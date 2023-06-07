Local record

Golf

Local

Hole in one

BROKEN ARROW GOLF & ATHLETIC: Jerry Few, hole 8, 108 yards, wedge.

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 81, shot 71.

GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA: Ed Heffern, 81, shot 79.

SOUTH LAKES: Jim Metcalf, 95, shot 84; Bob Nash, 84, shot 79.

Broken Arrow G&AC WGA—T&Fs

1st—Dana Cole; 2nd—Gayle Worth; 3rd—Dixie Reed.

Cherokee Hills Jerry’s weekly scramble

1st Place. (56) Mark Olmstead, Mike McKinney, Randy Steed, Mike Kaufman, Rick King; 2nd Place. (61) Jeff Rhodes, Roy Prettyman, Mike Solo, Mike Collins, Jeff Rogers; 3rd Place. (63) Keith Hanes, Del Bustos, Glen Phillips, Jerry Shupe; 4th Place (63) Jack Beggs, Ron Davis, Jim Rouse, Jeremy Taylor.

Heritage Hills senior men’s scramble

1st (59) Ted Heimbach, Tom Fisher, Ray Lattatin, Stan Broughten. 2nd (61) Gene Higgins, Stan Stanfield, Dave Ashbaugh, Bob Dorn, Al Fretius. 3rd (61) Mark Burger, Kevin Anderson, Dwight George, Don Hicks. 4th (61) Ralph Doolittle, Darrel Watkins, John Beardon, Larry Riley. 5th (62) Bill Reese, Dennis Seawright, Richard Stevens, Russ Meyer. 6th (62) Rick King, Greg Underhill, Charlie Childers, Ron Amos. 7th (63) Jerry Holoman, Phil Sinor, Kirby Brumble, Bob Morrison. 8th (63) Jim Goad, Chuck Owens, Ron Martin, Eric Rahn. 9th (64) Doug Whitson, Dennis Atkins, Ty Nordquist, Russell Lowe. 10th (65) Mikke Leone, JD McColley, Aaron Ross, Arnie Dahl. 11th ( 65) Delio Bustos, Jerry Hartman, Larry Moore, Steve Dunkin. 12th (66) Steve Kebert, Dave Adair, Bob Young, Mark Lechtenberg.

Page Belcher Christian Men’s Fellowship

1. Hank Prideaux 70; 2. Gary Jones 73; 2. Mike Brannon 73; 4. Bill Kusleika 76; 5. Mark Clemons 79; 6. Mel Hayes 82; 7. Ron Wilson 86.

BASEBALL

Double-A Texas League

North Division W L Pct. GB

Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 35 18 .660 —

Arkansas (Seattle) 34 19 .642 1

Springfield (St. Louis) 24 28 .462 10½

Wichita (Minnesota) 21 30 .412 13

NW Arkansas (Kan. City) 20 32 .385 14½

South Division W L Pct. GB

San Antonio (San Diego) 28 24 .538 —

Midland (Oakland) 26 26 .500 2

Corpus Christi (Houston) 25 27 .481 3

Amarillo (Arizona) 24 28 .462 4

Frisco (Texas) 23 28 .440 4½

Tuesday’s results

Amarillo 8, Midland 4

Frisco 6, Corpus Christi 2

Springfield 6, NW Arkansas 1

Arkansas 15, Tulsa 0

San Antonio 6, Wichita 5

Wednesday’s results

Arkansas 15, Tulsa 9, 11 innings

Amarillo at Midland, (n)

Frisco at Corpus Christi, (n)

NW Arkansas at Springfield, (n)

Wichita at San Antonio, (n)

Thursday’s games

Frisco at Corpus Christi, 6:35 p.m.

Amarillo at Midland, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s games

Amarillo at Midland, 7 p.m.

Frisco at Corpus Christi, 7:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.

NCAA Division I Super Regionals

Best-of-3; x-if necessary

Baton Rouge, La.

Saturday: LSU vs. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Sunday: Kentucky vs. LSU, TBD

x-Monday: LSU vs. Kentucky, TBD

Charlottesville, Va.

Friday: Duke vs. Virginia, 11 a.m.

