reed—McAlester

7th: Olvera/Shaw—John Marshall

8th: No Entry

Odds

Home team in CAPS.

NBA Playoffs

WEDNESDAY

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG

BOSTON 10 (216½) Philadelphia

NHL Playoffs

WEDNESDAY

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

CAROLINA -126 New Jersey +105

VEGAS OFF Edmonton OFF

MLB

WEDNESDAY

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

Cleveland -132 at N.Y YANKEES +112

Toronto -142 BOSTON +120

Minnesota -112 CHI. WHITE SOX -104

Baltimore -142 KANSAS CITY +120

Seattle -188 at OAKLAND +158

National League

LA DODGERS -154 Philadelphia +130

SAN DIEGO -200 Cincinnati +168

Atlanta -148 MIAMI +126

WASHINGTON OFF Chicago Cubs OFF

Milwaukee -116 COLORADO -102

Interleague

N.Y Mets -210 DETROIT +176

Arizona -154 TEXAS +130

HOUSTON -205 San Francisco +172

TAMPA BAY -235 Pittsburgh +194

LA Angels -142 ST. LOUIS +120

BASEBALL

Double-A Texas League

North Division W L Pct. GB

Arkansas (Seattle) 14 8 .636 —

Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 12 9 .571 1½

NW Arkansas (Kan. City) 11 11 .500 3

Springfield (St. Louis) 10 12 .455 4

Wichita (Minnesota) 9 13 .409 6

South Division W L Pct. GB

Amarillo (Arizona) 11 10 .524 —

Midland (Oakland) 11 10 .524 —

Frisco (Texas) 11 10 .524 —

San Antonio (San Diego) 10 10 .500 ½

Corpus Christi (Houston) 7 13 .350 3½

Monday’s games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s results

NW Arkansas 6, Wichita 4

Springfield 8, Arkansas 6

San Antonio at Tulsa, (n)

Frisco at Midland, (n)

Amarillo at Corpus Christi, (n)

Wednesday’s games

San Antonio at Tulsa, 11:05 a.m.

Arkansas at Springfield, 11:30 a.m.

Frisco at Midland, 6:30 p.m.

Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 6:35 p.m.

Wichita at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

HOCKEY

NHL playoffs

FIRST ROUND eastern Conference

Florida (2 Wild Card) Def. Boston (1 Atlantic) 4-3

Toronto (2 Atlantic) Def. Tampa Bay (3 Atlantic) 4-2

Carolina (1 Metro) Def. N.Y. Islanders (1 Wild Card) 4-2

New Jersey (2 Metro) Def. N.Y. RangerS (3 Metro) 4-3 Western Conference

Seattle (1 Wild Card) Def. Colorado (1 Central) 4-3

Dallas (2 Central) Def. Minnesota (3 Central) 4-2

Vegas (1 Pacific) Def. Winnipeg (2 Wild Card) 4-1

Edmonton (2 Pacific) Def. Los Angeles (3 Pacific) 4-2

SECOND ROUND (Best-of-7; *if necessary) Eastern Conference

Florida (2 wild card) 1,

Toronto (2 Atlantic) 0

G1: Florida 4, Toronto 2

Thursday: at Toronto, 6 p.m. Sunday: at Florida, 5:30 p.m. May 10: at Florida, 6 p.m. *May 12: at Toronto, TBA *May 14: at Florida, TBA *May 16: at Toronto, TBA

Carolina (1 Metro) VS. New Jersey (2 Metro)

Wednesday: at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Friday: at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Sunday: at New Jersey, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday: at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

*May 11: at Carolina, TBA

*May 13: at New Jersey, TBA

*May 15: at Carolina, TBA

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Dallas (2 Central) VS. Seattle (1 wild card)

G1: at Dallas, (n) Thursday: at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Sunday: at Seattle, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday: at Seattle, 8:30 p.m. *May 11: at Dallas, TBA *May 13: at Seattle, TBA *May 15: at Dallas, TBA

Vegas (1 Pacific) VS. Edmonton (2 Pacific)

Wednesday: at Vegas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday: at Vegas, 6 p.m. Monday: at Edmonton, 7:30 p.m. May 10: at Edmonton, 9 p.m. *May 12: at Vegas, TBA *May 14: at Edmonton, TBA *May 16: at Vegas, TBA

BASKETBALL

NBA playoffs

FIRST ROUND EASTERN CONFERENCE

(8) Miami Def. (1) Milwaukee 4-1

(2) Boston Def. (7) Atlanta 4-2

(3) Philadelphia Def. (6) Brooklyn 4-0

(5) New York Def. (4) Cleveland 4-1

WESTERN conference

(6) Golden State Def. (3) Sacramento 4-3

(1) Denver Def. (8) Minnesota 4-1

(7) L.A. Lakers Def. (2) Memphis 4-2

(4) Phoenix Def. (5) L.A. Clippers 4-1

SECOND ROUND (Best-of-7; *if necessary) Eastern Conference

(5) New York 1, (8) Miami 1

G1: Miami 108, New York 101

G2: New York 111, Miami 105

Saturday: at Miami, 2:30 p.m.

