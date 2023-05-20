Local record
BASEBALL
Texas League
Friday
DRILLERS 10, HOOKS 1
Tulsa 152 001 100 —10 9 0
Corpus Christi 000 000 001 —1 3 3
Hurt, Gowdy (5), Gamboa (6), Leasure (9) and Taylor; Plumlee, Betances (2), Chaldez (4), DeLabio (7) and Wolforth. W: Gamboa (4-0. L: Plumlee (0-3). HR: Tulsa, Taylor (3); CC: Whitcomb (9). T: 2:40. A: 5,509.
College
ORAL ROBERTS 12, WESTERN ILLINOIS 0
ORU 020 600 04 — 12 13 0
WIU 000 000 00 — 0 3 0
Fowler, Isaacs (6), Widener (7), Roach (8), Denton (8) and Godman; Armstrong, Howard (6), Burk (8), Alexander (8) and Juran. W: Fowler (8-1). L: Armstrong (4-6).
GOLF
College: Women
NCAA Championship
Grayhawk Golf Club
Scottsdale, Ariz.
Round 1—Friday
Team standings
1. Wake Forest 279
2. Oklahoma State 280
T3. Georgia 286
T3. South Carolina 286
T5. New Mexico 287
T5. Texas A&M 287
T26. Tulsa 301
Individual Leaders
1. Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, OSU 66
2. Lauren Walsh, Wake Forest 67
T3. Rina Tatematsu, OSU 68
T3. Shannon Tan, Texas Tech 68
T3. Megha Ganne, Stanford 68
T3. Lucia Lopez-Ortega, San Jose St. 68
OSU Individuals
1. Maddison Hinson-Tolchard 66
T3. Rina Tatematsu 68
T36. Clemence Martin 72
T66. Han-Hsuan Yu 74
T66. Thitaporn Saithip 74
Tulsa Individuals
T51. Sydney Seigel 73
T90. Lilly Thomas 75
T106. Grace Kilcrease 76
T117. Jenni Roller 77
148. Lovisa Gunnar 84
Local
LaFORTUNE PARK
LMGA 2 Man Low Gross/Low Net
Koepka Flight: 1. Scott McGhee & Jim Langlois, 142; 2. Jack Pritchard & Michael Hibbs, 145; 3. Larry Yates & Kyle Yates, 147.
Johnson Flight: 1. Quinn Dunlap & Tate Dunlap, 164; 2. Luke Pack & Chet Casey, 165; 3. Dustin Pumphrey & Shawn Pumphrey, 167.
Smith Flight: 1. Steve Stacy & Tim Chamberlin, 158; 2. Tim Mullen & Jack Mullen, 164; 3. Rafael Gilestra & Wade Speers, 165.
TULSA CC
2023 Senior Invitational
Champions: Gary Goss & Ryan Neely
Hole in one
LINKS ON MEMORIAL: Eric Herman, No. 5, 138 yards, 9-iron.
BASEBALL
Double-A Texas League
North Division W L Pct. GB
Arkansas (Seattle) 24 13 .649 —
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 23 14 .622 1
NW Arkansas (Kansas City) 18 19 .486 6
Wichita (Minnesota) 17 19 .472 6½
Springfield (St. Louis) 15 22 .405 9
South Division W L Pct. GB
Midland (Oakland) 20 17 .541 —
San Antonio (San Diego) 19 18 .514 1
Frisco (Texas) 16 20 .444 3½
Amarillo (Arizona) 16 21 .432 4
Corpus Christi (Houston) 16 21 .432 4
Friday’s results
Midland 5, San Antonio 2, 8 innings
Tulsa 10, Corpus Christi 1
NW Arkansas 5, Springfield 3
Arkansas 14, Wichita 10
Amarillo 2, Frisco 1
Saturday’s results
Springfield at NW Arkansas, (n)
Arkansas at Wichita, (n)
San Antonio at Midland, (n)
Tulsa at Corpus Christi, (n)
Amarillo at Frisco, (n)
Sunday’s games
San Antonio at Midland, 1 p.m.
Arkansas at Wichita, 1:05 p.m.
Springfield at NW Arkansas, 2:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Frisco, 2:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Corpus Christi, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s games
No Games Scheduled
Tuesday’s games
Midland at Corpus Christi, 6:35 p.m.
