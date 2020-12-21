 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local sports record for Dec. 21, 2020

Local sports record for Dec. 21, 2020

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Local

Golf

Page Belcher

Santa Tournament

Day 1

Frank Prentice, Ron Wilson, B.J. Barnhart, Mel Hayes, George Siler: 368

Craig Hobbs, Hank Prideaux, Charles Webster, Jerry Williams, Rick McGinnis: 378

Bob Bell, Bill Kusleika, Mark Clemons, Don Miller, Dave Hohensee: 386

Hole in one

Bailey Ranch: Kenny Kaiser, hole No. 8, 101 yards, 9-iron.

Shoots age or better

Battle Creek: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 72; Eugene Blake, 84, shot 79; Ray White, 84, shot 84; Pat Gordon, 75, shot 74.

Football

High school

DISTRICT 2A-7 AWARDS

MVP: Kendal Daniels, Beggs

Offensive players of the year: Levi Korir, Metro Christian; Hayden Cooper, Kiefer

Defensive player of the year: Cade Gibson, Metro Christian

Coach of the year: Jared McCoy, Metro Christian

Position players of the year

QB: Kolby Adams, Morris

WR: Malachi Penland and Junior Simpson, Metro Christian

OL: Evan Grantham, Metro Christian; Kolby Burris, Morris; Bailey Capehart, Kiefer

DL: Jacob Cloyde, Metro Christian; Jerry Ramos, Morris; Brock Capehart, Kiefer

ILB: Jesse McCoy, Victory Christian

OLB: Jesse Pendergrass, Beggs

CB: Trey Gaines, Beggs

S: Colton Cook, Metro Christian

K: Jonah Edwards, Victory Christian

P: Gabe Boyd, Kiefer

Injured athletes: Patrick Bann, Okmulgee; Wyatt Ward, Morris

First team

OL: Bryson Wolfe and Briley Phillips, Metro Christian; JJ Roe, Beggs; AJ Rodriguez, Victory Christian

RB: Maverick Parker, Kiefer

WR: Gabriel Calhoon, Victory Christian

DB/WR: Conner David, Haskell

OLB: Andre Rodriguez, Victory Christian

K: Caden Combs, Metro Christian

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News