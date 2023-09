GOLF

Local

Championship Flight: 1. Mike Earnest and Diana Pelts & Mike and Charlene Donley; 2. Tom and Becky Bauer & Levi and Sheri Maples; 3. Mark and Emily Baber & Bob and Sharie Hansen. 1st Flight: 1. Greg and Deena Braun & Mike and Tama Clark; 2. Mark and Kendra Robinson & Matt and Denise Robinson; 3. Mike and Kathleen Abbott & Rick and Sheri Salyer. 2nd Flight: 1. Stephen and Vernessa Badley & Mike and Lynda Starbuck; 2. Don and Amy Booher & John and Ann Darnaby; 3. Tom and Renee Mills & Ron Edlin and Anamarie Hurt.