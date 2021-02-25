Local sports record for Feb. 25, 2021

Basketball
High school: Boys
Class 4A at Anadarko
Anadarko 50, Elgin 47
Class 4A at Ada
Madill 54, Stigler 51
Blanchard 49, Ada 30
Class 4A at Central
OKC Douglass 57, Berryhill 56
Classen SAS 83, Central 62
Class 4A at Victory Christian
Linescores
Class 4A at Cushing
Holland Hall 48, Mannford 35
Mannford;5;8;11;11;--;35
Holland Hall;11;8;23;6;--;48
Mannford: Thurman 12, Day 10, Moore 6, Garner 4, Banfield 3.
Holland Hall: Andrew 12, Gouldsby 10, Cool 10, Roush 6, Nolin 4, Mullendore 3, Benton 3.
Class 4A at Grove
Vinita 57, Miami 49
Miami;8;19;7;15;--;49
Vinita;18;14;14;11;--;57
Miami: Ke. Jinks 17, Patel 11, Leach 6, Ka. Jinks 5, Smith 4, Tanner 4, Hackett 2.
Vinita: Downing 21, Glasscock 19, Martins 6, Winfrey 6, Rife 3, Anderson 2.
Class 4A at Verdigris
Verdigris 58, Broken Bow 43
Broken Bow;13;7;15;8;--;43
Verdigris;12;19;21;6;--;58
Broken Bow: Yong 14, C. Whitfield 9, Wright 5, Baker 4, Stafford 3, Wesley 3, Neal 3, J. Whitfield 2.
Verdigris: Haddock 14, Keith 12, Lederman 11, Lechlider 10, White 7, Kirby 2, Bell 2.
Class 4A at Locust Grove
Stilwell 61, Locust Grove 53
Stilwell;15;11;16;19;--;61
Locust Grove;9;10;14;20;--;53
Stilwell: Fourkiller 17, Pritchett 15, Lee 12, Latch 9, Petree 6, James 2.
Locust Grove: Fogleman 23, Bond 11, Holman 8, Bible 5, Brown 3, Dean 3.
Class 2A Area 3
Cashion 71, Stratford 52
Stratford;10;14;13;15;--;52
Cashion;21;17;12;21;--;71
Stratford: Wood 14, Miller 11, Markovich 11, Chandler 9, Fulks 3, Hall 2, McKinney 2
Cashion (19-3): LaGasse 17, Raney 16, Frazier 12, Jenkins 8, Hogan 8, Nabavi 5, Tichenor 3, Shafer 2.
Class A at Cleveland
Riverfield 64, Covington-Douglas 53
Riverfield;14;16;8;26;--;64
Covington-Douglas;17;8;10;18;--;53
Riverfield: D. Clinton 22, B. Clinton 20, Alden 7, Carson 6, Kesselring 5, Thomas 2, Luelf 2.
Covington-Douglas: P. Smith 18, Carl 15, Houmka 10, Kroll 4, Daugherty 2, Tarango 2, C. Smith 2.
High school: Girls
Class 6A at Mustang
Yukon 57, Norman North 50, 2OT
Mustang 82, OKC NW Classen 16
Class 4A at Ada
Ada 48, Madill 43
Blanchard 57, Stigler 50
Class 4A at Central
Berryhill 70, OKC Douglass 3
Classen SAS 83, Central 26
Linescores
Class 6A at Bixby
Bixby 67, Jenks 23
Jenks;3;5;10;5;--;23
Bixby;21;13;21;12;--;67
Jenks: Robinson 5, Brown 5, Luciano 4, Aeschleman 3, Twiehaus 3, Forgione 3.
Bixby: Wernli 21, Baldwin 14, Bradley 11, Nielsen 10, Mayes 7, Mays 2, Scott 2.
Class 5A at Sapulpa
McAlester 60, Memorial 39
Memorial;9;9;11;10;--;39
McAlester;15;16;13;16;--;60
Memorial: D. Smith 21, T. Smith 6, N. Blakely 5, Palmere 4, M. Blakely 3.
McAlester: Benchcomb 31, Guyer 12, Milligan 11, Griffith 6.
Sapulpa 73, East Central 11
East Central;3;3;3;2;--;11
Sapulpa;27;23;16;7;--;73
East Central: Washington 11.
Sapulpa: Poindexter 17, S. Heard 17, Lewis 10, Smith 6, Berry 5, Bilby 5, T. Heard 5, Koch 2, Thomas 2, Rossman 2, Osborn 2.
