Local record for June 23
BASEBALL
Texas League
Thursday
DRILLERS 5, NATURALS 3
Tulsa;104;000;000;--;5;6;1
NW Arkansas;300;000;000;--3;6;1
Champlain, Sikkema (3), McInvale (6), McClelland (7) and Cropley; Frasso, Gamboa (2), Sublette (6), Rooney (7), Leasure (8) and Cartaya. W: Gambao (7-0). L: Champlain (0-1). RBI: Tulsa, Gauthier 2 (9), Leonard 2 (33), Vargas (44); NWA, Shrum (13), Tresh 2 (30). T: 2:43. A: 5,299.
GOLF
Local
Golf Club of Oklahoma
Flycatcher Flight: 1. Justin Birdsill & Wyatt Musgrove, 126; 2.Terry Collier & Jeff Gunter, 128; 3. Jeremy Fairchild & Jared Hale, 128; 4 Steve Burkett & Drew Duncan, 131
The Golf Club Flight: 1. Matt Zinn & Michael Zinn, 123; 2. Greg Foland & Robby Foland, 125; 3. Shannon Drummond & Steve Schoppa, 127; 4.Clint Black & Jason Crouch, 127
Scissortail Flight: 1. Chad Morrison & Colt Siler, 124; 2. Geoff Lowe & Eric Waller, 129; 3. Rich Bevins & Jonathan Musgrove, 130; 4. Russ Weidner & Terry McDonald 134
Redbud Flight: 1. Paul Mullins & Matt McDade, 127; 2. Mike Sulton & Bryan Sulton, 129; 3. Jason Cobb & Grant Millikan, 131; 4. Dan Fairchild & Bob Hurley, 132
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men's Fellowship: 1. Ron Wilson 67; 2. Dick Tullis 69; 2. B J barnhart 69; 2. Bill Kusleika 69; 5. Mel Hayes 71; 6. Ed Hendrix 72; 7. Darrell Wood 73; 7. Jim Lester 73; 9. Darrell Hathcock 74; 10. Hank Prideaux 78.
Hole in one
Lafortune: Bob Germnay, No. 17, 101 yards, 9-iron.
Shoots age or better
Battle Creek Golf Club: Jim Ingram, 81, shot 71
Page Belcher: Sonny Degraw, 74, shot 74; Bill Kuseika, 81, shot 81; Gary Sharp, 76, shot 72; Dick Tullis, 82, shot 79; Ron Wilson, 86, shot 81; Darrell Wood, 81, shot 81
Patricia Island: Bill Frizzell, 81, shot 81
