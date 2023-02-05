BASEBALL
College
Rogers St. 6, Henderson St. 4
BASKETBALL
College: Women
Northeastern St. 72, Rogers St. 48
High School: Boys
Friday
Bixby 69, Bartlesville 61
Broken Arrow 83, Sapulpa 49
Cascia Hall 55, Rejoice Christian 35
Cashion 57, Watonga 20
Colcord 65, Ketchum 49
Hale 78, Webster 49
Keys 72, Central Sallisaw 36
Kiefer 63, Bristow 49
Metro Christian 66, Lincoln 57
Mounds 61, Haskell 16
Owasso 55, Jenks 30
Perkins-Tryon 74, Berryhill 50
Purcell 55, Bridge Creek 50
Summaries
Friday
BISHOP McGUINNESS 71, BISHOP KELLEY 60
Bishop McGuinness;13;16;24;18;--;71
Bishop Kelley;12;6;20;22;--;60
Bishop McGuinness: P. Bradley 23, Schafer 14, Harris 8, C. Bradley 8, Shivers 8, James 6, McCormick 4.
Bishop Kelley: Dee 20, Smith 14, Taylor 12, Essman 5, Hawkins 4, Harris 3, Rhoades 2.
BROKEN ARROW 83, SAPULPA 49
BA;16;24;23;20;--;83
Sapulpa;12;16;10;11;--;49
Broken Arrow: Howell 26, Cook 12, Dow 11, Ellison 8, Keller 7, DWallace 6, Ochoa 6, Shockley 3, Sutton 2, AWallace 2.
Sapulpa: Ragsdale 9, Lewis 8, Harris 8, Read 6, Abbage 6, Willibey 5, Morrow 4, Edwards 3.
CLEVELAND 84, SPERRY 69
Sperry;11;19;17;22;--;69
Cleveland;21;24;22;17;--;84
Sperry: Goodell 22, Brown 18, Booth 13, Humphrey 4, Hudson 3, Hartley 3, Green 2, Myer 2, Fisher 2.
Cleveland: Baker 21, Spess 20, Curtis 14, Decou 10, Garrett 9, Sizemore 8, Tull 2.
HOLLAND HALL 59, REGENT PREP 22
Holland Hall;13;15;21;10;--;59
Regent Prep;2;11;6;3;--;22
Holland Hall: Cool 22, Benton 18, Mullendore 9, Levine 3, Gibson 3, Thompson 2, Loosvelt 2.
Regent Prep: Boshoff 15, Roller 5, Smith 2.
LOCUST GROVE 71, MIAMI 50
Miami;8;8;8;26;--;50
Locust Grove;17;18;18;18;--;71
Miami: Jinks 10, Kraegar 9, Catt 8, Delka 7, Hasny 6, Bush 5, Sumagpany 3, Roblayer 2.
Locust Grove: Blair 17, Bond 14, King 9, Walkingstick 7, Black 6, Wiggins 6, Bridges 3, Messer 2, Kinion 2, Collier 2, Perkins 2, Schmitt 1.
MANNFORD 60, CUSHING 59 (OT)
Mannford;13;11;11;15;10;—;60
Cushing;12;13;11;14;9;--;59
Mannford: CBanfield 13, TBanfield 12, Thurman 11, Harvey 10, Moore 8, Kindley 4, Fentress 2.
Cushing: Crooks 20, Jones 20, Yount 9, Guerrero 6, Hilligoss 4.
McLAIN 76, CENTRAL 57
McLain;18;19;14;25;--;76
Central;8;17;20;12;--;57
McLain: K. Nichols 30, B. Williams 23, Z. Silas 8, M. Simmons 5, M. Jackson 4, J. Mays 3, M. Taylor 3.
Central: T. Williams 15, F. Brown 12, M. McElwee 11, B. Fortenberry 9, A. Guess 8, C. Davis 2.
High School: Girls
Friday
Bishop Kelley 52, Bishop McGuinness 38
Caney Valley 54, Dewey 26
Cascia Hall 36, Rejoice Christian 29
Holland Hall 72, Regent Prep 25
McAlester 82, Ardmore 42
Nowata 53, Oklahoma Union 23
Oologah-Talala 54, Vinita 37
Ponca City 50, Putnam City North 42 (OT)
Sand Springs 63, Muskogee 41
Sapulpa 55, Broken Arrow 53
Summaries
Friday
B.T. WASHINGTON 55, UNION 42
B. T. Washington;14;18;11;12;--;55
Union;5;10;10;17;--;42
B. T. Washington: Owens 20, M. Johnson 19, Leyva 6, Mayberry 6, K. Johnson 4.
Union: Woodard 16, Stith 8, Smith 6, Edwards 4, Adams 4, Bettis 3, Coleman 1.
CASHION 58, WATONGA 51
Cashion;7;14;18;19;--;58
Watonga;10;12;15;14;--;51
Cashion; Jenkins 22, Williams 15, Westerhoff 10, Shafer 6, Hobgood 5.
Watonga: Bridges 33, Walker 8, Black 5, Miller 5.
LOCUST GROVE 73, MIAMI 38
Miami;11;11;12;4;--;38
Locust Grove;21;22;20;10;--;73
Miami: Lemands 13, Cook 12, Chaney 6, Davis 3, Pilkinten 2, Edmonsen 2.
Locust Grove: Wiggins 15, Bond 14, Hooker 14, Williams 10, Stokes 10, Fine 5, Silka 2, Bird 2, Wilkinson 1.
HOCKEY
ECHL
Friday
STEELHEADS 4, OILERS 3
Idaho;0;2;2;--;4
Tulsa;0;0;3;--;3
1st Period: No Scoring.Penalties-Supryka Tul (slashing), 5:46.
2nd Period: 1, Idaho, White 15 (Register, Headrick), 3:27 (PP). 2, Idaho, Murphy 10 (White, Ducharme), 18:18. Penalties-Bean Tul (tripping), 1:33; Headrick Idh (tripping), 5:19; Sheriff Tul (tripping), 6:44.
3rd Period: 3, Idaho, Dmowski 19 (Murphy, Stranges), 11:13. 4, Idaho, Franklin 8 (Walker, Misiak), 12:28. 5, Tulsa, Bertuzzi 14 (McLaughlin, Sheriff), 13:14 (PP). 6, Tulsa, Matsushima 18 (Farren, Blaszczak), 14:55. 7, Tulsa, Nijhoff 4 (McLaughlin, Bean), 15:34. Penalties-served by Stranges Idh (bench - too many men), 8:44; Johnson Idh (holding), 12:49.
Shots on Goal: Idaho 10-9-5-24. Tulsa 11-3-18-32. Power Play Opportunities: Idaho 1 / 3; Tulsa 1 / 3. Goalies: Idaho, Poirier 16-1-0-1 (32 shots-29 saves). Tulsa, Mannella 3-6-2-0 (24 shots-20 saves). A: 5,097. Referees: Jake Jackson, Rocco Stachowiak.