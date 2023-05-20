Local record

BASEBALL

Texas League

Friday

DRILLERS 10, HOOKS 1

Tulsa 152 001 100 —10 9 0

Corpus Christi 000 000 001 —1 3 3

Hurt, Gowdy (5), Gamboa (6), Leasure (9) and Taylor; Plumlee, Betances (2), Chaldez (4), DeLabio (7) and Wolforth. W: Gamboa (4-0. L: Plumlee (0-3). HR: Tulsa, Taylor (3); CC: Whitcomb (9). T: 2:40. A: 5,509.

College

ORAL ROBERTS 12, WESTERN ILLINOIS 0

ORU 020 600 04 — 12 13 0

WIU 000 000 00 — 0 3 0

Fowler, Isaacs (6), Widener (7), Roach (8), Denton (8) and Godman; Armstrong, Howard (6), Burk (8), Alexander (8) and Juran. W: Fowler (8-1). L: Armstrong (4-6).

GOLF

College: Women

NCAA Championship

Grayhawk Golf Club

Scottsdale, Ariz.

Round 1—Friday

Team standings

1. Wake Forest 279

2. Oklahoma State 280

T3. Georgia 286

T3. South Carolina 286

T5. New Mexico 287

T5. Texas A&M 287

T26. Tulsa 301

Individual Leaders

1. Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, OSU 66

2. Lauren Walsh, Wake Forest 67

T3. Rina Tatematsu, OSU 68

T3. Shannon Tan, Texas Tech 68

T3. Megha Ganne, Stanford 68

T3. Lucia Lopez-Ortega, San Jose St. 68

OSU Individuals

1. Maddison Hinson-Tolchard 66

T3. Rina Tatematsu 68

T36. Clemence Martin 72

T66. Han-Hsuan Yu 74

T66. Thitaporn Saithip 74

Tulsa Individuals

T51. Sydney Seigel 73

T90. Lilly Thomas 75

T106. Grace Kilcrease 76

T117. Jenni Roller 77

148. Lovisa Gunnar 84

Local

LaFORTUNE PARK

LMGA 2 Man Low Gross/Low Net

Koepka Flight: 1. Scott McGhee & Jim Langlois, 142; 2. Jack Pritchard & Michael Hibbs, 145; 3. Larry Yates & Kyle Yates, 147.

Johnson Flight: 1. Quinn Dunlap & Tate Dunlap, 164; 2. Luke Pack & Chet Casey, 165; 3. Dustin Pumphrey & Shawn Pumphrey, 167.

Smith Flight: 1. Steve Stacy & Tim Chamberlin, 158; 2. Tim Mullen & Jack Mullen, 164; 3. Rafael Gilestra & Wade Speers, 165.

TULSA CC

2023 Senior Invitational

Champions: Gary Goss & Ryan Neely

Hole in one

LINKS ON MEMORIAL: Eric Herman, No. 5, 138 yards, 9-iron.

BASEBALL

Double-A Texas League

North Division W L Pct. GB

Arkansas (Seattle) 24 13 .649 —

Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 23 14 .622 1

NW Arkansas (Kansas City) 18 19 .486 6

Wichita (Minnesota) 17 19 .472 6½

Springfield (St. Louis) 15 22 .405 9

South Division W L Pct. GB

Midland (Oakland) 20 17 .541 —

San Antonio (San Diego) 19 18 .514 1

Frisco (Texas) 16 20 .444 3½

Amarillo (Arizona) 16 21 .432 4

Corpus Christi (Houston) 16 21 .432 4

Friday’s results

Midland 5, San Antonio 2, 8 innings

Tulsa 10, Corpus Christi 1

NW Arkansas 5, Springfield 3

Arkansas 14, Wichita 10

Amarillo 2, Frisco 1

Saturday’s results

Springfield at NW Arkansas, (n)

Arkansas at Wichita, (n)

San Antonio at Midland, (n)

Tulsa at Corpus Christi, (n)

Amarillo at Frisco, (n)

Sunday’s games

San Antonio at Midland, 1 p.m.

Arkansas at Wichita, 1:05 p.m.

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 2:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Frisco, 2:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Corpus Christi, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s games

Midland at Corpus Christi, 6:35 p.m.

Frisco at Arkansas, 6:35 p.m.

