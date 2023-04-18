local results
BASEBALL
High School
Monday
Bishop Kelley 4, Shawnee 3
Bixby 7, Stillwater 5
Broken Bow 5, Stilwell 3
Quapaw 16, Chelsea 1
Grove 14, Claremore 9
Depew 12, Davenport 2
Oklahoma Union 3, Dewey 1
Lincoln Christian 6, Hilldale 2
Inola 8, North Rock Creek 3
Miami 8, Jay 4
Oologah-Talala 12, Wagoner 2
Owasso 12, Ponca City 0
Union 15, Tahlequah 4
Kansas 3, Adair 2
Claremore Christian 19, Afton 16
Enid 5, Bartlesville 3 (OT)
Cascia Hall 13, Beggs 0
Verdigris 7, Berryhill 6
Muskogee 6, B. T. Washington 5
Cushing 9, Bristow 7
Caney Valley 10, Mounds 2
Catoosa 5, Cleveland 3
Chouteau-Mazie 5, Nowata 3
Collinsville 3, Coweta 2
Drumright 18, Oilton 6
Edison 12, Memorial 1
Haskell 16, Porter Consolidated 9
Checotah 14, Keys 11
Woodland 6, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0
Liberty 12, Prue 0
Locust Grove 7, Okay 1
Kiefer 4 Chandler 2
Sapulpa 9, McAlester 7
Regent Prep 12, Hale 2
Salina 5-3, Sequoyah Claremore 4-9
Westville 12, Sequoyah Tahlequah 5
Poteau 7, Stigler 1
Summit Christian 23, Yale 8
Vinita 7, Chouteau-Mazie 3
GOLF
Local
FOREST RIDGE
Senior Scramble: 1. D Smith, DB Merrill, J Morton, R Couch, 62; 2. S Gidley, M Kilbur, D Hansen, G Kuenning, 65; 3. R Brown, T Graham, T Bracken, CJ Wright, 65; 4. B Meyers, D Wing, J Allison, J Mabry, 66.
HERITAGE HILLS
Senior Men’s Scramble: 1. Mike Kaufman, Chuck Owens, Aaron Ross, Donald Hicks, 61; 2. Paul Lewis, Jerry Cox, Don Jones, 62; 3. Keith Hanes, Dennis Seawright, Steve Olmstead, Troy Willcutt, 63; 4. Deilo Bustos, Steve Kebert, Stan Stanfield, Mark Lechtenberg, 63; 5. Gene Higgins, John Higgins, Darrell Watkins, Steve Dunkin, 65; 6. Jim Goad, Mike Geubelle, Jerry Morgan, Bob Barry, 65; 7. Larry Van Winkle, Kirby Brumble, Richard Stevens, Jeff Rhodes, 65; 8. Rick King, Rodney Allred, Ray Latanzia, Ron Henness, 66; 9. Doug Whitson, Ted Heimbach, Jon Beardon, Mark Olmstead, 66; 10. Bill Reese, Scott Coulter, Mike Anderson, Ron Eddy, 66; 11. Mutt Schuman, David Adair, Phil Sinor, Greg Underhill, 66; 12. Jerry Holloman, Larry Moore, Ron Martin, Larry Riley, 67; 13. Mike Leone, Kevin Anderson, JD McColley, Darrel Rupe, 69.
TULSA CC
Ladies’ Opening Day Scramble: 1. Marna Raburn, Robbin Lees, Melinda Phillips, Debbie Zanovich, Melissa Higgins; 2. Jane Faulkenberry, Julie Yeabower, Audrey Dinneen, Lisa Gathright.
Shoots age or better
ADAMS: Steve Hughes, 66, shot 66; Wendell Price, 74, shot 68; Gary Reheis, 79, shot 79.
SOUTH LAKES: Jim Ingram, 81, shot 71; Dale Starling, 79, shot 77.
SOCCER
High School: Boys
Monday
Stilwell 1, Poteau 0
SOFTBALL
College
ROGERS ST. 9, MISSOURI S&T 0
RSU 200 025 — 9 12 1
S&T 000 000 — 0 2 2
Llamas-Howell and Yellin; Wooldridge, Barber (6) and Saltijeral. W: Llamas-Howell (17-2). L: Wooldridge (7-11). HR: Morales, Smith.
ROGERS ST. 6, MISSOURI S&T 0
RSU 000 042 0 — 6 6 0
S&T 000 000 0 — 0 3 3
Sanders, Phelps (7) and Yellin; Koanoy, Rowland (6) and Vaughn. W: Sanders (13-3). L: Kanoy (3-6).
