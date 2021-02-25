 Skip to main content
Local sports record for Feb. 25, 2021
agate

Local sports record for Feb. 25, 2021

  • Updated
Basketball

High school: Boys

Class 4A at Anadarko

Anadarko 50, Elgin 47

Class 4A at Ada

Madill 54, Stigler 51

Blanchard 49, Ada 30

Class 4A at Central

OKC Douglass 57, Berryhill 56

Classen SAS 83, Central 62

Class 4A at Victory Christian

Linescores

Class 4A at Cushing

Holland Hall 48, Mannford 35

Mannford;5;8;11;11;--;35

Holland Hall;11;8;23;6;--;48

Mannford: Thurman 12, Day 10, Moore 6, Garner 4, Banfield 3.

Holland Hall: Andrew 12, Gouldsby 10, Cool 10, Roush 6, Nolin 4, Mullendore 3, Benton 3.

Class 4A at Grove

Vinita 57, Miami 49

Miami;8;19;7;15;--;49

Vinita;18;14;14;11;--;57

Miami: Ke. Jinks 17, Patel 11, Leach 6, Ka. Jinks 5, Smith 4, Tanner 4, Hackett 2.

Vinita: Downing 21, Glasscock 19, Martins 6, Winfrey 6, Rife 3, Anderson 2.

Class 4A at Verdigris

Verdigris 58, Broken Bow 43

Broken Bow;13;7;15;8;--;43

Verdigris;12;19;21;6;--;58

Broken Bow: Yong 14, C. Whitfield 9, Wright 5, Baker 4, Stafford 3, Wesley 3, Neal 3, J. Whitfield 2.

Verdigris: Haddock 14, Keith 12, Lederman 11, Lechlider 10, White 7, Kirby 2, Bell 2.

Class 4A at Locust Grove

Stilwell 61, Locust Grove 53

Stilwell;15;11;16;19;--;61

Locust Grove;9;10;14;20;--;53

Stilwell: Fourkiller 17, Pritchett 15, Lee 12, Latch 9, Petree 6, James 2.

Locust Grove: Fogleman 23, Bond 11, Holman 8, Bible 5, Brown 3, Dean 3.

Class 2A Area 3

Cashion 71, Stratford 52

Stratford;10;14;13;15;--;52

Cashion;21;17;12;21;--;71

Stratford: Wood 14, Miller 11, Markovich 11, Chandler 9, Fulks 3, Hall 2, McKinney 2

Cashion (19-3): LaGasse 17, Raney 16, Frazier 12, Jenkins 8, Hogan 8, Nabavi 5, Tichenor 3, Shafer 2.

Class A at Cleveland

Riverfield 64, Covington-Douglas 53

Riverfield;14;16;8;26;--;64

Covington-Douglas;17;8;10;18;--;53

Riverfield: D. Clinton 22, B. Clinton 20, Alden 7, Carson 6, Kesselring 5, Thomas 2, Luelf 2.

Covington-Douglas: P. Smith 18, Carl 15, Houmka 10, Kroll 4, Daugherty 2, Tarango 2, C. Smith 2.

High school: Girls

Class 6A at Mustang

Yukon 57, Norman North 50, 2OT

Mustang 82, OKC NW Classen 16

Class 4A at Ada

Ada 48, Madill 43

Blanchard 57, Stigler 50

Class 4A at Central

Berryhill 70, OKC Douglass 3

Classen SAS 83, Central 26

Linescores

Class 6A at Bixby

Bixby 67, Jenks 23

Jenks;3;5;10;5;--;23

Bixby;21;13;21;12;--;67

Jenks: Robinson 5, Brown 5, Luciano 4, Aeschleman 3, Twiehaus 3, Forgione 3.

Bixby: Wernli 21, Baldwin 14, Bradley 11, Nielsen 10, Mayes 7, Mays 2, Scott 2.

Class 5A at Sapulpa

McAlester 60, Memorial 39

Memorial;9;9;11;10;--;39

McAlester;15;16;13;16;--;60

Memorial: D. Smith 21, T. Smith 6, N. Blakely 5, Palmere 4, M. Blakely 3.

McAlester: Benchcomb 31, Guyer 12, Milligan 11, Griffith 6.

Sapulpa 73, East Central 11

East Central;3;3;3;2;--;11

Sapulpa;27;23;16;7;--;73

East Central: Washington 11.

Sapulpa: Poindexter 17, S. Heard 17, Lewis 10, Smith 6, Berry 5, Bilby 5, T. Heard 5, Koch 2, Thomas 2, Rossman 2, Osborn 2.

