Local sports record for Dec. 21, 2020

Page Belcher
Santa Tournament
Day 1
Frank Prentice, Ron Wilson, B.J. Barnhart, Mel Hayes, George Siler: 368
Craig Hobbs, Hank Prideaux, Charles Webster, Jerry Williams, Rick McGinnis: 378
Bob Bell, Bill Kusleika, Mark Clemons, Don Miller, Dave Hohensee: 386
Hole in one
Bailey Ranch: Kenny Kaiser, hole No. 8, 101 yards, 9-iron.
Shoots age or better
Battle Creek: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 72; Eugene Blake, 84, shot 79; Ray White, 84, shot 84; Pat Gordon, 75, shot 74.
Football
High school
DISTRICT 2A-7 AWARDS
MVP: Kendal Daniels, Beggs
Offensive players of the year: Levi Korir, Metro Christian; Hayden Cooper, Kiefer
Defensive player of the year: Cade Gibson, Metro Christian
Coach of the year: Jared McCoy, Metro Christian
Position players of the year
QB: Kolby Adams, Morris
WR: Malachi Penland and Junior Simpson, Metro Christian
OL: Evan Grantham, Metro Christian; Kolby Burris, Morris; Bailey Capehart, Kiefer
DL: Jacob Cloyde, Metro Christian; Jerry Ramos, Morris; Brock Capehart, Kiefer
ILB: Jesse McCoy, Victory Christian
OLB: Jesse Pendergrass, Beggs
CB: Trey Gaines, Beggs
S: Colton Cook, Metro Christian
K: Jonah Edwards, Victory Christian
P: Gabe Boyd, Kiefer
Injured athletes: Patrick Bann, Okmulgee; Wyatt Ward, Morris
First team
OL: Bryson Wolfe and Briley Phillips, Metro Christian; JJ Roe, Beggs; AJ Rodriguez, Victory Christian
RB: Maverick Parker, Kiefer
WR: Gabriel Calhoon, Victory Christian
DB/WR: Conner David, Haskell
OLB: Andre Rodriguez, Victory Christian
K: Caden Combs, Metro Christian
