BASEBALL
College
OKLAHOMA 8, UNLV 7
UNLV;001;500;001;--;7;9;0
OU;001;023;02X;--;8;11;2
Hanson, Sharman (6), Sellinger (6), Mattera (8), Lueck (8) and Sharp; B.Carmichael, Pierce (4), Hachem (6), Calhoun (7), Campbell (8), Weber (9) and E.Carmichael. W: Campbell (2-1). L: Mattera (0-2). HR: Charles (1); E.Carmichael (2).
OKLAHOMA ST. 7, ARIZONA ST. 4
ASU;100;001;200;--;4;7;0
OSU;105;001;00X;--;7;11;0
Stevenson, Giblin (4), Gardner (7), Peery (7), Wainscott (8) and Campos; Abram, Benzor (7), Davis (8), Hogue (8), Root (8), Blake (8), McLean (9) and Adkison. W: Abram (1-0). L: Stevenson (0-1). HR: Cano (1); Riggio (2), Schubart (5).
Tuesday
ROGERS ST. 12, EAST CENTRAL 1
RSU;253;020;0;--;12;12;1
ECU;000;010;0;--;1;3;0
Hankins, Grisham (6), Lintz (7) and Escalante; Hunt, Daube (2), Chitty (3), Crawford (4), Pasha (5), Jackson (6), Leroux (7) and Key, Boatman (6). W: Hankins (2-0). L: Hunt (0-1).
SOFTBALL
College
Tuesday
ARKANSAS TECH 4, ROGERS ST. 3
ATU;310;000;0;--;4;7;2
RSU;102;000;0;--;3;6;1
Buffingto and Addis; Culie, Hill (2) and Rogers. W: Buffingto (9-2). L: Culie (5-2). HR: Addis.
ROGERS ST. 5, ARKANSAS TECH 3
ATU;200;100;0;--;3;5;0
RSU;020;003;X;--;5;10;1
Basler, Cartwrigh (6) and Addis; Llamas-Howell and Yellin. W: Llamas-Howell (9-0). L: Basler (3-4).