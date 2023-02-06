BASKETBALL
High School: Boys
Summary
Saturday
WAGONER 65, VERDIGRIS 41
Verdigris;2;6;10;23;--;41
Wagoner;28;5;14;18;--;65
Verdigris: Lemons 17, Willis 9, Capuchack 5, Boren 3, Meador 3, Finch 2.
Wagoner: Marsey 13, Davison 12, DSwanson 10, MSwanson 8, Faulk 5, Gray 5, Schieldnight 5, Jackson 3, McNack 2, Thornton 2.
DRUMRIGHT 49, SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 47
Drumright;10;14;12;13;--;49
Summit;11;14;9;13;--;47
Drumright: Bray 16, Chavez 11, Kelley 11, Smith 4, Bolton 4, Gregory 3.
Summit Christian: Morris 15, Logan 13, Petts 6, Garnatz 4, Murray 4, Banham 3, Cowan 2.
High School: Girls
Summary
Saturday
VERDIGRIS 56, WAGONER 38
Verdigris;15;12;17;12;--;56
Wagoner;10;8;15;5;--;38
Verdigris: Borgstadt 21, Wigginton 15, MDaniels 6, Brown 4, Young 4, CDaniels 3.
Wagoner: Auston 13, Schieldnight 13, Pawpa 6, Bryant 4, Burckhartzmeyer 2.
Golf
Local
Hole in one
TULSA COUNTRY CLUB: Tim Hepner, hole 9, 175 yards, 5 iron.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 81, shot 76.
Ray White, 87, dhot 78