Local sports record for April 12, 2021

BASEBALL
High School
Broken Arrow 12, Putnam City 0
Claremore 5, Bishop Kelley 0
GOLF
College: Women
Central Region Preview
4. Northeastern State (312): 3. Kaylee Petersen 74, 7. Nina Lee 76, T45. Yasmin Hang 81, T45. Aitana Hernandez 81, 52. Kelly Swanson 83.
Cowgirl Match Play
Oklahoma 3, Oklahoma State 2
Isabella Fierro, OSU, def. Maria Fernanda Martinez, OU, 2&1; Hannah Screen, OU, def. Lianna Bailey, OSU, 1 Up; Han-Hsuan Yu, OSU, def. Libby Winans, OU, 3&2; Kaitlin Milligan, OU, def. Rina Tatematsu, OSU, 2&1; Mikhaela Fortuna, OU, def. Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, OSU, 3&1
Oklahoma State 3, Tulsa 2
Lilly Thomas, Tulsa, def. Rina Tatematsu, OSU, 2&1; Haley Greb, Tulsa, def. Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, OSU, 2&1; Hailey Jones, OSU, def. Titita Loudtragulngam, Tulsa, 5&3; Isabella Fierro, OSU, def. Lorena Tseng, Tulsa, 1Up; Han-Hsuan Yu, OSU, def. Taylor Dobson, Tulsa, 2&1
ORU Spring Invite
3. Oral Roberts (307-301--608): 9. Sarah Bell 75-75--151, T11. Megan Lee 74-78--152, T11. Katelyn Rika 77-75--152, 15. Isabella Caamal 81-73--154, 35. Cristina Riu 89-77--166
College: Men
NSU Men’s Classic
*Second-round not completed due to lightning delay, will be completed Tuesday
10. Northeastern State (298): 14. Gabe Replogle 72, 25. Carlos Gomez 72, 29. Brayden Strickland 74, 92. Grant Hynes 80, 103. Ryan Morant 81
ORU individual results: 14. Mike Biata 71-61--132, 21. Philipp Pakosch 73-62--135, 41. Hunter Laughlin 70-67--137, 62. Jackson Drake 72-68--140
High School: Boys
Class 5A State Preview
Team Standings: 1. Bishop Kelley;311-302;--;613; 2. Duncan;316-324;--;640; 3. Guthrie;340-341;--;681
Individual Standings: 1. Will Hennessee, Bishop Kelley;69-70;--;139; 2. Gus Fritz, Shawnee;75-78;--;153; 3. Caden Stevens, Duncan JV;80-74;--;154; 4. Matt Barlow, Bishop Kelley;77-78;--;155; T5. Jace Black, Duncan;81-78;--;159; T5. Gunner Hammon, Altus;79-80;--;159; T5. Isaac White, Duncan;80-79;--;159; T5. Owen Beecroft, Bishop Kelley;83-76;--;159; T5. Evan Weaver, Pryor;81-78;--;159; T5. Parker Payne, Noble;78-81;--;159
Local
OWASSO GOLF CLUB
OGAC Masters
Championship: Gross: 1. Mike Hughett; 2. Erik Haworth; Net: 1. Andrew Paul; A Flight: Gross: 1. Mike Henry; 2.James Gerhardt; 3.Jeff Cleveland; 4.Gary Teague; Net: 1.Bill Hill; 2.Todd Werdel; 3.Daniel Lake; 4.Rich Scott; Seniors: Gross: 1.David Derrick; 2.Dennis Murray; Net: 1.Scott Coulter; Ladies: Gross: 1.Susan Barnes; 2.Joyce Deason; Net: 1.Mary Teague
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men’s Fellowship
Match Play: A Flight: Craig Hobbs def. Ron Wilson; B Flight: 1. Mark Clemons; 2. George Siler; Low Net: Dick Tullis, 70; 1. Mel Hayes, 70; T3. Bill Kusleika, 72; T3. Ken Hayes, 72; 5. Don Liland, 73; T6. Gilbert York, 74; T6. Rod Garrett, 74; T6. Lary Huey, 74; T6. Bob Bell, 74; 10. Charles Webster, 75; T11. Frank Prentice, 76; T11. Dave Hohensee, 76; 13. James Young, 77; 14. Duane Dunham, 79.
THE CLUB AT INDIAN SPRINGS
Couples Golf Association
Flight 1: 1. Rhonda Agnew, Tom Bauer, Rick and Janet Stringer, 153; 2. Laurie Campbell, Nick Nail, Bill and Marcia Thrutchley, 155; 3. John and Ann Darnaby and Matt and Veronica Warren, 155; Flight 2: 1 Tim and Jane Lafalier and Bryan and Dana Rehm, 160; 2. Mike and Kathy Abbott and Mike and Charlene Donley, 160; 3. Richard and Lynne Luebke and Randy and Kim Rutherford, 170; Flight 3: 1 Bob and Linda Lantz and Gil and Donna Morris, 160; 2. Mike and Joni Hardy and Neil and Melinda Lapham, 163; 3. Amy and Don Booher and Matt and Denise Robinson, 166.