BATTLE CREEK: James Brock, 84, shot 83 Jim Ingram, 81, shot 73.

MEADOWBROOK: Adrian Hale, 83, shot 86.

SHANGRI-LA: Jack Moore, 88, shot 77.

SOUTH LAKES: Don Martin, 80, shot 76; Robert Pringer, 77, shot 75; Dale Starling, 80, shot 71.

Adams senior golf

A Flight: 1. Dave Harding, Gary Loosen, Alan Brown, Butch Young, 112; 2. Wendell Price, John Simon, Dennis Befort, Mike Matlock, 118; 2. Bob Carse, Mike Glades, Blake Davis, Lee Stephens, 118; 2. Steve Seger, Mark Riner, Danny White, Kevin Hoch, 118; 2. David Flick, Eric Hsieh, Gary Jenneman, Darrell Potts, 118; 6. Jim Sasaki, Ray Stas, Sid Roper, Tom Polk, 119; 7. Paul Taylor, Stan Bennett, Dave Williams, Jim Liehr 124.

B Flight: 1. Derek Griffin, JD Paige, Steve Bell, Alvin Yearout, 110; 2. Bill Bridendolph, Kevin Bates, Ken Fitch, Eldred Traxson, 111; 3. Rick Martinez, Farell Oldham, Kim Shepherd, Paul Vassar, 115; 4.Tom Bucher, Ben Lewis, John McCollum, Randy Everett, 117; 5. Frank Jordan, Marty Lowe, Dave Holder, Jeff Gillispie, 118; 6. Gary Reheis, Dean Robertson, Larry Palmer, Don Antle, 122; 7. Bob Wilson, Bob Lindblom, Craig Sarver, Johnny Vaughan, 127.

C Flight: 1. Gregg Harder, Stan Baughn, Steve Domann, Ed Durkin, 102; 2. Doug Schumacher, Joe Bradley, Don Noak, David Griffin,110; 3. Bart Riling, Jon Hargis, Bill Estes, Gerald Barnes, 112; 4. Mike Bowden, Tom Brewington, Boyd Geary, Vic Scullawl, 117; 5. Jim Anderson, Bret Prideaux, Hal Johnson, Tom Desalme, 121; 6. Ruben Anguiano, Ed John, Del Piper, Ken Taylor, 122; 7. Jason Peterman, Dennis Cubbage, Dave Hampton, Kevin Sparks, 123.

Closest to pin: No. 3 Sparks; No. 6 John; No. 12 Oldham; No. 16 Carse.

Heritage Hills senior scramble

1st (59) Doug whitson, Rick King, Aaron Ross, Don Hicks. 2nd (60) Mark Burger, Dennis Seewright ,Eric Ron, and JD McColley. 3rd (60) Bill Reese, John Beardon, mike Anderson, Russ Meyer. 4th (60) Bill Higgins, Arnie Dahl, Jerry Holloman, Mike Collins. 5th (63) Paul Lewis, Chuck Owens, Russel Lowe, Ron Martin. 6th (63) Steve Dunkin, Scott coulter, Steve Kebert. 7th (63) Delio Bustos, Greg Underhill, Stan Stanfield Larry Reilly.

Page Belcher WGA

Ace of the month: Becky Masoner

Low gross-championship: 1st Susan Byrd, 84; Susie Parker, 90; Becky Masoner, 92; Marsha Cooper, 92; Pat Stevens, 98.

A Flight: 1st Carolyn Smith, 102; Susan Hall, 104; Rita Andersen, 110; Connie Glenn, 113; Joyce Smith, 118.

Low net-championship: 1st Becky Masoner 68 Susan Byrd 72 Susie Parker 73 Pat Stevens 76 Marsha Cooper, 77.

A-Flight: 1st Joyce Smith, 74; Carolyn Smith, 74; Rita Andersen, 75; Connie Glenn, 77; Susan Hall, 86.

Sapulpa Senior Scramble

1. Harry Bailey, Charlie Hostettler, Dave Shouse, Bob Phillipe, 59; 2. Dennis Cavenah, Paul Bevenue, Phil Cahwee, Keith Bacon, 59; 3. Paul Pearcy, Mike Griffin, Stan Pearcy, Richard Turner, 60; 4. Craig Crowder, Bob Hunt, Mark Nelson, Jim Herron, 60; 5. Dean Wiehl, David Girod, Frank Wright, Harold Umholtz, 61; 6. George Mills, Bob Warner, Ron Warren, Jerry Reed, 62; 7. Dave Henderson, Tom Henderson, Bill McLane, Van Robinson, 62; 8. Johnny Baker, Dave Block, Bill Summers, Bob Childers, 63; 9. Steve Carlile, Ken Ingram, Brian Stevens, Doyle Williams, 63; 10. Lee Benest, Jerry Bennett, Ed Horton, 64; 11. Wayne Johnson, Tom Rutledge, Bud Musser, Gail Musser, 66; 12. Don Morgan, Rip Van Winkle, Charles Matthews, Ray McCaslin, 64.