Wichita at Springfield, 6:35 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

Amarillo at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.

SOFTBALL

NCAA Division I Regionals

(*Loser of game eliminated; x-if necessary)

Norman (Okla.) Regional

Friday’s results

Oklahoma 11, Hofstra 0

Missouri 5, California 1, 8 inn.

Saturday’s results

Oklahoma 11, Missouri 0

California 7, Hofstra 0*

G5—Missouri vs. California, (n)*

Sunday’s games

G6—Oklahoma vs. G5 winner, TBA

x-G7—G6 opponents, TBA

Clemson (S.C.) Regional

Friday’s results

Clemson 17, UNC-Greensboro 2

Auburn 12, Cal St.-Fullerton 2

Saturday’s results

Clemson 7, Auburn 0

Cal St.-Fullerton 5, UNC-Greensboro 0*

G5—Auburn vs. Cal St.-Fullerton, (n)*

Sunday’s games

G6—Clemson vs. G5 winner, TBA

x-G7—G6 opponents, TBA

Stanford (Calif.) Regional

Friday’s results

Florida 3, Loyola Marymount 2

Stanford 1, Long Beach St. 0

Saturday’s results

Stanford 8, Florida 0

G4—Loyola Marymount vs. Long Beach St., (n)*

G5—Florida vs. G4 winner, (n)*

Sunday’s games

G6—Stanford vs. G5 winner, TBA

x-G7—G6 opponents, TBA

Durham (N.C.) Regional

Friday’s results

Duke 2, George Mason 1

Charlotte 7, Campbell 2

Saturday’s results

Duke 5, Charlotte 0

Campbell 7, George Mason 1*

G5—Charlotte vs. Campbell, (n)*

Sunday’s games

G6—Duke vs. G5 winner, TBA

x-G7—G6 opponents, TBA

Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Regional

Friday’s results

Middle Tennessee 8, Cent. Arkansas 0

Alabama 5, LIU 0

Saturday’s results

Alabama 12, Middle Tennesse 5

Cent. Arkansas 15, LIU 0*

Middle Tennessee 3, Cent. Arkansas 0*

Sunday’s games

G6—Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee, 1 p.m.

x-G7—G6 opponents, TBA

Evanston (Ill.) Regional

Friday’s results

Kentucky 9, Miami (Ohio) 1

Northwestern 2, E. Illinois 0

Saturday’s results

Northwestern 10, Kentucky 7

Miami (Ohio) 4, E. Illinois 0*

Miami (Ohio) 9, Kentucky 0*

Sunday’s games

G6—Northwestern vs. Miami (Ohio), 3 p.m.

x-G7—G6 opponents, TBA

Austin (Texas) Regional

Friday’s results

Texas 8, Seton Hall 0

Texas A&M 2, Texas St. 1

Saturday’s results

Texas 2, Texas A&M 1

Texas St. 4, Seton Hall 3*

G5—Texas A&M vs. Texas St., (n)*

Sunday’s games

G6—Texas vs. G5 winner, TBA

x-G7—G6 opponents, TBA

Knoxville (Tenn.) Regional

Friday’s results

Indiana 4, Louisville 3

Tennessee 12, N. Kentucky 0

Saturday’s results

Tennessee 9, Indiana 1

G4—Louisville vs. N.Kentucky, (n)*

G5—Indiana vs. G4 winner, (n)*

Sunday’s games

G6—Tennessee vs. G5 winner, TBA

x-G7—G6 opponents, TBA

Tallahassee (Fla.) Regional

Friday’s results

Florida St. 9, Marist 0

UCF 6, South Carolina 1

Saturday’s results

Florida St. 5, UCF 1

South Carolina 2, Marist 1*

G5—UCF vs. South Carolina, (n)*

Sunday’s games

G6—Florida St. vs. G5 winner, TBA

x-G7—G6 opponents, TBA

Athens (Ga.) Regional

Friday’s results

Virginia Tech 6, Boston U. 1

Georgia 12, NC Central 0

Saturday’s results

Georgia 8, Virginia Tech 3

Boston U. 8, NC Central 0*

Virginia Tech 9, Boston U. 0*

Sunday’s games

G6—Georgia vs. Virginia Tech, 11 a.m.