High School
Monday
Mulhall-Orlando 16, Olive 8
Chelsea 5, Afton 4
Chelsea 4, Hulbert 0
Shidler 22, Prue 4
Allen 7, Okemah 3
Fairland 10, Bixby 3
Fairland 4, Pryor 3
Mounds 11, Liberty 1
Mounds 19, Wilson Henryetta 18
Owasso 16, Bartlesville 6
Sperry 17, Union 6
Hominy 12, Barnsdall 4
Owasso 16-8, Bartlesville 6-1
Bixby 13, Pryor 3
Frontier 12, Woodland 8
Fort Gibson 3, Stilwell 1
Salina 12, Wyandotte 0
Big Cat Classic
At Southmoore
Deer Creek Edmond 13, Newcastle 10
Moore 8, Newcastle 4
Washington 12, Deer Creek Edmond 2
Choctaw 11, Purcell 0
Choctaw 12, Elgin 3
OSSAA District Tournament
CLASS 4A
Wewoka 10, Okmulgee 8
Coalgate 11-19, Wewoka 1-0
CLASS 2A
Dewar 17-18, Cave Springs 1-2
Dewar 16, Gans 3
Odds
FanDuel.com line
Home team in CAPS.
NBA Playoffs
WEDNESDAY
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
LA Lakers 1 (227) MEMPHIS
MILWAUKEE 5½ (219) Miami
DENVER 8½ (223½) Minnesota
NHL Playoffs
WEDNESDAY
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
CAROLINA -176 N.Y Islanders +146
BOSTON -225 Florida +184
DALLAS -152 Minnesota +126
EDMONTON -210 Los Angeles +172
MLB
WEDNESDAY
American League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cleveland -142 DETROIT +120
Texas OFF KANSAS CITY OFF
N.Y YANKEES -142 LA Angels +120
Minnesota -120 BOSTON +102
HOUSTON -126 Toronto +108
National League
San Francisco -120 MIAMI +102
ST. LOUIS -196 Arizona +164
LA DODGERS -154 N.Y Mets +130
Pittsburgh OFF COLORADO OFF
Atlanta -142 SAN DIEGO +120
Interleague
Tampa Bay -210 CINCINNATI +176
Philadelphia -116 CHI.WHITE SOX -102
Chicago Cubs -200 OAKLAND +168
SEATTLE -132 Milwaukee +112
WASHINGTON OFF Baltimore OFF
BASEBALL
Double-A Texas League
North Division W L Pct. GB
Arkansas (Seattle) 7 2 .778 —
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 6 4 .600 1½
Wichita (Minnesota) 6 4 .600 1½
NW Arkansas (Kansas City) 4 5 .444 3
Springfield (St. Louis) 3 6 .333 4
South Division W L Pct. GB
Amarillo (Arizona) 5 4 .556 —
Frisco (Texas) 5 4 .556 —
Midland (Oakland) 4 5 .444 1
Corpus Christi (Houston) 3 6 .333 2
San Antonio (San Diego) 3 6 .333 2
Monday’s results
No Games Scheduled
Tuesday’s results
Wichita 4 Tulsa 2
Midland at Springfield, (n)
San Antonio at Corpus Christi, (n)
Arkansas at Frisco, (n)
Wednesday’s games
Wichita at Tulsa, 11:05 a.m
Midland at Springfield, 12:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 6:35 p.m.
Arkansas at Frisco, 6:35 p.m.
Amarillo at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.
BASKETBALL
NBA playoffs
FIRST ROUND (best-of-7)
Monday’s results
Philadelphia 96, Brooklyn 84
(Philadelphia leads series 2-0)
Sacramento 114, Golden State 106
(Sacramento leads series 2-0)
Tuesday’s results
Boston 119, Atlanta 106
(Boston leads series 2-0)
New York at Cleveland, (n)
(New York led series 1-0)
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, (n)
(L.A. Clippers led series 1-0)
Wednesday’s games
L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 6:30 p.m.
(L.A. Lakers lead series 1-0)
Miami at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
(Miami leads series 1-0)
Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.
(Denver leads series 1-0)
Thursday’s games
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
XFL
North Division
W L Pct PF PA
DC 7 1 .875 241 186
St. Louis 6 2 .750 184 144
Seattle 5 3 .625 185 156
Vegas 2 7 .222 175 224
South Division
W L Pct PF PA
Houston 6 3 .667 222 173
Arlington 4 4 .500 111 141
San Antonio 3 6 .333 141 154
Orlando 1 8 .111 176 257
Saturday’s games
Orlando at St. Louis, 11 a.m.
