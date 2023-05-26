Golf
Local
Shoots age or better
PAGE BELCHER: Ken Hayes, 90, shot 90.
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 81, shot 72; Eugene Blake, 86, shot 76.
LAFORTUNE PARK: Jess Mitchell, 83, shot 83; Gary Sharp, 76, shot 76; Michael Ryan, 75, shot 75.
GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA: Bob Curry, 75, shot 75.
HERITAGE HILLS: Bill Campbell, 84, shot 83.
OWASSO GOLF & ATHLETIC CLUB: Ted Moody, 85, shot 82.
Hole in one
SOUTHERN HILLS: Dr. David Potts, No. 6, 113 yards, 9 iron.
Page Belcher Christian Men's Fellowship
May Tournament Finals
1. Darrell Wood, -4; Mark Clemons, +1; Ron Wilson, +6; Gilbert York, +8; Craig Hobbs, +11; Mel Hayes, +11; Dave Hohensee, +21.
Non Tournament: Ken Hayes, 73; Ed Hendrix, 73; Duane Dunham, 76; James Young, 79; Steve Wilson, 86.