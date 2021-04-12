Local sports record for April 12, 2021

Local

Flight 1: 1. Rhonda Agnew, Tom Bauer, Rick and Janet Stringer, 153; 2. Laurie Campbell, Nick Nail, Bill and Marcia Thrutchley, 155; 3. John and Ann Darnaby and Matt and Veronica Warren, 155; Flight 2: 1 Tim and Jane Lafalier and Bryan and Dana Rehm, 160; 2. Mike and Kathy Abbott and Mike and Charlene Donley, 160; 3. Richard and Lynne Luebke and Randy and Kim Rutherford, 170; Flight 3: 1 Bob and Linda Lantz and Gil and Donna Morris, 160; 2. Mike and Joni Hardy and Neil and Melinda Lapham, 163; 3. Amy and Don Booher and Matt and Denise Robinson, 166.