Frisco at Arkansas, 6:35 p.m.
Wichita at Springfield, 6:35 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
Amarillo at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.
SOFTBALL
NCAA Division I Regionals
(*Loser of game eliminated; x-if necessary)
Norman (Okla.) Regional
Friday’s results
Oklahoma 11, Hofstra 0
Missouri 5, California 1, 8 inn.
Saturday’s results
Oklahoma 11, Missouri 0
California 7, Hofstra 0*
G5—Missouri vs. California, (n)*
Sunday’s games
G6—Oklahoma vs. G5 winner, TBA
x-G7—G6 opponents, TBA
Clemson (S.C.) Regional
Friday’s results
Clemson 17, UNC-Greensboro 2
Auburn 12, Cal St.-Fullerton 2
Saturday’s results
Clemson 7, Auburn 0
Cal St.-Fullerton 5, UNC-Greensboro 0*
G5—Auburn vs. Cal St.-Fullerton, (n)*
Sunday’s games
G6—Clemson vs. G5 winner, TBA
x-G7—G6 opponents, TBA
Stanford (Calif.) Regional
Friday’s results
Florida 3, Loyola Marymount 2
Stanford 1, Long Beach St. 0
Saturday’s results
Stanford 8, Florida 0
G4—Loyola Marymount vs. Long Beach St., (n)*
G5—Florida vs. G4 winner, (n)*
Sunday’s games
G6—Stanford vs. G5 winner, TBA
x-G7—G6 opponents, TBA
Durham (N.C.) Regional
Friday’s results
Duke 2, George Mason 1
Charlotte 7, Campbell 2
Saturday’s results
Duke 5, Charlotte 0
Campbell 7, George Mason 1*
G5—Charlotte vs. Campbell, (n)*
Sunday’s games
G6—Duke vs. G5 winner, TBA
x-G7—G6 opponents, TBA
Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Regional
Friday’s results
Middle Tennessee 8, Cent. Arkansas 0
Alabama 5, LIU 0
Saturday’s results
Alabama 12, Middle Tennesse 5
Cent. Arkansas 15, LIU 0*
Middle Tennessee 3, Cent. Arkansas 0*
Sunday’s games
G6—Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee, 1 p.m.
x-G7—G6 opponents, TBA
Evanston (Ill.) Regional
Friday’s results
Kentucky 9, Miami (Ohio) 1
Northwestern 2, E. Illinois 0
Saturday’s results
Northwestern 10, Kentucky 7
Miami (Ohio) 4, E. Illinois 0*
Miami (Ohio) 9, Kentucky 0*
Sunday’s games
G6—Northwestern vs. Miami (Ohio), 3 p.m.
x-G7—G6 opponents, TBA
Austin (Texas) Regional
Friday’s results
Texas 8, Seton Hall 0
Texas A&M 2, Texas St. 1
Saturday’s results
Texas 2, Texas A&M 1
Texas St. 4, Seton Hall 3*
G5—Texas A&M vs. Texas St., (n)*
Sunday’s games
G6—Texas vs. G5 winner, TBA
x-G7—G6 opponents, TBA
Knoxville (Tenn.) Regional
Friday’s results
Indiana 4, Louisville 3
Tennessee 12, N. Kentucky 0
Saturday’s results
Tennessee 9, Indiana 1
G4—Louisville vs. N.Kentucky, (n)*
G5—Indiana vs. G4 winner, (n)*
Sunday’s games
G6—Tennessee vs. G5 winner, TBA
x-G7—G6 opponents, TBA
Tallahassee (Fla.) Regional
Friday’s results
Florida St. 9, Marist 0
UCF 6, South Carolina 1
Saturday’s results
Florida St. 5, UCF 1
South Carolina 2, Marist 1*
G5—UCF vs. South Carolina, (n)*
Sunday’s games
G6—Florida St. vs. G5 winner, TBA
x-G7—G6 opponents, TBA
Athens (Ga.) Regional
Friday’s results
Virginia Tech 6, Boston U. 1
Georgia 12, NC Central 0
Saturday’s results
Georgia 8, Virginia Tech 3
Boston U. 8, NC Central 0*
Virginia Tech 9, Boston U. 0*
Sunday’s games
G6—Georgia vs. Virginia Tech, 11 a.m.
