Golf
Local
Golf Club of Oklahoma men’s guest day
Gross Winners
1st – Justin Birdsill & Nick Williams; 2nd – Carlyn Mattox & Rick Engles; 3rd – Cooper Nunley & Matt Gaskins.
Net Winners
1st - Jeff Jensen & John Feary; 2nd - Mehdi Khezri & Rob Irwin; 3rd – Mike Hanson & Jim Eardley; 4th – Mike Uhren & Craig Grotts; 5th – David Potts & Jonathon Young.
Shoots age or better
CHEROKEE HILLS: Jim Ingram, 81, shot 74.
LaFORTUNE: Gerald Phillips, 72, shot 72.
SOUTHERN HILLS: Rick Garren, 75, shot 75.
WGA-Non T&F's, Broken Arrow Golf & Athletic
1. Cindy Phillips; 2. Dixie Reed; 3. Cathey Crow, Carol Palmour.