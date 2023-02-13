Golf
Local
Jerry’s Gang scramble at Cherokee Hills
1st place: Mike McKinney, Jim Rouse, Joe Martin, Ken Saltnik.
2nd place: Delio Bustos, Jack Beggs, Rick King, Mike Collins.
3rd place: Randy Steed, Glen Phillips, Michael Kaufman, Stan Stanfield, Ron Acree.
Oaks Country Club Super Bowl Scramble
Eagles Flight
1st Tie Gross: Tyler Carson & Josh Stearns 62
Chad Lafevers & Matt Mabrey
1st Net; Colin Scarsdale & Corbin Cooper 60.5
Chiefs Flight
1st Tie Gross: Nick Hunter and Larry Brunsman 72
Matt Choate and Alex Gifford
1st Net: Tony Schroeder and Clayton Siegerist 65.6
Closest to the hole
No. 6 Josh Stearns
No. 9 Dave Miley
No. 11 David Nickloy
No. 14 Josh Stearns
Page Belcher Christian Men's Fellowship
1. Ron Cagle 70; 1. Craig Hobbs 70 3. Darrell Wood 71; 4.Mike Hayes 72; 4. B J Barnhart 72; 6. Duane Dunham 73; 6. Bill Hawkins 73; 6. Ron Wilson 73; 6. Don Garrison 73; 10. Mel Hayes 75; 10. Gilbert York 75; 12. Bill Kusleiks 76; 13. Ken Hayes 77; 14. 14. Frank Prentice 82; 15. George Siler 83.
Shoots age or better
LaFORTUNE: Vince Nerio, 83, shot 75.
PAGE BELCHER: Bill Hawkins, 88, shot 87.
Hole in one
STONE CREEK: Duane Dunham, hole 8, 152 yards, 4 hybrid.