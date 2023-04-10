Local sports record for April 11
Golf
Local
Bailey Ranch Golf Club MGA 6-6-6
“A” Flight: 1st: Keith Burd, Jerry Burd 70; 2nd: Casey Bray, Jimmy Boyd 71; 3rd: Andy Mozingo, Jon Gilmer 72; “B” Flight: 1st: David Burd, Gary Prater 72; 2nd: Tim Hunninghake, Rafael Gilestra 73; 3rd: James Dugger, Brad Cantrell 74; “C” Flight: 1st: Pete Burd, Jerry Spencer 76; 2nd: Bart Neighbors, Derek Harris 78; 3rd: Mike Philbeck, Ronnie Waldrop 80.
Jerry’s gang scramble at Cherokee Hills
1st place: Andy Evans, Donnie, Eldridge, Sonny Lassman; 2nd place: Del Bustos, Ron Davis, Jack Beggs, Joe Martin, Jerry Shupe; 3rd place: Rick King, Glen Phillips, Kyle Parks , Mike Guebelle, Mike Solo; 4th place: Mike McKinney, Mike Collins, Mike Kaufman, Randy Steed, Ken Saltink; 5th place: Gary Butts, Matt Strange, Greg Strange.
Page Belcher Christian Men’s Fellowship
1. Don Liland 65; 1. James Young 65; 3. Ron Cagle 66; 4. Bill Hawkins 68; 5. Gilbert York 69; 5. B.J. Barnhart 69; 7. Darrell Wood 70; 7. Ron Wilson 70; 7. Don Garrison 70; 7. Dick Tullis 70; 7. Ken Hayes 70; 12. Mel Hayes 71; 13. Mike Brannon 71; 14. Bill Kusleika 75; 14. George Siler 75; 16. Dave Hohensee 76; 17. Mark Clemons 77; 18. Bill Nash 87.
Hole in one
Curtis Corley, hole 15, 127 yards, 6 iron.
Shoots age or better
ADAMS (Bartlesville): Wendell Price, 75, shot 69; Gary Reheis, 79, shot 77; Ben Whitworth, 70, shot 70.
BATTLE CREEK: Eugene Blake, 86, shot 79; Jim Ingram, 81, shot 73.
INDIAN SPRINGS LAKES COURSE: Gary Jergensen, 82, shot 82.
LaFORTUNE: John Bayliss, 80, shot 74; Sonny Degraw, 74, shot 73; Maurice Markwardt, 82, shot 82; Fred Taylor, 82, shot 76.
PAGE BELCHER: Bill Hawkins, 88, shot 79 Ken Hayes, 90, shot 90; Ron Wilson, 86, shot 82; Darrell Wood, 81, shot 80; Gilbert York, 82, shot 77.
SOUTH LAKES: Vince Nerio, 83, shot 72.
STONE CREEK: James Brock, 84, shot 84.