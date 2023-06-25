GOLF
Local
Page Blecher
Christian Men’s Fellowship: 1. Bill French 65; 2. Gary Jones 66; 3. Ed Hendrix 67; 3. Bill Kusleiks 67; Bill Hawkins 67; 6. Darrell Wood 70; 7. Ron Cagle 71' 8. Ken Hayes 72; 8. Hank Prideaux 72; 10. Dick Tullis 73; 10. Bob Bell 73; 10. Mel Hayes 73; 13. Ron Wilson 76; 14. Steve Wilson 77; 15. James Young 78; 16. Ed Fox 78; 17. Tyrone Gilyard 80; 18. Duane Dunham 84
Hole in one
Battlefield at Shangri-La: Tarik Masri, No. 13, 102 yards, 52-degree wedge; Pat Youngberg, No. 13, 80 yards, 58-degree wedge.
LaFortune Park: Walter Maurer, No. 1, 98 yards, 9-iron.
People are also reading…
Email scores or results to sports@tulsaworld.com