DC at San Antonio, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s games
Houston at Arlington, 2 p.m.
Vegas at Seattle, 8 p.m.
HOCKEY
NHL playoffs
FIRST ROUND (best-of-7)
Monday’s results
Carolina 2, N.Y. Islanders 1
(Carolina leads series 1-0)
Boston 3, Florida 1
(Boston leads series 1-0)
Minnesota 3, Dallas 2, 2OT
(Minnesota leads series 1-0)
Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 3, OT
(Los Angeles leads series 1-0)
Tuesday’s results
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, (n)
(Game 1 of series)
Tampa Bay at Toronto, (n)
(Game 1 of series)
Winnipeg at Vegas, (n)
(Game 1 of series)
Seattle at Colorado, (n)
(Game 1 of series)
Wednesday’s games
N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Florida at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s games
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 6:30 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vegas, 9 p.m.
ECHL
Kelly Cup Playoffs
Division semifinals, (best-of-7)
Wednesday’s games
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 6 p.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 7 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s game
Allen at Kansas City, 7 p.m.
Friday’s games
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 6 p.m.
Maine at Reading, 6 p.m.
Greenville at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Indy at Toledo, 6:15 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 6:35 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Florida at South Carolina, 5 p.m.
Maine at Reading, 6 p.m.
Indy at Toledo, 6:15 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 6:35 p.m.
soccer
MLS
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New England 5 1 2 17 13 7
Cincinnati 5 1 2 17 10 9
Atlanta 4 1 3 15 16 12
Columbus 4 2 2 14 18 9
New York City FC 3 2 3 12 9 9
Nashville 3 3 2 11 7 4
Orlando City 3 2 2 11 7 7
Chicago 2 1 4 10 11 10
Toronto FC 1 1 6 9 10 9
Philadelphia 2 4 2 8 10 11
D.C. United 2 4 2 8 8 12
New York 1 2 5 8 6 7
Inter Miami CF 2 5 0 6 6 8
Charlotte FC 1 4 3 6 9 16
CF Montréal 1 6 0 3 3 17
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis City SC 6 2 0 18 20 9
Los Angeles FC 5 0 2 17 15 5
Seattle 5 2 1 16 16 7
FC Dallas 4 2 2 14 11 8
San Jose 4 2 2 14 10 8
Minnesota United 3 2 2 11 8 7
Houston 3 3 1 10 9 8
Vancouver 2 2 4 10 11 7
Portland 2 4 2 8 10 13
Austin FC 2 3 2 8 6 10
Colorado 1 3 4 7 5 10
Real Salt Lake 2 5 0 6 7 16
LA Galaxy 0 4 3 3 5 12
Sporting Kansas City 0 5 3 3 2 11
Saturday’s games
Columbus at Charlotte FC, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at Cincinnati, 6:30 p.m.
New York at CF Montréal, 6:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at New England, 6:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at New York City FC, 6:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Orlando City, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.
Saint Louis City SC at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 8:30 p.m.
Austin FC at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday’s game
Chicago at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
USL Championship
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Charleston 4 0 2 14 12 6
Louisville 4 2 0 12 6 9
Birmingham 3 2 1 10 8 8
Pittsburgh 2 1 3 9 7 4
Loudoun 2 2 1 7 7 6
Tulsa 1 3 3 6 10 10
Hartford 1 3 2 5 9 12
Indy 1 2 2 5 2 5
Tampa Bay 1 3 2 5 5 9
Detroit City FC 1 4 1 4 3 5
Miami 0 2 4 4 3 6
Memphis 0 2 1 1 3 7
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sacramento 4 0 2 14 12 1
San Diego 3 1 2 11 9 5
San Antonio 3 1 2 11 7 4
Colorado Springs 3 2 1 10 5 7
Monterey Bay FC 2 2 2 8 12 10
Oakland 2 2 1 7 7 6
El Paso 2 3 1 7 8 8
Rio Grande Valley 1 1 3 6 4 5
Orange County 1 2 3 6 6 8
Phoenix 1 1 3 6 6 8
New Mexico 1 2 1 4 4 6
Las Vegas 0 0 3 3 3 3
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday games
Monterey Bay FC at Indy, 6 p.m.
Louisville at Charleston, 6:30 p.m.
New Mexico at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at El Paso, 8:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Orange County, 9 p.m.
Detroit City FC at Sacramento, 9 p.m.