x-G7—G6 opponents, TBA
Fayetteville (Ark.) Regional
Friday’s results
Oregon 5, Notre Dame 4
Arkansas 11, Harvard, 5, 5 innings
Saturday’s results
Oregon 10, Arkansas 4
Notre Dame 5, Harvard 2*
G5—Arkansas vs. Notre Dame, (n)*
Sunday’s games
G6—Oregon vs. G5 winner, TBA
x-G7—G6 opponents, TBA
Stillwater (Okla.) Regional
Friday’s results
Oklahoma St. 9, UMBC 0, 6 innings
Wichita St. 6, Nebr aska 5
Saturday’s results
Oklahoma St. 6, Wichita St. 0
Nebraska 3, UMBC 2*
G5—Wichita St. vs. Nebraska, (n)*
Sunday’s games
G6—Oklahoma St. vs. G5 winner, TBA
x-G7—G6 opponents, TBA
Seattle Regional
Friday’s results
McNeese St. 5, Minnesota 4, 13 inn.
Washington 10, N. Colorado 2, 6 innings
Saturday’s results
Washington 3, McNeese St. 1
G4—Minnesota vs. N. Colorado, (n)*
G5—McNeese St. vs. G4 winner, (n)*
Sunday’s games
G6—Washington vs. G5 winner, TBA
x-G7—G6 opponents, TBA
Baton Rouge (La.) Regional
Friday’s results
Louisiana-Lafayette 5, Omaha 0
LSU 12, Prairie View 2
Saturday’s results
LSU 4, Louisiana-Lafayette 0
Omaha 3, Prairie View 0*
G5—Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Omaha, (n)*
Sunday’s games
G6—LSU vs. G5 winner, TBA
x-G7—G6 opponents, TBA
Salt Lake City Regional
Friday’s results
Mississippi 3, Baylor 0
Utah 11, S. Illinois 9
Saturday’s results
Utah 7, Mississippi 1
G4—Baylor vs. S. Illinois, (n)*
G5—Mississippi vs. G4 winner, (n)*
Sunday’s games
G6—Utah vs. G5 winner, TBA
x-G7—G6 opponents, TBA
Los Angeles Regional
Friday’s results
Grand Canyon 3, UCLA 2
San Diego St. 7, Liberty 0, 7 inn.
Saturday’s results
San Diego St. 6, Grand Canyon 0
G4—UCLA vs. Liberty, (n)*
G5—Grand Canyon vs. G4 winner, (n)*
Sunday’s games
G6—San Diego St. vs. G5 winner, TBA
x-G7—G6 opponents, TBA
BASKETBALL
NBA playoffs
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary) CONFERENCE FINALS
MIAMI 2, BOSTON 0
G1: Miami 123, Boston 116
G2: Miami 111, Boston 105
Sunday: at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday: at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
x-Thursday: at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
x-May 27: at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
x-May 29: at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Denver 2, L.A. Lakers 0
G1: Denver 132, L.A. Lakers 126
G2: Denver 108, L.A. Lakers 103
G3: at L.A. Lakers, (n)
Monday: at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m.
x-Wednesday: at Denver, 7:30 p.m.
x-Friday: at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m.
x-May 28: at Denver, 7:30 p.m.
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 1 0 1.000 —
Connecticut 1 0 1.000 —
Washington 1 0 1.000 —
New York 0 1 .000 1
Atlanta 0 1 .000 1
Indiana 0 1 .000 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 1 0 1.000 —
Los Angeles 1 0 1.000 —
Dallas 1 0 1.000 —
Seattle 0 1 .000 1
Phoenix 0 1 .000 1
Minnesota 0 1 .000 1
Friday’s results
Washington 80, New York 64
Connecticut 70, Indiana 61
Chicago 77, Minnesota 66
Los Angeles 94, Phoenix 71
Saturday’s results
Dallas 85, Atlanta 78
Las Vegas 105, Seattle 64
Sunday’s games
Washington at Connecticut, 12 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Phoenix, 3 p.m.
Monday’s games
No Games scheduled.