BASEBALL

Double-A Texas League

North Division W L Pct. GB

Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 37 20 .649 —

Arkansas (Seattle) 36 21 .632 1

Springfield (St. Louis) 27 29 .482 9½

Wichita (Minnesota) 22 33 .411 13½

NW Arkansas (Kansas City) 21 35 .375 15½

South Division W L Pct. GB

San Antonio (San Diego) 31 26 .544 —

Amarillo (Arizona) 29 28 .509 2

Corpus Christi (Houston) 28 29 .491 3

Midland (Oakland) 26 31 .456 5

Frisco (Texas) 25 31 .446 5½

Monday’s results

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s results

Wichita at Midland, (n)

Tulsa at Springfield, (n)

Corpus Christi at Arkansas, (n)

Frisco at NW Arkansas, (n)

San Antonio at Amarillo, (n)

Wednesday’s games

Tulsa at Springfield, 12:05 p.m.

Frisco at NW Arkansas, 12:05 p.m.

Wichita at Midland, 6:30 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Arkansas, 6:35 p.m.

San Antonio at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Corpus Christi at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Midland, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour Leaders

Through June 11

FedExCup Season Points

1, Jon Rahm, 3,042. 2, Scottie Scheffler, 2,640. 3, Max Homa, 1,955. 4, Viktor Hovland, 1,623. 5, Tony Finau, 1,536. 6, Nick Taylor, 1,421. 7, Si Woo Kim, 1,333. 8, 9 tied with 1,266.

Scoring Average

1, Scottie Scheffler, 68.750. 2, Jon Rahm, 68.834. 3, Tyrrell Hatton, 69.442. 4, Xander Schauffele, 69.470. 5, Patrick Cantlay, 69.567. 6, Justin Rose, 69.598. 7, Viktor Hovland, 69.609. 8, Tommy Fleetwood, 69.620. 9, Tony Finau, 69.690. 10, Rickie Fowler, 69.707.

Driving Distance

1, Rory McIlroy, 327.9. 2, Brandon Matthews, 321.8. 3, Cameron Young, 318.7. 4, Matti Schmid, 315.8. 5, Byeong Hun An, 315.4. 6, Trevor Cone, 314.5. 7, Wyndham Clark, 314. 8 (tie), Cameron Champ and Gary Woodland, 313.2. 10, Joseph Bramlett, 313.1.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Russell Henley, 71.65%. 2, Satoshi Kodaira, 70.35%. 3, Ryan Armour, 69.36%. 4, Ryan Moore, 69.31%. 5, Tom Kim, 68.49%. 6, Collin Morikawa, 67.79%. 7, Aaron Rai, 67.69%. 8, Si Woo Kim, 66.98%. 9, Brian Harman, 66.88%. 10, Zac Blair, 66.50%.

Greens in Regulation Percentage

1, Scottie Scheffler, 73.89%. 2, Kevin Yu, 73.49%. 3, Jon Rahm, 71.77%. 4, Will Gordon, 70.35%. 5, Dylan Wu, 70.03%. 6, Patrick Cantlay, 69.69%. 7, Collin Morikawa, 69.60%. 8, Corey Conners, 69.44%. 9, Tom Kim, 69.35%. 10, Dean Burmester, 69.12%.

Total Driving

1, Patrick Cantlay, 37. 2, Scottie Scheffler, 44. 3, Keith Mitchell, 65. 4, Kevin Yu, 72. 5, Brent Grant, 75. 6, Viktor Hovland, 79. 7, Will Gordon, 83. 8, Shane Lowry, 88. 9, Hayden Buckley, 90. 10, Gary Woodland, 98.

SG-Putting

1, Maverick McNealy, 1.058. 2, Taylor Montgomery, .999. 3, Sam Ryder, .787. 4, Denny McCarthy, .749. 5, Max Homa, .741. 6, Harry Hall, .703. 7, Tyrrell Hatton, .698. 8, Ben Taylor, .658. 9, Andrew Putnam, .649. 10, Sam Burns, .623.

Birdie Average

1, Jon Rahm, 4.84. 2, Patrick Cantlay, 4.61. 3, Tony Finau, 4.54. 4, Scottie Scheffler, 4.43. 5, Max Homa, 4.39. 6, Cameron Young, 4.37. 7, Sahith Theegala, 4.27. 8 (tie), Jason Day and Taylor Montgomery, 4.26. 10, Viktor Hovland, 4.25.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Jon Rahm, 63. 2, Kevin Yu, 70. 3, Xander Schauffele, 73.5. 4, Hayden Buckley, 77.1. 5, Kevin Chappell, 81. 6 (tie), Ryan Gerard and Vincent Norrman, 90. 8, Taylor Montgomery, 92.6. 9, Kevin Tway, 92.8. 10, Ryan Berhm, 100.8.

Sand Save Percentage

1, 11 tied with .00%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Patrick Cantlay, 180. 2, Jon Rahm, 182. 3, Viktor Hovland, 239. 4, Scottie Scheffler, 268. 5, Justin Rose, 277. 6, Tony Finau, 300. 7, Kevin Yu, 310. 8, Tyrrell Hatton, 314. 9, 2 tied with 316.

LIV Tour

Money Leaders

Player year to date money rankings through LIV Golf Singapore.