Saturday: Virginia vs. Duke, 11 a.m.

x-Sunday: Duke vs. Virginia, TBD

Eugene, Ore.

Friday: Oral Roberts vs. Oregon, 7 p.m.

Saturday: Oregon vs. Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

x-Sunday: Oral Roberts vs. Oregon, TBD

Fort Worth, Texas

Friday: TCU vs. Indiana State, 4 p.m.

Saturday: Indiana State vs. TCU, 5 p.m.

x-Sunday: TCU vs. Indiana State, TBD

Gainesville, Fla.

Friday: South Carolina vs. Florida, 5 p.m.

Saturday: Florida vs. South Carolina, 2 p.m.

x-Sunday: South Carolina vs. Florida, TBD

Hattiesburg, Miss.

Saturday: Tenn. vs. Southern Miss., 2 p.m.

Sunday: Southern Miss. vs. Tenn., TBD

x-Monday: Tenn. vs. Southern Miss., TBD

Stanford, Calif.

Saturday: Texas vs. Stanford, 5 p.m.

Sunday: Stanford vs. Texas, TBD

x-Monday: Texas vs. Stanford, TBD

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Saturday: Alabama vs. Wake Forest, 11 a.m.

Sunday: Florida vs. South Carolina, TBD

x-Monday: Alabama vs. Wake Forest, TBD

SOFTBALL

Women’s College World Series

Championship Series (Best-of-3)

Oklahoma vs. Florida St.

Wednesday: Game 1, (n)

Thursday: Game 2, 6:30 p.m.

x-Friday: Game 3, 7 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent RHP Jimmy Lambert to Charlotte (IL) on a rehab assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS —Placed RHP Josh Staumont on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 6. Recalled LHP Austin Cox from Omaha (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Aaron Judge on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 4. Transferred RHP Rya Weber from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with OF Billy McKinney on a major league contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Calvin Faucher on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 6. Recalled RHP Luis Patino from Durham (IL).

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent L Jesse Winker to Nashville (IL) on a rehab assignment. Reinstated SS Willy Adames from the 7-day IL. Optioned INF Brice Turang to Nashville.

PHILADELPHIA PHILIES — Sent OF Cal Stevenson outright to Lehigh Valley (IL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Cory Abbott from Rochester (IL). Designated RHP Erasmo Ramirez for assignment. Assigned RHP Andres Machado to Rochester.

BASKETBALL

Women’s National Basketball Association

DALLAS WINGS — Signed G Odyssey Sims to a rest-of-season hardship contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DL Carlos Davis.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Cameron Dantzler. Waived CB Kyler McMichael.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Signed F Eetu Lukas to a three-year, entry-level contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS — Rescinded the one-game suspension of New York City FC D Braian Cufre during a June 3 match against New England Revolution after an appeal to an independent review panel.

FC CINCINNATI — Signed D London Aghedo to a one-year contract.

ON THIS DATE

June 8

1935 — Omaha, ridden by Willis Saunders, becomes the third horse to win the Triple Crown by capturing the Belmont Stakes with a 1½-length victory over Firethron.

1950 — Boston beats the St. Louis Browns 29-4 at Fenway Park, and the Red Sox set six major league records: most runs scored by one team; most long hits in a game with 17 (nine doubles, one triple and seven homers); most total bases with 60; most extra bases on long hits with 32; most runs for two games with 49 (20 a day earlier); and most hits in two games with 51.

1958 — Mickey Wright beats Fay Crocker by six strokes to win the LPGA Championship.

1980 — Sally Little wins the LPGA Championship by three strokes over Jane Blalock.

1982 — 36th NBA Championship: LA Lakers beat Philadelphia 76ers, 4 games to 2.

1985 — Creme Fraiche, ridden by Eddie Maple, becomes the first gelding to win the Belmont Stakes, beating Stephan’s Odyssey by a half-length.

1986 — Larry Bird scores 29 points to lead the Boston Celtics to a 114-97 victory over the Houston Rockets and their 16th NBA title.

1990 — The “Indomitable Lions” of Cameroon pull off one of the greatest upsets in soccer history, 1-0 over defending champion Argentina in the first game of the World Cup.

1991 — Warren Schutte, a UNLV sophomore from South Africa, shoots a 5-under 67 to become the first foreign-born player to win the NCAA Division I golf championship.

2000 — Mike Modano deflects Brett Hull’s shot at 6:21 of the third overtime, ending the longest scoreless overtime game in Stanley Cup finals history and helping the Dallas Stars beat the New Jersey Devils 1-0 in Game 5.

2002 — British-Canadian Lennox Lewis retains boxing’s WBC Heavyweight title with eighth-round knockout of American Mike Tyson.

2005 — Freshman Samantha Findlay hits a three-run homer in the 10th inning to lead Michigan to a 4-1 win over UCLA for its first NCAA softball title. Michigan is the first team from east of the Mississippi River to win the national championship.

2008 — Rafael Nadal wins his fourth consecutive French Open title in a rout, again spoiling Roger Federer’s bid to complete a career Grand Slam. Dominating the world’s No. 1 player with astounding ease, Nadal wins in three sets, 6-1, 6-3, 6-0.

2008 — Yani Tseng of Taiwan becomes the first rookie in 10 years to win a major, beating Maria Hjorth on the fourth hole of a playoff with a 5-foot birdie on the 18th hole to win the LPGA Championship.

2012 — I’ll Have Another’s bid for the first Triple Crown in 34 years ends shockingly in the barn and not on the racetrack when the colt is scratched the day before the Belmont Stakes and retires from racing with a swollen tendon.

2013 — Serena Williams wins her 16th Grand Slam title and her first French Open championship since 2002, beating Maria Sharapova 6-4, 6-4.

2014 — Rafael Nadal wins the French Open title for the ninth time, and the fifth time in a row, by beating Novak Djokovic 3-6, 7-5, 6-2, 6-4. Nadal improves his record at Roland Garros to 66-1.

2015 — The NCAA approves multiple rule changes to men’s basketball for the 2015-16 season, including a 30-second shot clock and fewer timeouts for each team. The shot clock was last reduced, from 45 to 35 seconds, in 1993-94.

2018 — Golden State romps to its second straight NBA championship, beating Cleveland 108-85 to finish a four-game sweep. Stephen Curry scores 37 points and Kevin Durant, who is named MVP for the second straight finals, has 20 for the Warriors. It’s the first sweep in the NBA Finals since 2007, when James was dismissed by a powerful San Antonio team in his first one.

2019 — Ashleigh Barty, Australia, wins the French Open by defeating Marketa Vondrousoca. The win is Barty’s first Grand Slam singles title.

golf

PGA Tour

Schedule-Winners

Sept. 15-18 — Fortinet Championship (Max Homa)

Sept. 22-25 — Presidents Cup (International)

Sept. 29-Oct. 2 — Sanderson Farms Championship (Mackenzie Hughes)

Oct. 6-9 — Shriners Children’s Open (Tom Kim)

Oct. 13-16 — ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (Keegan Bradley)

Oct. 20-23 — THE CJ CUP in South Carolina (Rory McIlroy)

Oct. 27-30 — Butterfield Bermuda Championship (Seamus Power)

Nov. 3-6 — World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba (Russell Henley)

Nov. 10-13 — Cadence Bank Houston Open (Tony Finau)

Nov. 17-20 — The RSM Classic (Adam Svensson)

Dec. 1-4 — Hero World Challenge (Viktor Hovland)

Dec. 10 — The Match VII: Woods/McIlroy vs Thomas/Spieth (Team Thomas/Spieth)

Jan. 5-8 — Sentry Tournament of Champions (Jon Rahm)

Jan. 12-15 — Sony Open in Hawaii (Si Woo Kim)

Jan. 19-22 — The American Express (Jon Rahm)

Jan. 25-28 — Farmers Insurance Open (Max Homa)

Feb. 2-6 — AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Justin Rose)

Feb. 9-12 — WM Phoenix Open (Scottie Scheffler)

Feb. 16-19 — The Genesis Invitational (Jon Rahm)

Feb. 23-26 — The Honda Classic (Chris Kirk)

March 2-5 — Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (Kurt Kitayama)

March 2-5 — Puerto Rico Open (Nicolas Echavarria)

March 9-12 — THE PLAYERS Championship (Scottie Scheffler)

March 16-19 — Valspar Championship (Taylor Moore)

March 22-26 — World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play (Sam Burns)

March 23-26 — Corales Puntacana Championship (Matt Wallace)

March 30-April 2 — Valero Texas Open (Corey Conners)

April 6-9 — Masters Tournament (Jon Rahm)

April 13-16 — RBC Heritage (Matt Fitzpatrick)

April 20-23 — Zurich Classic of New Orleans (D.Riley/N.Hardy)

April 27-30 — Mexico Open at Vidanta (Tony Finau)

May 4-7 — Wells Fargo Championship (Wyndham Clark)

May 11-14 — AT&T Byron Nelson (Jason Day)

May 18-21 — PGA Championship (Brooks Koepka)

May 25-28 — Charles Schwab Challenge (Emiliano Grillo)

June 1-4 — the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (Viktor Hovland)

June 8-11 — RBC Canadian Open, Toronto

June 15-18 — U.S. Open, Los Angeles

June 22-25 — Travelers Championship, Cromwell, Conn.

June 29-July 2 — Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit

July 6-9 — John Deere Classic, Silvis, Ill.

July 13-16 — Genesis Scottish Open, North Berwick, United Kingdom

July 13-16 — Barbasol Championship, Nicholasville, Ky.

July 20-23 — The Open Championship, Hoylake, United Kingdom

July 20-23 — Barracuda Championship, Truckee, Calif.

July 27-30 — 3M Open, Blaine, Minn.

Aug. 3-6 — Wyndham Championship, Greensboro, N.C.

Aug. 10-13 — FedEx St. Jude Championship, Memphis, Tenn.

Aug. 17-20 — BMW Championship, Olympia Fields, Ill.

Aug. 24-27 — TOUR Championship, Atlanta

LIV Tour

Money Leaders

Player year to date money rankings through LIV Golf Singapore.

Trn Money

Talor Gooch 6 $9,037,983

Brooks Koepka 6 $6,834,333

Charles Howell III 6 $6,183,333

Dustin Johnson 6 $5,713,150

Danny Lee 6 $4,860,500

Cameron Smith 6 $4,740,500

Peter Uihlein 6 $4,344,047

Branden Grace 6 $4,333,167

Sergio Garcia 6 $3,723,714

Sebastian Munoz 6 $3,435,000

Brendan Steele 6 $3,319,333

Carlos Ortiz 6 $3,319,166

Patrick Reed 6 $3,317,000

Anirban Lahiri 5 $3,025,000

Mito Pereira 6 $2,957,000

Dean Burmester 6 $2,742,416

Louis Oosthuizen 6 $2,614,047

Cameron Tringale 6 $2,458,400

Matthew Wolff 6 $2,446,667

Pat Perez 6 $2,425,400

Jason Kokrak 6 $2,049,000

Scott Vincent 6 $2,010,250

Paul Casey 6 $1,818,000

Kevin Na 6 $1,708,000

Harold Varner III 6 $2,315,666

Joaquin Niemann 6 $1,809,166

Bryson DeChambeau 6 $1,651,166

Matt Jones 6 $1,440,000

Bubba Watson 6 $1,439,583

Henrik Stenson 6 $1,408,000

Charl Schwartzel 6 $1,332,666

Ian Poulter 6 $1,313,500

Marc Leishman 6 $1,323,650

Phil Mickelson 6 $1,210,250

Richard Bland 6 $1,203,214

Abraham Ancer 6 $1,193,214

Thomas Pieters 6 $1,171,583

Graeme McDowell 6 $1,107,750

Laurie Canter 6 $1,042,714

Bernd Wiesberger 6 $980,500

David Puig 6 $957,250

Jediah Morgan 6 $947,000

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra 6 $938,250

Sam Horsfield 5 $938,333

Chase Koepka 6 $918,214

James Piot 6 $832,000

Lee Westwood 6 $771,833

Sihwan Kim 6 $742,500

Martin Kaymer 3 $396,250

Andy Ogletree 1 $132,000