May 8: at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

May 10: at New York, TBA

*May 12: at Miami, TBA

*May 15: at New York, TBA

(3) Philadelphia 1, (2) Boston 0

G1: Philadelphia 119, Boston 115

Wednesday: at Boston, 7 p.m.

Friday: at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

May 7: at Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m.

*May 9: at Boston, TBA

*May 11: at Philadelphia, TBA

*May 14: at Boston, TBA

WESTERN CONFERENCE

(1) Denver 2, (4) Phoenix 0

G1: Denver 125, Phoenix 107

G2: Denver 97, Phoenix 87

Friday: at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

May 7: at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

*May 9: at Denver, TBA

*May 11: at Phoenix, TBA

*May 14: at Denver, TBA

(6) GOLDEN STATE VS. (7) l.a. lakers

G1: at Golden St., (n)

Thursday: at Golden St., 8 p.m.

Saturday: at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m.

May 8: at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

*May 10: at Golden St., TBA

*May 12: at L.A. Lakers, TBA

*May 14: at Golden St., TBA

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated SS Tim Anderson and INF Hanser Alberto from the 10-day IL. Selected the contracts of RHP Alexander Colome, OF Billy Hamilton and LHP Sammy Peralta from Charlotte (IL). Placed RHP Joe Kelly on the paternity List. Placed INF/OF Romy Gonzalez on the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Oscar Colas and INF Lenyn Sosa to Charlotte. Designated LHP Jake Diekman and RHP Frank German for assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled LHP Matt Gage from Sugar Land (PCL). Placed RHP Luis Garcia on the 15-day IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent OF Drew Waters to Omaha (IL) and LHP Daniel Lynch to Northwest Arkansas (TL) on rehab assignments. Placed SS Nicky Lopez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 30. Recalled SS Maikel Garcia and C Freddy Fermin from Omaha. Optioned RHP Emmanuel Reyes and OF Franmil Reyes to Omaha.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated RHP Ryan Tepera from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Andrew Wantz to Salt Lake (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent 2B Kyle Farmer to St. Paul (IL) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned INF/OF Franchy Cordero to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated OF Harrison Bader from the 10-day IL. Transferred the rehab assignment of C Ben Rortvedt from Somerset (EL) to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed INF Aledmys Diaz on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 30. Recalled INF Nick Allen from Las Vegas (PCL). Sent RHP Trevor may to Las Vegas on a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of RHP Bryce Miller from Arkansas (TL). Designated INF Tommy La Stella for assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned LHP Danny Young to Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled C Miguel Amaya from Tennessee (TL). Designated LHP Ryan Borucki for assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed OF Avisail Garcia on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 29. Recalled SS Xavier Edwards from Jacksonville (IL). Sent LHP Devin Smeltzer outright to Jacksonville. Sent RHP Johnny Cueto to Jacksonville on a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Gus Varland to Nashville (IL) on a rehab assignment. Reinstated OF Tyrone Taylor from the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated RHP Max Scherzer from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Jose Butto to Syracuse (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated OF Bryce Harper from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Jake Cave to Lehigh Valley (IL). Sent LHP Ranger Suarez to Lehigh Valley (IL) on a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned LHP Zack Thompson to Memphis (IL). Recalled RHP Guillermo Zuniga from Memphis.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Sean Hjelle to Sacramento (PCL). Recalled RHP Cole Waites from Sacramento. Sent OF Darin Ruf to Sacramento on a rehab assignment. Released C Gary Sanchez from Sacramento.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended free agent DL Amani Bledsoe for 17 games for using performance enhancing drugs.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT Poona Ford to a one-year contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed S Jammie Robinson.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed QB Jordan Love to a one-year contract.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Claimed S Tyree Gillespie off waivers from Jacksonville.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived RBs Darrynton Evans and Aaron Shampklin, CB David Vereen and WR Kristian Wilkerson.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Re-signed RB Jerick McKinnon to a one-year contract.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WR Malik Flowers. Waived RB Derrick Gore and QB Jake Luton.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Exercised OT Andres Thomas fifth-year option.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed OT Billy Turner.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed CB Chandon Sullivan.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUNS — Returned LW Jakub Lauko to Providence (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Viktor Neuchev to a three-year, entry-level contract.