x-G7—G6 opponents, TBA

Fayetteville (Ark.) Regional

Friday’s results

Oregon 5, Notre Dame 4

Arkansas 11, Harvard, 5, 5 innings

Saturday’s results

Oregon 10, Arkansas 4

Notre Dame 5, Harvard 2*

G5—Arkansas vs. Notre Dame, (n)*

Sunday’s games

G6—Oregon vs. G5 winner, TBA

x-G7—G6 opponents, TBA

Stillwater (Okla.) Regional

Friday’s results

Oklahoma St. 9, UMBC 0, 6 innings

Wichita St. 6, Nebr aska 5

Saturday’s results

Oklahoma St. 6, Wichita St. 0

Nebraska 3, UMBC 2*

G5—Wichita St. vs. Nebraska, (n)*

Sunday’s games

G6—Oklahoma St. vs. G5 winner, TBA

x-G7—G6 opponents, TBA

Seattle Regional

Friday’s results

McNeese St. 5, Minnesota 4, 13 inn.

Washington 10, N. Colorado 2, 6 innings

Saturday’s results

Washington 3, McNeese St. 1

G4—Minnesota vs. N. Colorado, (n)*

G5—McNeese St. vs. G4 winner, (n)*

Sunday’s games

G6—Washington vs. G5 winner, TBA

x-G7—G6 opponents, TBA

Baton Rouge (La.) Regional

Friday’s results

Louisiana-Lafayette 5, Omaha 0

LSU 12, Prairie View 2

Saturday’s results

LSU 4, Louisiana-Lafayette 0

Omaha 3, Prairie View 0*

G5—Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Omaha, (n)*

Sunday’s games

G6—LSU vs. G5 winner, TBA

x-G7—G6 opponents, TBA

Salt Lake City Regional

Friday’s results

Mississippi 3, Baylor 0

Utah 11, S. Illinois 9

Saturday’s results

Utah 7, Mississippi 1

G4—Baylor vs. S. Illinois, (n)*

G5—Mississippi vs. G4 winner, (n)*

Sunday’s games

G6—Utah vs. G5 winner, TBA

x-G7—G6 opponents, TBA

Los Angeles Regional

Friday’s results

Grand Canyon 3, UCLA 2

San Diego St. 7, Liberty 0, 7 inn.

Saturday’s results

San Diego St. 6, Grand Canyon 0

G4—UCLA vs. Liberty, (n)*

G5—Grand Canyon vs. G4 winner, (n)*

Sunday’s games

G6—San Diego St. vs. G5 winner, TBA

x-G7—G6 opponents, TBA

BASKETBALL

NBA playoffs

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary) CONFERENCE FINALS

MIAMI 2, BOSTON 0

G1: Miami 123, Boston 116

G2: Miami 111, Boston 105

Sunday: at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday: at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

x-Thursday: at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

x-May 27: at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

x-May 29: at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Denver 2, L.A. Lakers 0

G1: Denver 132, L.A. Lakers 126

G2: Denver 108, L.A. Lakers 103

G3: at L.A. Lakers, (n)

Monday: at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m.

x-Wednesday: at Denver, 7:30 p.m.

x-Friday: at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m.

x-May 28: at Denver, 7:30 p.m.

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Chicago 1 0 1.000 —

Connecticut 1 0 1.000 —

Washington 1 0 1.000 —

New York 0 1 .000 1

Atlanta 0 1 .000 1

Indiana 0 1 .000 1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Las Vegas 1 0 1.000 —

Los Angeles 1 0 1.000 —

Dallas 1 0 1.000 —

Seattle 0 1 .000 1

Phoenix 0 1 .000 1

Minnesota 0 1 .000 1

Friday’s results

Washington 80, New York 64

Connecticut 70, Indiana 61

Chicago 77, Minnesota 66

Los Angeles 94, Phoenix 71

Saturday’s results

Dallas 85, Atlanta 78

Las Vegas 105, Seattle 64

Sunday’s games

Washington at Connecticut, 12 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 3 p.m.

Monday’s games

No Games scheduled.

