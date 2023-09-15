GOLF
College: Men
Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational
At Olympia Fields
Team Standings
1. Texas;276
2. Georgia Tech;277
3. North Carolina;281
4. Florida St.;283
T5. Arizona St.;285
T5. Illinois;285
T5. Alabama;285
T8. Arizona;286
T8. Florida;286
T8. Pepperdine;286
T8. Purdue;286
People are also reading…
T12. Baylor;287
T12. Stanford;287
14. Oklahoma St.;290
15. Michigan St.;295
Individual Leaders
T1. Christo Lamprecht, Georgia Tech;65
T1. Karl Vilips, Stanford;65
T3. Jacob Sosa, Texas;66
T3. Gray Albright, Florida St.;66
5. Maxwell Ford, North Carolina;67
OSU Individuals
T15. Rayhan Thomas;70
T35. Gaven Lane;72
T42. Hazen Newman;73
T42. Preston Stout;73
T66. Jonas Baumgartner;75
T75. Johnnie Clark;77
Local
MEADOWBROOK
Men's League Modified Alternate Shot: 1. Brent Robison & Justin Coburn, 31; 2. Gus Reasoner & Andrew Locke, 31; 3. Jeremy Hensley & Joseph Truesdell, 33; 4. Andrew Dickison & Max Griffin, 33; 5. Brian Cook & Bruce Lisooey, 33; 6. Nate Ross & Shaun Mirabal, 33.
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men's Fellowship: 1. Ken Hayes 73; 1. Ron Cagle 73; 3. James Young 74; 4. Dick Tullis 76; 5. Darrell Wood 80; 6. George Siler 84.
Hole in One
BATTLE CREEK: Craig Wheeler, No. 16, 173 yards, 7-iron.
Shoots Age or Better
BATTLE CREEK: David Smith, 71, shot 71.
HERITAGE HILLS: Gary Ratliff, 75, shot 73.
INDIAN SPRINGS: Kirby Cozort, 79, shot 76.
LaFORTUNE PARK: John Bayliss, 81, shot 80; Maurice Markwardt, 83, shot 81; Tony Michela, 82, shot 81.
PEORIA RIDGE: Jim Ingram, 81, shot 76.
SOUTH LAKES: Baldy Boyd, 77, shot 77; James Brock, 84, shot 79.
SOCCER
College: Women
Thursday
Oklahoma State 4, Iowa State 1
Oral Roberts 4, Tarleton State 0
Tulsa 0, UTSA 0
VOLLEYBALL
College: Women
Stephen F. Austin d. Tulsa 3-1 (26-24, 25-11, 23-25, 25-22)
Tulsa d. Mississippi 3-2 (25-20, 25-22, 15-25, 23-25, 15-12)
High Schools
Thursday
Metro Christian d. Catoosa 3-2 (20-25, 23-25, 25-17, 25-20, 16-14)
Email scores or results to sports@tulsaworld.com