Class 5A at El Reno
Bishop Kelley 50, Pryor 45
Bishop Kelley;10;11;7;22;--;50
Pryor;8;3;16;18;--;45
Bishop Kelley: Barton 23, Schneeberg 16, Ritchie 5, Ames 3, Roy 2, Smith 1.
Pryor: Kayley 21, Madison 8, Karll 4, Paige 4, Brookly 3, Hannah 3, Anna 2.
Class 5A at Coweta
Class 4A at Grove
Grove 41, Jay 13
Jay;4;3;3;3;--;13
Grove;3;13;15;10;--;41
Jay: Kirby 5, Brantley 4, Barnes 2, Barrows 1, Guy 1.
Grove: Gregg 10, R. Geer 10, Bacon 6, Boyett 5, E. Geer 4, Collins 3, Morris 3.
Class 4A at Verdigris
Verdigris 56, Broken Bow 36
Broken Bow;8;13;10;5
Verdigris;16;12;19;9
Broken Bow: Lopez 24, M. Rogers 6, C. Rogers 2, Hurst 2, Watson 2.
Verdigris: L. Borgstadt 19, M. Borgstadt 19, Chancellor 12, Stout 3, Blackwell 3.
Poteau 53 Catoosa 46 (OT)
Class 4A at Locust Grove
Stilwell 46, Miami 41
Miami;7;10;18;6;--;41
Stilwell;9;8;14;15;--;46
Miami: Hopping 23, Jinks 13, Acupan 5.
Stilwell: Waite 15, Johnson 11, Thurber 5, Hardbarger 5, Sawney 3, Catron 2, Christie 2, Denham 2, Mink 1.
Vinita 34, Locust Grove 24
Vinita;7;8;9;10;--;34
Locust Grove;9;5;2;8;--;24
Vinita: Roach 10, D. Christie 10, P. Christie 9, Speer 3, McClellan 2.
Locust Grove: Spradlin 6, Wiggins 6, Hunt 5, Williams 2, Thilges 2, Sweeney 2, Smith 1.
Class 3A at Kellyville
Kellyville 53, Crooked Oak 38
Crooked Oak;4;20;7;7;--;38
Kellyville;12;11;10;20;--;53
Crooked Oak: Hemphill 16, Wiggins 6, Phillips 6, A. Freeman 5, I. Freeman 5.
Kellyville: Upshaw 18, Byrum 8, Childers 8, Riley 8, Bearpaw 6, McGuire 5.
Class 2A Area 3
Cashion 34, Stratford 31
Stratford;10;9;2;10;--;31
Cashion;8;7;7;12;--;34
Stratford: Getman 20, Anderson 4, Tom 3, Willingham 2, Boyles 2.
Cashion: Tilley-Bedick 10, Lamb 10, Shelly 8, Reeves 4, Jenkins 2.
Baseball
College
Late Wednesday
OU 7, UT-Arlington 1
OU;000;600;100;--;7;10;0
UTA;000;001;000;1;7;1
Carmichael, Abram (5), Carter (7), Ruffcorn (9) and Crooks; Norris, King (4), Wong (5), Austin (7), Tom (8), Divis (9) and Solomon. WP: Carmichael (1-0). LP: Norris (0-1). HR: Crooks, OU.
Volleyball
College
Tulsa def. Memphis, 25-17, 27-25, 19-25, 25-23
Golf
Local
Sapulpa Senior Scramble
1. Mike Hill, Ken Gaylor, Tom Henderson, Ken Rentz, 60; 2. Will Cleveland, Lee Benest, Leon Prichard, Van Robinson, 60; 3. Harry Bailey, Bob Warner, Frank Wright, David Shouse, 62; 4. Johnny Baker, Dave Block, Steve McCormick, Bob Henshaw, Nelson Henley, 66; 5. Bill Erwin, George Mills, Dennis Cavenah, Jerry Reed, Mel Gilbertson, 66; 6. Steve Carlile, Jerry Bennett, Ed Horton, Bob Phillipe, Keith Bacon, 67; 7. Randy Rice, Bud Musser, Dave Heatherly, Bill Cruikshank, 67
Page Belcher
Christian Men's Fellowship
1. Bill Kusleika 71; 1. Frank Prentice 71; 3. Duane Dunham 73; 4. Dick Tullis 74; 5. Bob Bell 75; 5. Mark Clemons 75; 7. Mel Hayes 77; 8. Charlie Webster 78
Hole in one
Shangri-La: Zach Decker, hole No. 5, 184 yards, 8-iron.