FOOTBALL

USFL

North Division

W L T Pct PF PA

New Jersey 2 3 0 .400 96 87

Philadelphia 2 3 0 .400 90 130

Pittsburgh 2 4 0 .333 82 108

Michigan 2 4 0 .333 96 130

South Division

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 4 1 0 .800 135 111

Birmingham 4 2 0 .667 171 117

Houston 3 2 0 .600 142 129

Memphis 3 3 0 .500 119 119

Saturday’s results

Memphis 22, Pittsburgh 0

Birmingham 27, Michigan 13

Sunday’s games

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 11 a.m.

New Jersey at Houston, 3 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Championship

Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.

Purse: $15M; Yards: 7,394; Par: 70

Third Round, Saturday

Brooks Koepka, US 72-66-66—204 -6

Corey Conners, Canada 67-68-70—205 -5

Viktor Hovland, Norway 68-67-70—205 -5

Bryson DeChambeau, US 66-71-70—207 -3

Justin Rose, England 69-70-69—208 -2

Scottie Scheffler, US 67-68-73—208 -2

Rory McIlroy, No. Ireland 71-69-69—209 -1

Michael Block, US 70-70-70—210 E

Justin Suh, US 69-68-73—210 E

Eric Cole, US 67-74-70—211 +1

T. Fleetwood, England 72-71-68—211 +1

Stephan Jaeger, Germany 72-70-69—211 +1

Min Woo Lee, Australia 73-67-71—211 +1

Shane Lowry, Ireland 73-67-71—211 +1

Victor Perez, France 70-72-69—211 +1

Cameron Davis, Australia 71-70-71—212 +2

Ryan Fox, New Zealand 68-73-71—212 +2

Kurt Kitayama, US 70-71-71—212 +2

Patrick Reed, US 72-71-69—212 +2

Patrick Cantlay, US 74-67-72—213 +3

Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 72-71-70—213 +3

Keith Mitchell, US 69-71-73—213 +3

Taylor Pendrith, Canada 70-69-74—213 +3

Sepp Straka, Austria 69-71-73—213 +3

Adam Svensson, Canada 70-70-73—213 +3

Sahith Theegala, US 71-71-71—213 +3

Keegan Bradley, US 68-72-74—214 +4

Hayden Buckley, US 69-74-71—214 +4

Tyrrell Hatton, England 77-68-69—214 +4

Chris Kirk, US 70-75-69—214 +4

Matthew NeSmith, US 70-70-74—214 +4

C. Smith, Australia 72-72-70—214 +4

Beau Hossler, US 71-70-74—215 +5

Dustin Johnson, US 67-74-74—215 +5

Collin Morikawa, US 71-70-74—215 +5

Mito Pereira, Chile 72-69-74—215 +5

T. Pieters, Belgium 69-76-70—215 +5

Chez Reavie, US 76-68-71—215 +5

Xander Schauffele, US 72-72-71—215 +5

Alex Smalley, US 73-72-70—215 +5

Harold Varner III, US 70-71-74—215 +5

Dean Burmester, S. Africa 73-71-72—216 +6

Adam Hadwin, Canada 70-73-73—216 +6

Lucas Herbert, Australia 75-69-72—216 +6

Tom Hoge, US 74-70-72—216 +6

N. Hojgaard, Denmark 76-67-73—216 +6

K.-H. Lee, S. Korea 73-68-75—216 +6

Jon Rahm, Spain 76-68-72—216 +6

Adam Scott, Australia 68-74-74—216 +6

Jordan Spieth, US 73-72-71—216 +6

Sam Stevens, US 71-72-73—216 +6

Max Homa, US 71-72-74—217 +7

T. Lawrence, S. Africa 75-69-73—217 +7

Denny McCarthy, US 75-70-72—217 +7

J.T. Poston, US 72-70-75—217 +7

Patrick Rodgers, US 70-75-72—217 +7

Callum Tarren, England 71-67-79—217 +7

Thomas Detry, Belgium 74-71-73—218 +8

Tony Finau, US 72-73-73—218 +8

P. Harrington, Ireland 72-71-75—218 +8

Sihwan Kim, US 75-68-75—218 +8

Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 69-75-74—218 +8

Adrian Meronk, Poland 75-69-74—218 +8

Yannik Paul, Germany 76-69-73—218 +8

Matt Wallace, England 73-70-75—218 +8

Zach Johnson, US 74-71-74—219 +9

Lee Hodges, US 75-70-75—220 +10

Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 75-70-75—220 +10

Phil Mickelson, US 73-72-75—220 +10

Justin Thomas, US 72-73-75—220 +10

Joel Dahmen, US 74-69-78—221 +11

Taylor Montgomery, US 75-70-76—221 +11

