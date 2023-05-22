Local sports
Golf
Local
Hole in one
CHEROKEE HILLS: Jerry Boling, hole 4, 131 yards, 7 iron; Don Burgardt, hole 4, 131 yards, pitching wedge.
Adams Hills Golf Club, Tulsa Sandblasters stroke play
A Flight
1st Place: David Darais, 69; 2nd Place: Kirk Towe, 70; 3rd Place: Robert Schlomann, 71.
B Flight
1st Place: Steve Dane, 65; 2nd Place: Ronnie Allgood, 66; 3rd Place: Joey Zuniga, 69.
C Flight
1st Place: Matt Robinson, 69; 2nd Place: Lloyd Carroll, 70; 3rd Place: David Canady, 70.
D Flight
1st Place: Drew Thomas, 68; 2nd Place: Mike Shields, 69; 3rd Place: Tim Wickmark, 72.
May CGA event at Southern Hills
Champions—100
Nevyle Cable
Carol Cable
Joe Willard
Susan Willard
Closest to the pin—No. 6
Carol Cable
Closest to the pin—No. 8
Jeff Cope
Straightest drive—No. 16
Lacey Woodring
Page Belcher Christian Men’s Fellowship
May tournament
Day 1: Mark Clemons -2; Mel Hayes E; Gilbert York +1; Craig Hobbs +4; Darrell Wood +4; Ron Wilson +5; Dave Hohensee +8.
Non Tournament: Mike Hayes 66; B J Barnhart 72; Tyrone Gilyard 72; Ron Cagle 72; Gary Jones 74; James Young 77; Duane Dunham 79
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 81, shot 73.
CHEROKEE HILLS: Jack Beggs, 81, shot 81; Fred Russell, 82, shot 80.
PAGE BELCHER: Gilbert York, 81, shot 79.
SOUTH LAKES: Jim Ellis, 79, shot 72; Vince Nerio, 83, shot 73.