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled Cs James Hamblin, Raphael Lavoie and D Philip Kemp from Bakersfield (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Marcus Johansson to a two-year contract.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Returned F Jonny Brodzinski, G Louis Domingue, D Libor Hajek and C Jake Leschyshyn to Hartford (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed D Alex Alexeyev to a two-year contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Real Salt Lake M Pablo Ruiz an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely manner during an April 29 match against Seattle. Fined Portland D Dario Zuparic an undisclosed amount for simulation-embellishment during an April 29 match against St. Louis. Fined San Jose head coach Luchi Gonzalez, Ms Carlos Gruezo, Cristian Espinoza and Judson Silva Tavares and F Ousseni Bouda and Austin D Jhojan Valencia undisclosed amounts for their roles in a mass confrontation during an April 29 match between San Jose and Austin.

ON THIS DATE

May 3

1902 — Alan-a-Dale wins the Kentucky Derby by a nose over Inventor, giving jockey Jimmy Winkfield his second straight Derby victory. Winkfield is the last black rider to win the Kentucky Derby.

1936 — NY Yankee Joe DiMaggio makes his major-league debut, gets 3 hits.

1941 — Whirlaway, ridden by Eddie Arcaro, has an easy start to the Triple Crown with an eight-length victory over Staretor in the Kentucky Derby.

1952 — CBS is the first network to televise the Kentucky Derby, with Hill Gail winning by two lengths over Sub Fleet. Jockey Eddie Arcaro wins a record fifth Derby and Ben A. Jones wins a record sixth for a trainer.

1969 — Jockey Bill Hartack wins his fifth Kentucky Derby. His victory aboard Majestic Prince tie Eddie Arcaro’s record. Majestic Prince overtakes Arts and Letters at the mile pole and holds on by a neck.

1977 — 1977 NFL Draft: Ricky Bell from USC first pick by Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

1979 — 1979 NFL Draft: Tom Cousineau from Ohio State first pick by Buffalo Bills.

1979 — MLB Cleveland Indian Bobby Bonds hits his 300th HR (2nd to have 300 HRs & 300 stolen bases).

1980 — Genuine Risk, ridden by Jacinto Vasquez, becomes the second filly to win the Kentucky Derby, beating Rumbo by a length.

1981 — The Boston Celtics wipe out an 11-point deficit in the second half to beat Philadelphia 91-90 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals and become the fourth NBA team to recover from a 3-1 deficit.

1986 — The 54-year-old Bill Shoemaker wins his fourth Kentucky Derby, riding long-shot Ferdinand to a last-to-first dash for a 2¼-length win over Bold Arrangement.

1992 — NY Met Eddie Murray is 24th to hit 400 HRs.

1997 — 123rd Kentucky Derby: Gary Stevens aboard Silver Charm wins in 2:02.3.

2001 — Dallas, with an 84-83 win over Utah, becomes the sixth NBA team to win a five-game series after trailing 0-2. The Mavericks rally from double-digit deficits in all three wins, including 17 in Game 5.

2003 — Funny Cide becomes the first gelding since Clyde Van Dusen in 1929 to win the Kentucky Derby.

2007 — Golden State is the first No. 8 seed to capture a best-of-seven playoff series with a 111-86 victory over the NBA-best Dallas Mavericks in Game 6. The Warriors are only the third eighth seed to upset the No. 1 and the first since the opening round went from best-of-five to the current format.

2008 — Big Brown, ridden by Kent Desormeaux, scores a 4 3/4-length victory in the Kentucky Derby. Big Brown is the first horse since the filly Regret in 1915 to win the Derby after just three career starts and the second to win from post position No. 20.

2012 — LeBron James scores 32 points and Miami takes a 3-0 series lead, sending New York to an NBA postseason-record 13th straight loss, 87-70. The Knicks break the record set by Memphis from 2004-06.

2014 — California Chrome, ridden by Victor Espinoza, pulls away down the stretch for a dominant win at the 140th Kentucky Derby. The 5-2 favorite stretched his winning streak to five and Art Sherman becomes the oldest winning Derby trainer at 77.

2014 — Marian Gaborik scores with seven seconds left in regulation to force overtime, and then scores 12:07 into the extra period to lift the Los Angeles Kings to a 3-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks in the opener of the first playoff series between the Southern California teams.

2015 — Chelsea wins the 2014-2015 English football Premier League.