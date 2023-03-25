Local sports
BASEBALL
College
Kansas St. 7, Oklahoma 6
Memphis 7, Oral Roberts 5
Rogers St. 1-5, Central Missouri 12-4
Friday
Kansas St. 7, Oklahoma 1
Oklahoma St. 11, Baylor 9 (11 innings)
High School
Bixby 6, Edmond North 0
Collinsville 16, Perry 8
Woodland 7, Bixby JV 5
Barnsdall Tournament
Hominy 12, Liberty 2
Broken Arrow/Jenks Festival
Jenks 4, Ed. Santa Fe 1
Ed. Santa Fe 7, Owasso 1
Union 5, Moore 3
Moore 3, Broken Arrow 2
Bruin Classic
Sand Springs 10, Bartlesville 0
Sand Springs 4, Enid 2
Lucky 7 Conference Tournament
Afton 10, Welch 0
Colcord 8, Commerce 3
Quapaw 4, Wyandotte 2
Ketchum 6, Fairland 2
Private School Festival
Bishop Kelley 7, Rejoice Christian 3
OKC McGuinness 12, Rejoice Christian 0
Oklahoma Christian 4, Cascia Hall 3
Tiger/Zebra Classic
Oktaha 7, Joplin, MO 6
Branson, MO 8, Poteau 3
B. T. Washington 8, Glenpool 5
Sallisaw 12, Pryor 8
Weleetka Wood Bat Tournament
Okemah 2, Wetumka 1
Wilburton 10, Okemah 0
Wilburton 11, Savanna 1
Friday
Wynnewood 12, Afton 2
Bartlesville 8, Ponca City 4
Cushing 9, Beggs 6
Bishop Kelley 9, Oklahoma Christian 0
Bishop Kelley 8, OKC Mt. St. Mary 2
Cascia Hall 11, OKC McGuinness 6
Bixby 16, Verdigris 4
Broken Arrow 9, Edmond Santa Fe 1
Cascia Hall 2, OKC Mt. St. Mary 1
Claremore 8, Poteau 3
Fairland 11, Commerce 1
Union 6, Ed. Deer Creek 1
Owasso 4, Ed. Deer Creek 0
Dewar 8, Allen 6
Sapulpa 3, Enid 2
Pryor 16, Glenpool 15
Hominy 10, Regent Prep 7
Jenks 12, Moore 0
Oklahoma Christian 13, Rejoice Christian 2
Oktaha 6 Branson, MO 3
Oologah-Talala 2, Ponca City 0
Owasso 4, Westmoore 3
Pryor 6, Joplin, MO 5
Quapaw 16, Welch 1
Stillwater 17, Platte County, MO 0
Afton 10, Welch 0
BASKETBALL
High School: Girls
2023 OGBCA Award Winners
Hall of Fame Inductees: 1. Jana Armer; 2. Jeff Zinn; 3. Andrea Guziec; 4. Mike Fitts; 5. Scott Reed.
Charles K. Heatly Award Winners: East—Mike Buntin, Verdigris; West—Jamie Davis, Garber.
Bertha Frank Teague Award Winners: East—Rylie Littlejohn, Preston; West—Rachel Crabaugh, Edmond Memorial.
Region Coaches of the Year: Small—Northeast, David Cash, Pawhuska; East Central, Eric Smith, Dale; Southeast, Kolby Johnson, Cadoo; Northwest, Brady Hamar, Seiling; Central, Bo Thomason, Amber-Pocasset; Southwest, Lance Scales, Lookeba-Sickles. Middle—Northeast, Mike Buntin, Verdigris; East Central, TaraSatterfield, Bethel; Southeast, Jake Jobe, Silo; Northwest, Eric Sailer, Bethany; Central, Jenni Holbrook, Jones; Southwest, Jamie Combs, Tuttle. Large—Northeast, Tina Thomas, Bixby; East Central, Darlene Calip, Sapulpa; Southeast, Crystal Lawson, Holland Hall; Northwest, Pete Papahronis, Edmond North; Central, Kyle Richey, Carl Albert; Southwest Otis Gentry, Lawton MacArthur.
Coach of the Year: East—Eric Smith, Dale; West—Brady Hamar, Seiling.
Assistant Coach of the Year: East—Randy Ellis, Vanoss; West—Kaylee Byrd, Jones.
Junior High Coach of the Year: East—Wes Whiteley, Fort Gibson; West—David Sikes, Amber-Pocasset.
All State Coaches: Small West—1. James Kelley, Riverside; 2. Patrick Penner, Okeene. Middle West—1. Johnny Vick, Luther; 2. Jamie Combs, Tuttle. Large West—1. Eric Carr, Piedmont; 2. Brent Hodges, Moore. Small East—1. David Cash, Pawhuska; 2. Kolb Johnson, Caddo. Middle East—1. Tara Satterfield, Bethel; 2. Matt Sweeny, Oologah. Large East—1. Bobby Belveal, Glenpool; 2. Shane Coffey, Broken Arrow.
GOLF
College: Women
Local
MEADOWBROOK
MGA St. Paddy’s Day Scramble: 1. Doug Crain, Tom Hess, Michael Newnam, Gary Cook, 56; 2. Patrick West, Link Gotcher, Greg Taylor, 57; 3. Preston Wilkins, Todd Hofmann, Steve Knapp, 58; 4. Ken McCoy, Bob Bastemeyer, Bill Holder, 58; 5. Jeremy Hensley, Scott Gentry, Trevor Gray, 58.5; 6. Dave Shelton, Cody Wescott, Connor McCune, 59; 7. Kelly Bell, Mike Simmons, Gene Drake, 59; 8. John Harding, Nick Framel, Ron Herwig, 59.5.
Hole in one
CEDAR RIDGE: Luke Yandell, No. 13, 215 yards, 4-iron.
SOCCER
High School: Boys
Coweta 10, Cristo Rey 0
Miami 1, Harrah 0
Stillwater 1, Ponca City 0
Bethany 2, Hilldale 0
Hilldale 6, Choctaw 0
Broken Arrow JV 7, Sapulpa 0
Friday
Bixby 1, Bishop Kelley 0
Memorial 2, Cascia Hall 1, OT
Claremore 5, Pryor 1
Tahlequah 2, Collinsville 1, OT
Crossings Christian 4, Verdigris 0
Del City 3, Miami 2, OT
East Central 9, Skiatook 0
Fort Gibson 5, McLain 0
Memorial 2, Glenpool 1
McAlester 2, Muskogee 1, OT
Metro Christian 2, Broken Arrow JV 0
Newcastle 7, Cleveland 2
Poteau 2, Wagoner 0
Sapulpa 2, Webster 1
Stilwell 3, Sapulpa 1
Rogers 2, Tahlequah 0
High School: Girls
Grove 5, Cushing 2
Union 2, Ed. Deer Creek 1
Memorial 2, Glenpool 1, OT
Friday
B. T. Washington 1, Stillwater 0, OT
Owasso 3, Ed. Santa Fe 0
El Reno 3, Miami 1
Metro Christian 8, NOAH 1
Sand Springs 2, Oologahl-Talala 1, OT
Wagoner 4, Poteau 0
Union 3, Yukon 2
Union 4, Westmoore 0
SOFTBALL
College
Oklahoma 13-10, Iowa St. 3-0
Oklahoma St. 5, Baylor 0
Pittsburg St. 1-4, Rogers St. 0-3
Friday
Oklahoma St. 6, Baylor 5 (11 innings)