Taylor Moore, US 74-69-78—221 +11

Kazuki Higa, Japan 72-73-77—222 +12

Ben Taylor, England 72-72-78—222 +12

Mark Hubbard, US 71-74-79—224 +14

Sunday’s Tee Times

6:50 a.m. — Ben Taylor, Mark Hubbard

7 a.m. — Joel Dahmen, Kazuki Higa

7:10 a.m. — Taylor Montgomery, Taylor Moore

7:20 a.m. — Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson

7:30 a.m. — Rikuya Hoshino, Lee Hodges

7:40 a.m. — Sihwan Kim, Zach Johnson

7:50 a.m. — Padraig Harrington, Matt Wallace

8 a.m. — Adrian Meronk, Pablo Larrazabal

8:10 a.m. — Thomas Detry, Tony Finau

8:20 a.m. — Callum Tarren, Yannik Paul

8:30 a.m. — Max Homa, J.T. Poston

8:40 a.m. — Patrick Rodgers, Thriston Lawrence

8:50 a.m. — K.H. Lee, Denny McCarthy

9:10 a.m. Adam Hadwin, Adam Scott

9:20 a.m. — Sam Stevens, Nicolai Hojgaard

9:30 a.m. — Tom Hoge, Lucas Herbert

9:40 a.m. — Dean Burmester, Jon Rahm

9:50 a.m. — Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth

10 a.m. — Harold Varner III, Mito Pereira

10:10 a.m. Collin Morikawa, Beau Hossler

10:20 a.m. — Xander Schauffele, Chez Reavie

10:30 a.m. — Alex Smalley, Thomas Pieters

10:40 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Matt NeSmith

11 a.m. — Cameron Smith, Hayden Buckley

11:10 a.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, Chris Kirk

11:20 a.m. — Keith Mitchell, Taylor Pendrith

11:30 a.m. — Adam Svensson, Sepp Straka

11:40 a.m. — Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay

11:50 a.m. — Cam Davis, Hideki Matsuyama

12 p.m. — Kurt Kitayama, Ryan Fox

12:10 p.m. — Min Woo Lee, Patrick Reed

12:20 p.m. — Eric Cole, Shane Lowry

12:30 p.m. — Stephan Jaeger, Victor Perez

12:50 p.m. — Justin Suh, Tommy Fleetwood

1 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Michael Block

1:10 p.m. — Justin Rose, Scottie Scheffler

1:20 p.m. — Corey Conners, Bryson DeChambeau

1:30 p.m. — Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland

HOCKEY

NHL playoffs

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary) CONFERENCE FINALS

FLORIDA 1, CAROLINA 0

G1: Florida 3, Carolina 2, 4OT

G2: at Carolina, (n)

Monday: at Florida, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: at Florida, 7 p.m.

x-Friday: at Carolina, 7 p.m.

x-May 27: at Florida, 7 p.m.

x-May 30: at Carolina, 7 p.m.

VEGAS VS. DALLAS G1: Vegas 4, Dallas 3, OT

Sunday: at Vegas, 2 p.m.

Tuesday: at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Thursday: at Dallas, 7 p.m.

x-May 27: at Vegas, 7 p.m.

x-May 29: at Dallas, 7 p.m.

x-May 31: at Vegas, 8 p.m.

ECHL

Kelly Cup Playoffs Conference finals (best-of-7)

Friday’s result

Florida 6, Newfoundland 2

(Florida leads series 1-0)

Saturday’s result

Toledo at Idaho, (n)

Sunday’s game

Toledo at Idaho, 5:10 p.m.

Monday’s game

Newfoundland at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

auto racing

NASCAR Cup Series

All-Star Race

Qualifying Saturday, race Sunday

North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway

Lap: 0.62 miles (Start pos. in parentheses)

Heat Race 1

1. (1) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 60 laps.

2. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, 60.

3. (5) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 60.

4. (10) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 60.

5. (4) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 60.

7. (2) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 60.

8. (8) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 60.