FOOTBALL
USFL
North Division
W L T Pct PF PA
New Jersey 2 3 0 .400 96 87
Philadelphia 2 3 0 .400 90 130
Pittsburgh 2 4 0 .333 82 108
Michigan 2 4 0 .333 96 130
South Division
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 4 1 0 .800 135 111
Birmingham 4 2 0 .667 171 117
Houston 3 2 0 .600 142 129
Memphis 3 3 0 .500 119 119
Saturday’s results
Memphis 22, Pittsburgh 0
Birmingham 27, Michigan 13
Sunday’s games
New Orleans at Philadelphia, 11 a.m.
New Jersey at Houston, 3 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Championship
Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.
Purse: $15M; Yards: 7,394; Par: 70
Third Round, Saturday
Brooks Koepka, US 72-66-66—204 -6
Corey Conners, Canada 67-68-70—205 -5
Viktor Hovland, Norway 68-67-70—205 -5
Bryson DeChambeau, US 66-71-70—207 -3
Justin Rose, England 69-70-69—208 -2
Scottie Scheffler, US 67-68-73—208 -2
Rory McIlroy, No. Ireland 71-69-69—209 -1
Michael Block, US 70-70-70—210 E
Justin Suh, US 69-68-73—210 E
Eric Cole, US 67-74-70—211 +1
T. Fleetwood, England 72-71-68—211 +1
Stephan Jaeger, Germany 72-70-69—211 +1
Min Woo Lee, Australia 73-67-71—211 +1
Shane Lowry, Ireland 73-67-71—211 +1
Victor Perez, France 70-72-69—211 +1
Cameron Davis, Australia 71-70-71—212 +2
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 68-73-71—212 +2
Kurt Kitayama, US 70-71-71—212 +2
Patrick Reed, US 72-71-69—212 +2
Patrick Cantlay, US 74-67-72—213 +3
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 72-71-70—213 +3
Keith Mitchell, US 69-71-73—213 +3
Taylor Pendrith, Canada 70-69-74—213 +3
Sepp Straka, Austria 69-71-73—213 +3
Adam Svensson, Canada 70-70-73—213 +3
Sahith Theegala, US 71-71-71—213 +3
Keegan Bradley, US 68-72-74—214 +4
Hayden Buckley, US 69-74-71—214 +4
Tyrrell Hatton, England 77-68-69—214 +4
Chris Kirk, US 70-75-69—214 +4
Matthew NeSmith, US 70-70-74—214 +4
C. Smith, Australia 72-72-70—214 +4
Beau Hossler, US 71-70-74—215 +5
Dustin Johnson, US 67-74-74—215 +5
Collin Morikawa, US 71-70-74—215 +5
Mito Pereira, Chile 72-69-74—215 +5
T. Pieters, Belgium 69-76-70—215 +5
Chez Reavie, US 76-68-71—215 +5
Xander Schauffele, US 72-72-71—215 +5
Alex Smalley, US 73-72-70—215 +5
Harold Varner III, US 70-71-74—215 +5
Dean Burmester, S. Africa 73-71-72—216 +6
Adam Hadwin, Canada 70-73-73—216 +6
Lucas Herbert, Australia 75-69-72—216 +6
Tom Hoge, US 74-70-72—216 +6
N. Hojgaard, Denmark 76-67-73—216 +6
K.-H. Lee, S. Korea 73-68-75—216 +6
Jon Rahm, Spain 76-68-72—216 +6
Adam Scott, Australia 68-74-74—216 +6
Jordan Spieth, US 73-72-71—216 +6
Sam Stevens, US 71-72-73—216 +6
Max Homa, US 71-72-74—217 +7
T. Lawrence, S. Africa 75-69-73—217 +7
Denny McCarthy, US 75-70-72—217 +7
J.T. Poston, US 72-70-75—217 +7
Patrick Rodgers, US 70-75-72—217 +7
Callum Tarren, England 71-67-79—217 +7
Thomas Detry, Belgium 74-71-73—218 +8
Tony Finau, US 72-73-73—218 +8
P. Harrington, Ireland 72-71-75—218 +8
Sihwan Kim, US 75-68-75—218 +8
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 69-75-74—218 +8
Adrian Meronk, Poland 75-69-74—218 +8
Yannik Paul, Germany 76-69-73—218 +8
Matt Wallace, England 73-70-75—218 +8
Zach Johnson, US 74-71-74—219 +9
Lee Hodges, US 75-70-75—220 +10
Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 75-70-75—220 +10
Phil Mickelson, US 73-72-75—220 +10
Justin Thomas, US 72-73-75—220 +10
Joel Dahmen, US 74-69-78—221 +11
Taylor Montgomery, US 75-70-76—221 +11