Class 5A at El Reno

Bishop Kelley 50, Pryor 45

Bishop Kelley;10;11;7;22;--;50

Pryor;8;3;16;18;--;45

Bishop Kelley: Barton 23, Schneeberg 16, Ritchie 5, Ames 3, Roy 2, Smith 1.

Pryor: Kayley 21, Madison 8, Karll 4, Paige 4, Brookly 3, Hannah 3, Anna 2.

Class 5A at Coweta

Class 4A at Grove

Grove 41, Jay 13

Jay;4;3;3;3;--;13

Grove;3;13;15;10;--;41

Jay: Kirby 5, Brantley 4, Barnes 2, Barrows 1, Guy 1.

Grove: Gregg 10, R. Geer 10, Bacon 6, Boyett 5, E. Geer 4, Collins 3, Morris 3.

Class 4A at Verdigris

Verdigris 56, Broken Bow 36

Broken Bow;8;13;10;5

Verdigris;16;12;19;9

Broken Bow: Lopez 24, M. Rogers 6, C. Rogers 2, Hurst 2, Watson 2.

Verdigris: L. Borgstadt 19, M. Borgstadt 19, Chancellor 12, Stout 3, Blackwell 3.

Poteau 53 Catoosa 46 (OT)

Class 4A at Locust Grove

Stilwell 46, Miami 41

Miami;7;10;18;6;--;41

Stilwell;9;8;14;15;--;46

Miami: Hopping 23, Jinks 13, Acupan 5.

Stilwell: Waite 15, Johnson 11, Thurber 5, Hardbarger 5, Sawney 3, Catron 2, Christie 2, Denham 2, Mink 1.

Vinita 34, Locust Grove 24

Vinita;7;8;9;10;--;34

Locust Grove;9;5;2;8;--;24

Vinita: Roach 10, D. Christie 10, P. Christie 9, Speer 3, McClellan 2.

Locust Grove: Spradlin 6, Wiggins 6, Hunt 5, Williams 2, Thilges 2, Sweeney 2, Smith 1.

Class 3A at Kellyville

Kellyville 53, Crooked Oak 38

Crooked Oak;4;20;7;7;--;38

Kellyville;12;11;10;20;--;53

Crooked Oak: Hemphill 16, Wiggins 6, Phillips 6, A. Freeman 5, I. Freeman 5.

Kellyville: Upshaw 18, Byrum 8, Childers 8, Riley 8, Bearpaw 6, McGuire 5.

Class 2A Area 3

Cashion 34, Stratford 31

Stratford;10;9;2;10;--;31

Cashion;8;7;7;12;--;34

Stratford: Getman 20, Anderson 4, Tom 3, Willingham 2, Boyles 2.

Cashion: Tilley-Bedick 10, Lamb 10, Shelly 8, Reeves 4, Jenkins 2.

Baseball

College

Late Wednesday

OU 7, UT-Arlington 1

OU;000;600;100;--;7;10;0

UTA;000;001;000;1;7;1

Carmichael, Abram (5), Carter (7), Ruffcorn (9) and Crooks; Norris, King (4), Wong (5), Austin (7), Tom (8), Divis (9) and Solomon. WP: Carmichael (1-0). LP: Norris (0-1). HR: Crooks, OU.

Volleyball

College

Tulsa def. Memphis, 25-17, 27-25, 19-25, 25-23

Golf

Local

Sapulpa Senior Scramble

1. Mike Hill, Ken Gaylor, Tom Henderson, Ken Rentz, 60; 2. Will Cleveland, Lee Benest, Leon Prichard, Van Robinson, 60; 3. Harry Bailey, Bob Warner, Frank Wright, David Shouse, 62; 4. Johnny Baker, Dave Block, Steve McCormick, Bob Henshaw, Nelson Henley, 66; 5. Bill Erwin, George Mills, Dennis Cavenah, Jerry Reed, Mel Gilbertson, 66; 6. Steve Carlile, Jerry Bennett, Ed Horton, Bob Phillipe, Keith Bacon, 67; 7. Randy Rice, Bud Musser, Dave Heatherly, Bill Cruikshank, 67

Page Belcher

Christian Men's Fellowship

1. Bill Kusleika 71; 1. Frank Prentice 71; 3. Duane Dunham 73; 4. Dick Tullis 74; 5. Bob Bell 75; 5. Mark Clemons 75; 7. Mel Hayes 77; 8. Charlie Webster 78

Hole in one

Shangri-La: Zach Decker, hole No. 5, 184 yards, 8-iron.