9. (7) Austin Cindric, Ford, 60.

10. (6) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 60.

11. (11) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 60.

Heat Race 2

1. (1) Chris Buescher, Ford, 60 laps.

2. (2) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 60.

3. (3) William Byron, Chevrolet, 60.

4. (8) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 60.

5. (7) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 60.

6. (6) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 60.

7. (9) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 60.

8. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 60.

9. (4) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 60.

10. (10) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 60.

soccer

MLS

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Cincinnati 9 1 3 30 21 14

Nashville 7 3 4 25 19 9

New England 7 3 3 24 19 14

Philadelphia 6 4 3 21 20 14

Atlanta 6 4 3 21 25 21

D.C. United 5 5 4 19 19 16

Orlando City 5 4 4 19 16 16

Columbus 5 5 3 18 25 17

Charlotte FC 5 6 3 18 19 25

New York City FC 4 5 4 16 15 16

New York 3 4 7 16 10 12

Inter Miami CF 5 8 0 15 14 17

CF Montréal 5 8 0 15 12 22

Chicago 3 4 5 14 15 18

Toronto FC 2 4 7 13 13 17

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Seattle 7 4 2 23 20 11

Los Angeles FC 6 1 4 22 21 9

FC Dallas 6 3 3 21 15 12

Saint Louis City SC 6 4 1 19 22 13

San Jose 5 4 3 18 16 16

Portland 4 5 4 16 18 19

Minnesota United 4 5 3 15 11 14

Houston 4 5 2 14 10 10

Vancouver 3 4 5 14 16 14

Austin FC 3 5 4 13 12 18

Real Salt Lake 3 6 3 12 10 20

Colorado 2 5 6 12 10 18

Sporting Kansas City 2 7 4 10 9 17

LA Galaxy 2 8 3 9 10 23

Saturday’s results

Nashville 2, Charlotte FC 1

Cincinnati 3, Columbus 2

D.C. United 3, LA Galaxy 0

Orlando City 3, Miami 1

New York 2, CF Montréal 1

Philadelphia 3, New England 0

Toronto FC at Austin FC, (n)

Atlanta at Chicago, (n)

Houston at FC Dallas, (n)

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, (n)

Sporting Kansas City at Saint Louis City SC, (n)

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, (n)

Minnesota at Portland, (n)

Seattle at Vancouver, (n)

Saturday, May 27

Miami at CF Montréal, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at New England, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York City FC, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando City, 6:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 6:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Saint Louis City SC, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

USL Championship

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Charleston 6 2 3 21 15 15

Pittsburgh 4 2 5 17 16 11

Louisville 5 2 2 17 10 11

Birmingham 5 6 1 16 17 22

Memphis 4 2 3 15 15 12

Tampa Bay 4 4 2 14 13 11

Indy 3 4 3 12 9 13

Miami 2 4 5 11 13 14

Loudoun 3 7 1 10 12 17

Tulsa 1 4 6 9 14 15

Hartford 2 6 2 8 14 20

Detroit City FC 1 7 2 5 5 13

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

El Paso 7 3 1 22 18 12

Sacramento 6 1 3 21 17 4

San Diego 6 3 2 20 18 13

San Antonio 5 1 4 19 18 7

Colorado Springs 5 5 1 16 12 15

Oakland 4 3 2 14 14 9

New Mexico 4 3 2 14 15 13

Monterey Bay FC 3 4 4 13 18 17

Phoenix 3 2 4 13 13 13

Rio Grande Valley 2 2 5 11 9 12

Orange County 2 6 3 9 10 18

Las Vegas 0 4 6 6 10 18

Friday’s result

Memphis 2, Tulsa 1

Saturday’s results

Charleston 1, Monterey Bay FC 0

Hartford 2, Loudoun 0

Indy 1, Colorado 0

Pittsburgh 4, Las Vegas 1

San Diego 3, Miami 2

El Paso 2, Birmingham 1

San Antonio at Detroit City FC, (n)

Tampa Bay at Rio Grande Valley, (n)

Phoenix at Orange County, (n)

Oakland at Sacramento, (n)