Taylor Moore, US 74-69-78—221 +11
Kazuki Higa, Japan 72-73-77—222 +12
Ben Taylor, England 72-72-78—222 +12
Mark Hubbard, US 71-74-79—224 +14
Sunday’s Tee Times
6:50 a.m. — Ben Taylor, Mark Hubbard
7 a.m. — Joel Dahmen, Kazuki Higa
7:10 a.m. — Taylor Montgomery, Taylor Moore
7:20 a.m. — Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson
7:30 a.m. — Rikuya Hoshino, Lee Hodges
7:40 a.m. — Sihwan Kim, Zach Johnson
7:50 a.m. — Padraig Harrington, Matt Wallace
8 a.m. — Adrian Meronk, Pablo Larrazabal
8:10 a.m. — Thomas Detry, Tony Finau
8:20 a.m. — Callum Tarren, Yannik Paul
8:30 a.m. — Max Homa, J.T. Poston
8:40 a.m. — Patrick Rodgers, Thriston Lawrence
8:50 a.m. — K.H. Lee, Denny McCarthy
9:10 a.m. Adam Hadwin, Adam Scott
9:20 a.m. — Sam Stevens, Nicolai Hojgaard
9:30 a.m. — Tom Hoge, Lucas Herbert
9:40 a.m. — Dean Burmester, Jon Rahm
9:50 a.m. — Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth
10 a.m. — Harold Varner III, Mito Pereira
10:10 a.m. Collin Morikawa, Beau Hossler
10:20 a.m. — Xander Schauffele, Chez Reavie
10:30 a.m. — Alex Smalley, Thomas Pieters
10:40 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Matt NeSmith
11 a.m. — Cameron Smith, Hayden Buckley
11:10 a.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, Chris Kirk
11:20 a.m. — Keith Mitchell, Taylor Pendrith
11:30 a.m. — Adam Svensson, Sepp Straka
11:40 a.m. — Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay
11:50 a.m. — Cam Davis, Hideki Matsuyama
12 p.m. — Kurt Kitayama, Ryan Fox
12:10 p.m. — Min Woo Lee, Patrick Reed
12:20 p.m. — Eric Cole, Shane Lowry
12:30 p.m. — Stephan Jaeger, Victor Perez
12:50 p.m. — Justin Suh, Tommy Fleetwood
1 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Michael Block
1:10 p.m. — Justin Rose, Scottie Scheffler
1:20 p.m. — Corey Conners, Bryson DeChambeau
1:30 p.m. — Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland
HOCKEY
NHL playoffs
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary) CONFERENCE FINALS
FLORIDA 1, CAROLINA 0
G1: Florida 3, Carolina 2, 4OT
G2: at Carolina, (n)
Monday: at Florida, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: at Florida, 7 p.m.
x-Friday: at Carolina, 7 p.m.
x-May 27: at Florida, 7 p.m.
x-May 30: at Carolina, 7 p.m.
VEGAS VS. DALLAS G1: Vegas 4, Dallas 3, OT
Sunday: at Vegas, 2 p.m.
Tuesday: at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Thursday: at Dallas, 7 p.m.
x-May 27: at Vegas, 7 p.m.
x-May 29: at Dallas, 7 p.m.
x-May 31: at Vegas, 8 p.m.
ECHL
Kelly Cup Playoffs Conference finals (best-of-7)
Friday’s result
Florida 6, Newfoundland 2
(Florida leads series 1-0)
Saturday’s result
Toledo at Idaho, (n)
Sunday’s game
Toledo at Idaho, 5:10 p.m.
Monday’s game
Newfoundland at Florida, 6:30 p.m.
auto racing
NASCAR Cup Series
All-Star Race
Qualifying Saturday, race Sunday
North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway
Lap: 0.62 miles (Start pos. in parentheses)
Heat Race 1
1. (1) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 60 laps.
2. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, 60.
3. (5) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 60.
4. (10) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 60.
5. (4) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 60.
7. (2) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 60.
8. (8) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 60.
9. (7) Austin Cindric, Ford, 60.
