BASEBALL
College
ORAL ROBERTS 12, WESTERN ILLINOIS 2
ORU;301;022;301;--;12;11;2
WIU;101;000;000;--;2;6;3
Caravalho, Patten (4), Ronan (9), Kowalski (9) and Casey, Blackwell (7); Kapraun, Cunning (6), Golden (7), Herrmann (7) and Juran, Jang (8). W: Patten (3-1). L: Kapraun (3-7).
Thursday
OKLAHOMA ST. 13, OKLAHOMA 2
OSU;124;401;010;--;13;12;0
OU;001;000;001;--;2;12;2
McLean, O'Toole (4), Hendry (9) and Adkison, Daugherty (9); Douthit, Atwood (4), Calhoun (6), Hachem (8), Olejnik (8), Sundloff (9) and Carmichael. W: O'Toole (6-1). L: Douthit (4-5). HR: Wulfert (9), Brueggemann 2 (6).
GOLF
Local
Hole in one
LaFORTUNE PARK: Alex VanKuren, No. 11, 157 yards, 7-iron.