Wednesday’s game

Tulsa at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Traded CF Greg Allen to N.Y. Yankees in exchange for RHP Diego Hernandez and placed him on the active roster.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Assigned RHP Triston McKenzie to Columbus (IL) on a rehab assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated LHP Amir Garrett to the active roster. Optioned RHP Jackson Kowar to Omaha (IL:).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed INF Jorge Polanco on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 18. Recalled INF Edouard Julien from St. Paul (IL). Agreed to terms with RHP Austin Brice on a minor league contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned SS Oswald Peraza to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Signed OF Greg Allen and selected him to the active roster. Designated OF Aaron Hicks for assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP James Kaprielian from Las Vegas (PCL). Placed RHP Drew Rucinski on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 17.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of RHP Austin Adams from Reno (PCL). Placed LHP Anthony Misiewicz on the 15-day IL. Transferred C Carson Kelly from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHP Teddy Stankiewicz on a minor league contract. Place OF Henry Ramos o the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Will Benson from Louisville (IL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Wander Suero from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed LHP Julio Urias on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 19.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP J.B. Bukauskas on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 17. Recalled RHP Colin Rea from Nashville (IL). Assigned 1B Luke Voit to Nashville on a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Erich Uelmen to Lehigh Valley (IL). Recalled RHP Yunior Marte from Lehigh Valley. Claimed RHP Dylan Covey of waivers from L.A. Dodgers. Transferred 1B Darick Hall from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Assigned RHP Vince Velasquez to Indianapolis (IL) on a rehab assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Designated CF Adam Engel for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Chad Kuhl from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Hobie Harris to Rochester (IL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Loaned M Jackson Hopkins to Loudoun United FC of the USL Championship League for the 2023 season.

COLLEGE

WISCONSIN — Announced Bebe Bryans women’s rowing coach is stepping away from her coaching duties.

ON THIS DATE

May 21

1881 — A small group of tennis club members meets at the Fifth Avenue Hotel in New York City to form the world’s first national governing body for tennis: the United States National Lawn Tennis Association. The new organization is created to standardize tennis rules and regulations and to encourage and develop the sport.

1966 — Muhammad Ali TKOs Henry Cooper in 6 for heavyweight boxing title.

1966 — Kauai King, the Kentucky Derby winner ridden by Don Brumfield, wins the Preakness Stakes by 1 3/4 lengths over Stupendous.

1971 — Chelsea win 11th European Cup Winner’s Cup against Real Madrid 2-1 in Athens (replay).

1977 — Heavily favored Seattle Slew, ridden by Jean Cruguet, wins the Preakness Stakes by 1 1/2 lengths over Iron Constitution, a 31-1 shot.

1979 — The Montreal Canadiens win their 21st Stanley Cup by beating the New York Rangers 4-1 in Game 5.

1995 — The Penske Racing Team is shut out of the 33-car Indianapolis 500 field when two-time winners Al Unser Jr. and Emerson Fittipaldi fail to qualify. Unser is the first Indianapolis 500 winner to fail to qualify the next year.

1996 — Ken Griffey Jr, 26, is 8th youngest to hits 200 home runs.

1997 — Blue Jays pitcher Roger Clemens beats the Yankees for his 200th win.

2006 — The Swedish ice hockey team Tre Kronor takes gold in the World Championship, becoming the first nation to hold both the World and Olympic titles separately in the same year.

2008 — UEFA Champions League Final, Moscow: Manchester United beats Chelsea, 6-5 on penalties after scores tied at 1-1 after extra time; first all-English final in the competition’s history.

2011 — Shackleford wins the Preakness, holding off a late charge from Animal Kingdom to win as a 12-1 underdog. Ridden by Jesus Lopez Castanon and trained by Dale Romans, Shackleford wins by three-quarters of a length in 1:56.21.

2016 — English FA Cup Final, Wembley Stadium, London: Manchester United beats Crystal Palace, 2-1 (a.e.t.); Jesse Lingard scores 110′ winner.

2016 — On same card, American boxer Jermell Charlo KOs John Jackson in 8th to claim vacant WBC super welterweight title, and Jermall Charlo beats Austin Trout on points to retain IBF version; first twins to hold world championships in same weight division.

2017 — The Tradition Senior Men’s Golf, Greystone G&CC: Defending champion Berhard Langer wins by 5 strokes from Scott Parel & Scott McCarron.