10. (6) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 60.
11. (11) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 60.
Heat Race 2
1. (1) Chris Buescher, Ford, 60 laps.
2. (2) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 60.
3. (3) William Byron, Chevrolet, 60.
4. (8) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 60.
5. (7) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 60.
6. (6) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 60.
7. (9) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 60.
8. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 60.
9. (4) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 60.
10. (10) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 60.
soccer
MLS
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 9 1 3 30 21 14
Nashville 7 3 4 25 19 9
New England 7 3 3 24 19 14
Philadelphia 6 4 3 21 20 14
Atlanta 6 4 3 21 25 21
D.C. United 5 5 4 19 19 16
Orlando City 5 4 4 19 16 16
Columbus 5 5 3 18 25 17
Charlotte FC 5 6 3 18 19 25
New York City FC 4 5 4 16 15 16
New York 3 4 7 16 10 12
Inter Miami CF 5 8 0 15 14 17
CF Montréal 5 8 0 15 12 22
Chicago 3 4 5 14 15 18
Toronto FC 2 4 7 13 13 17
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 7 4 2 23 20 11
Los Angeles FC 6 1 4 22 21 9
FC Dallas 6 3 3 21 15 12
Saint Louis City SC 6 4 1 19 22 13
San Jose 5 4 3 18 16 16
Portland 4 5 4 16 18 19
Minnesota United 4 5 3 15 11 14
Houston 4 5 2 14 10 10
Vancouver 3 4 5 14 16 14
Austin FC 3 5 4 13 12 18
Real Salt Lake 3 6 3 12 10 20
Colorado 2 5 6 12 10 18
Sporting Kansas City 2 7 4 10 9 17
LA Galaxy 2 8 3 9 10 23
Saturday’s results
Nashville 2, Charlotte FC 1
Cincinnati 3, Columbus 2
D.C. United 3, LA Galaxy 0
Orlando City 3, Miami 1
New York 2, CF Montréal 1
Philadelphia 3, New England 0
Toronto FC at Austin FC, (n)
Atlanta at Chicago, (n)
Houston at FC Dallas, (n)
Real Salt Lake at Colorado, (n)
Sporting Kansas City at Saint Louis City SC, (n)
San Jose at Los Angeles FC, (n)
Minnesota at Portland, (n)
Seattle at Vancouver, (n)
Saturday, May 27
Miami at CF Montréal, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at New England, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York City FC, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando City, 6:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Toronto FC, 6:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Saint Louis City SC, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
New York at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.
USL Championship
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Charleston 6 2 3 21 15 15
Pittsburgh 4 2 5 17 16 11
Louisville 5 2 2 17 10 11
Birmingham 5 6 1 16 17 22
Memphis 4 2 3 15 15 12
Tampa Bay 4 4 2 14 13 11
Indy 3 4 3 12 9 13
Miami 2 4 5 11 13 14
Loudoun 3 7 1 10 12 17
Tulsa 1 4 6 9 14 15
Hartford 2 6 2 8 14 20
Detroit City FC 1 7 2 5 5 13
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
El Paso 7 3 1 22 18 12
Sacramento 6 1 3 21 17 4
San Diego 6 3 2 20 18 13
San Antonio 5 1 4 19 18 7
Colorado Springs 5 5 1 16 12 15
Oakland 4 3 2 14 14 9
New Mexico 4 3 2 14 15 13
Monterey Bay FC 3 4 4 13 18 17
Phoenix 3 2 4 13 13 13
Rio Grande Valley 2 2 5 11 9 12
Orange County 2 6 3 9 10 18
Las Vegas 0 4 6 6 10 18
Friday’s result
Memphis 2, Tulsa 1
Saturday’s results
Charleston 1, Monterey Bay FC 0
Hartford 2, Loudoun 0
Indy 1, Colorado 0
Pittsburgh 4, Las Vegas 1
San Diego 3, Miami 2
El Paso 2, Birmingham 1
San Antonio at Detroit City FC, (n)
Tampa Bay at Rio Grande Valley, (n)
Phoenix at Orange County, (n)
Oakland at Sacramento, (n)
Wednesday’s game
Tulsa at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Traded CF Greg Allen to N.Y. Yankees in exchange for RHP Diego Hernandez and placed him on the active roster.