Trn Money

Talor Gooch 6 $9,037,983

Brooks Koepka 6 $6,834,333

Charles Howell III 6 $6,183,333

Dustin Johnson 6 $5,713,150

Danny Lee 6 $4,860,500

Cameron Smith 6 $4,740,500

Peter Uihlein 6 $4,344,047

Branden Grace 6 $4,333,167

Sergio Garcia 6 $3,723,714

Sebastian Munoz 6 $3,435,000

Brendan Steele 6 $3,319,333

Carlos Ortiz 6 $3,319,166

Patrick Reed 6 $3,317,000

Anirban Lahiri 5 $3,025,000

Mito Pereira 6 $2,957,000

Dean Burmester 6 $2,742,416

Louis Oosthuizen 6 $2,614,047

Cameron Tringale 6 $2,458,400

Matthew Wolff 6 $2,446,667

Pat Perez 6 $2,425,400

Jason Kokrak 6 $2,049,000

Scott Vincent 6 $2,010,250

Paul Casey 6 $1,818,000

Kevin Na 6 $1,708,000

Harold Varner III 6 $2,315,666

Joaquin Niemann 6 $1,809,166

Bryson DeChambeau 6 $1,651,166

Matt Jones 6 $1,440,000

Bubba Watson 6 $1,439,583

Henrik Stenson 6 $1,408,000

Charl Schwartzel 6 $1,332,666

Ian Poulter 6 $1,313,500

Marc Leishman 6 $1,323,650

Phil Mickelson 6 $1,210,250

Richard Bland 6 $1,203,214

Abraham Ancer 6 $1,193,214

Thomas Pieters 6 $1,171,583

Graeme McDowell 6 $1,107,750

Laurie Canter 6 $1,042,714

Bernd Wiesberger 6 $980,500

David Puig 6 $957,250

Jediah Morgan 6 $947,000

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra 6 $938,250

Sam Horsfield 5 $938,333

Chase Koepka 6 $918,214

James Piot 6 $832,000

Lee Westwood 6 $771,833

Sihwan Kim 6 $742,500

Martin Kaymer 3 $396,250

Andy Ogletree 1 $132,000

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended Los Angeles Angels INF Brandon Drury one game and fined an undisclosed amount for making contact with an umpire during a June 12 game against Texas.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of C Mark Kolozsvary from Norfolk (IL). Placed INF Ryan Mountcastle on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Noah Denoyer for assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Garrett Hill to Toledo (IL). Recalled RHP Brendan White from Toledo. Sent RHP Beau Brieske to Toledo on a rehab assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with 1B Matt Beaty and SS Jermaine Palacios on minor league contracts. Sent OF Kyle Isbel to Maha (IL) on a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated INF/OF Joey Gallo from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Kyle Garlick to St. Paul (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled LHP Cody Bradford from Round Rock (PCL) and RHP Owen White from Frisco (TL). Optioned LHP Cole Ragans and RHP Yerry Rodriguez to Round Rock. Sent RHP Glenn Otto and SS Brad Millerto Round Rock on rehab assignments.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded C Juan Gonzales to Chicago White Sox in exchange for cash considerations. Placed INF Brandon Belt on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 11. Placed RHP Adam Cimber on the paternity list. Reinstated C Danny Jansen from the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Ernie Clement and RHP Bowden Francis from Buffalo (IL). Optioned C Tyler Heineman to Buffalo.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled 2B Miles Mastrobuoni from Iowa (IL). Placed LHP Brandon Hughes on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 12. Optioned RHP Jeremiah Estrada to Iowa. Transferred RHP Nick Burdi from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Anthony Kay from Iowa.

NEW YORK METS — Sent LHP Jose Quintana to St. Lucie (FSL) on a rehab assignment. Agreed to terms with LHP Matt Minnick on a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with LHP Matt Minnick on a minor league contract. Recalled RHP Luis Ortiz from Lehigh Valley (IL). Optioned RHP Yunior Marte to Lehigh Valley.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived TE Brian Walker.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived DT Jalen Daton with a failed physical designation.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OLB Frank Clark. Waived WR Nick Williams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed OL Steve Avila to a rookie contract. Signed P Ethan Evans, S Jason Taylor II and DL Desjuan Johnson.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed S Adrian Amos to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed C Derek Ryan to a two-year contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Colorado M Braian Galvan an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner during a June 10 match against Orlando City.

FC CINCINNATI — Acquired F Aaron Boupendza via transfer from Al-Shabab FC (Saudi Professional League) through 2025.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named Zach Prince assistant coach.

ON THIS DATE

June 14

1922 — Gene Sarazen edges Bobby Jones and John Black to win the U.S. Open tournament.

1934 — Max Baer stops Primo Carnera in 11th round in New York to win the world heavyweight title.

1952 — Jim Peters runs world record marathon (2:20:42.2).

1952 — Julius Boros shoots a 281 at Northwood Club in Dallas to win the U.S. Open over Ed Oliver by four strokes.

1958 — Tommy Bolt beats Gary Player by four strokes to win the U.S. