Football
IFL
Sunday
STRIKE FORCE 56, OILERS 55
Tulsa;6;28;14;7;--;55
San Diego;13;23;6;14;--;56
First Quarter
SD: Bell 25 pass from Davis (Goessling kick)
T: Crockett 24 pass from Sale (kick blocked)
SD: Vander 1 run (kick blocked)
Second Quarter
T: Shaw 2 run (Reynolds kick)
SD: Vander 21 run (Goessling kick)
T: Nance 56 kickoff return (Reynolds kick)
People are also reading…
SD: Rodgers 34 pass from Davis (Goessling kick)
T: Rosario 24 pass from Sale (Reynolds kick)
SD: Vander 17 pass from Davis (Goessling kick)
SD: Goessling duece
T: Sale 1 run (Reynolds kick)
Third Quarter
T: Crockett 5 pass from Sale (Reynolds kick)
SD: Rodgers 3 pass from Davis (pass failed)
T: Nance 1 pass from Shaw (Reynolds kick)
Fourth Quarter
T Shaw 22 pass from Sale (Goessling kick)
SD: Vander 8 pass from Davis (Goessling kick)
SD: Rodgers 14 pass from Davis (Goessling kick)
Golf
Local
Hole in one
BATTLE CREEK: Gary Conroy, hole 7, 160 yards, 5 iron.
PAGE BELCHER (STONE CREEK): Andrew Pursell, hole 4, 128 yards, wedge.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 81, shot 74.
LaFORTUNE: Tim Cowan, 76, shot 75; Maurice Markwardt, 83, shot 82; Mike Nietzel, 75, shot 75; Leo Reding, 78, shot 75; Mike Ryan, 75, shot 72; Gary Sharp, 76, shot 76; Fred Taylor, 82, shot 78.
PAGE BELCHER: Ken Hayes, 90, shot 90; Ron Wilson 86 shot 85; Darrell Wood, 81, shot 76.
OWASSO GOLF & ATHLETIC: Ted Moody, age 85, shot 81.
CGA The Club at Indian Springs
1st Place Doug & Jan Harrall and Matt and Katherine Cathey; 2nd Place Jim & Patricia Burns and Dick & Diane Angleton; 3rd Place Mike & Lynda Starbuck and Tim & Janet Wright; 4th Place Gil & Donna Morris and Johnny & Renee Hamilton.
The Club at Indian Springs June MGA 2 man best ball
First Flight
1st Place Russell Forester and Larry Thomason; 2nd Place Dan Dyer and Tim Wright; 3rd Place Mike Donley and Darrell Chissoe.
Second Flight
1st Place Gil Morris and Don Booher; 2nd Place Nick Nail and Marcus Dunlap; 3rd Place Sean Henderson and Paul Peterson.
Golf Club of Oklahoma couples invitational
1st – Terry & Lori Argue; Mir Khezri & Paulie Poormon; 2nd – Tim & Kathy Collier; Drew & Angela Jernigan; 3rd – Bryan & Alyn Williams; Scott & Jemma Stemmons; 4th – Russ & Karen Weidner; Steve & Diane Tuttle.
Tulsa District Women’s Golf Association Adams Tournament, Bartlesville
Championship Flight
Gross
1st Janet Miller 71 (Broken Arrow Golf & Athletic Club); 2nd Teresa Delarzalere 80 (Owasso Golf & Athletic Club)
Net
1st Peggy Rider 68.85 (Bailey Ranch, Owasso); 2nd Susan Byrd 69.2 (Bailey Ranch, Owasso); Putts Dana Jordan 31 (Adams, Bartlesville)
A Flight
Gross
1st Darla Howe 88 (Adams, Bartlesville); 2nd Janelle Leonard 89 (Hillcrest, Bartlesville).
Net
1st Becky Masoner 66.2 (Page Belcher, Tulsa); 2nd Felicia Nelson 71.15 (Adams, Bartlesville); Putts Sue Meiler 30 (Adams, Bartlesville).
B Flight
Gross
1st Sheri Curry 94 (The Golf Club of Oklahoma, Broken Arrow); 2nd Monta Downs 95 (Forest Ridge, Broken Arrow).
Net
1st Kathy Kuhn 70.25 (Bailey Ranch, Owasso); 2nd Sue Ellen Layton 71.3 (Adams, Bartlesville); Putts Dixie Reed 30 (Broken Arrow Golf & Athletic Club).
C Flight
Gross
1st Lezlee Elso 93 (Bailey Ranch, Owasso); 2nd Saundra Hartmann 97 (Heritage Hills, Claremore).
Net
1st Christina Tate 65.5 (Hillcrest, Bartlesville); 2nd Linda Hancock 65.8 (Forest Ridge, Broken Arrow).
Putts
Alisa Henderson 29 (Heritage Hills, Claremore).
Page Belcher Christian men's fellowship
1. Darrell Hathcock 65; 2. Darrell Wood 69; 2. Mike Hayes 69; 4. Ron Wilson 73; 4. Tyrone Gilyard 73; 4. Duane Dunham 73; 4. Gary Jones 73; 8. B.J. Barnhart 74; 8. Ken Hayes 74; 10. Bill Kusleika 75; 11. James Young 76; 12. Ron Cagle 77; 13. Mel Hayes 79.