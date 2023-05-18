Baseball
Texas League
Tulsa Drillers
Wednesday
HOOKS 1, DRILLERS 0
Tulsa;000;000;000;--;0;1;1
Corpus Christi;000;001;00x;--;1;5;1
Sheehan, Rooney (6), Bettencourt (8) and Taylor; Robaina, Taveras (7), Brown (9) and Wolforth. W: Robaina (2-3). L: Rooney (2-2). Save: Brown (3). T: 2:05. A: 5,532.
Golf
Local
Hole in one
BAILEY RANCH: Chip Reynolds, hole 17, 115 yards, 8 iron.
CEDAR RIDGE: Gwen Fidler, hole 15, 123 yards, 5 wood.
FOREST RIDGE: Steve Caves, hole 6, 110 yards, 9 iron.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 81, shot 73; Ray White, 87, shot 82.
PAGE BELCHER: Ron Wilson, 86, shot 86.
PECAN VALLEY: Lew Wade, 85 shot 78.
Page Belcher Christian Men's Fellowship
1. Ed Hendrix 69; 2. Bill Kusleika 72; 3. Ron Wilson 73; 4. Dick Tullis 74; 4. Mel Hayes 74; 4. Dave Hohensee 74; 7. Craig Hobbs 75; 7. Bill Nash 75; 9. Darrell Wood 77; 9. Mark Clemons 77; 11. James Young 78; 12. Gary Jones 79; 13. Darrell Hathcock 83.
Sapulpa Senior Scramble played Thursday
* - player is not of senior age
1. Joe Widener, Dave Block, Gary Moutray, Terry Long, 57; 2. *Ray Martin, Van Robinson, Bud Musser, Gail Musser, 60; 3. Harry Bailey, Charlie Hostetter, Dave Shouse, Bob Phillipe, 62; 4. Wally Clark, Ken Kuge, Mark Nelson, Jim Herron, 63; 5. Dave Henderson, Tom Henderson, Tommie Henderson, Glen Dane, 63; 6. Mike Griffin, Paul Pearcy, Bob Warner, Quentin Maxwell, 63; 7. George Mills, Jerry Bennett, Keith Bacon, Ed Horton, 65; 8. Dennis Morris, Bailey Jackson Herman Henderson, Bill McLane, Bob Hunt, 66; 9. Joel Hill, Tom Rutlledge, Frank Wright, Darrell Woods, 67.