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Assigned RHP Triston McKenzie to Columbus (IL) on a rehab assignment.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated LHP Amir Garrett to the active roster. Optioned RHP Jackson Kowar to Omaha (IL:).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed INF Jorge Polanco on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 18. Recalled INF Edouard Julien from St. Paul (IL). Agreed to terms with RHP Austin Brice on a minor league contract.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned SS Oswald Peraza to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Signed OF Greg Allen and selected him to the active roster. Designated OF Aaron Hicks for assignment.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP James Kaprielian from Las Vegas (PCL). Placed RHP Drew Rucinski on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 17.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of RHP Austin Adams from Reno (PCL). Placed LHP Anthony Misiewicz on the 15-day IL. Transferred C Carson Kelly from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHP Teddy Stankiewicz on a minor league contract. Place OF Henry Ramos o the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Will Benson from Louisville (IL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Wander Suero from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed LHP Julio Urias on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 19.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP J.B. Bukauskas on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 17. Recalled RHP Colin Rea from Nashville (IL). Assigned 1B Luke Voit to Nashville on a rehab assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Erich Uelmen to Lehigh Valley (IL). Recalled RHP Yunior Marte from Lehigh Valley. Claimed RHP Dylan Covey of waivers from L.A. Dodgers. Transferred 1B Darick Hall from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Assigned RHP Vince Velasquez to Indianapolis (IL) on a rehab assignment.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Designated CF Adam Engel for assignment.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Chad Kuhl from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Hobie Harris to Rochester (IL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Loaned M Jackson Hopkins to Loudoun United FC of the USL Championship League for the 2023 season.
COLLEGE
WISCONSIN — Announced Bebe Bryans women’s rowing coach is stepping away from her coaching duties.
ON THIS DATE
May 21
1881 — A small group of tennis club members meets at the Fifth Avenue Hotel in New York City to form the world’s first national governing body for tennis: the United States National Lawn Tennis Association. The new organization is created to standardize tennis rules and regulations and to encourage and develop the sport.
1966 — Muhammad Ali TKOs Henry Cooper in 6 for heavyweight boxing title.
1966 — Kauai King, the Kentucky Derby winner ridden by Don Brumfield, wins the Preakness Stakes by 1 3/4 lengths over Stupendous.
1971 — Chelsea win 11th European Cup Winner’s Cup against Real Madrid 2-1 in Athens (replay).
1977 — Heavily favored Seattle Slew, ridden by Jean Cruguet, wins the Preakness Stakes by 1 1/2 lengths over Iron Constitution, a 31-1 shot.
1979 — The Montreal Canadiens win their 21st Stanley Cup by beating the New York Rangers 4-1 in Game 5.
1995 — The Penske Racing Team is shut out of the 33-car Indianapolis 500 field when two-time winners Al Unser Jr. and Emerson Fittipaldi fail to qualify. Unser is the first Indianapolis 500 winner to fail to qualify the next year.
1996 — Ken Griffey Jr, 26, is 8th youngest to hits 200 home runs.
1997 — Blue Jays pitcher Roger Clemens beats the Yankees for his 200th win.
2006 — The Swedish ice hockey team Tre Kronor takes gold in the World Championship, becoming the first nation to hold both the World and Olympic titles separately in the same year.
2008 — UEFA Champions League Final, Moscow: Manchester United beats Chelsea, 6-5 on penalties after scores tied at 1-1 after extra time; first all-English final in the competition’s history.
2011 — Shackleford wins the Preakness, holding off a late charge from Animal Kingdom to win as a 12-1 underdog. Ridden by Jesus Lopez Castanon and trained by Dale Romans, Shackleford wins by three-quarters of a length in 1:56.21.
2016 — English FA Cup Final, Wembley Stadium, London: Manchester United beats Crystal Palace, 2-1 (a.e.t.); Jesse Lingard scores 110′ winner.
2016 — On same card, American boxer Jermell Charlo KOs John Jackson in 8th to claim vacant WBC super welterweight title, and Jermall Charlo beats Austin Trout on points to retain IBF version; first twins to hold world championships in same weight division.
2017 — The Tradition Senior Men’s Golf, Greystone G&CC: Defending champion Berhard Langer wins by 5 strokes from Scott Parel & Scott McCarron.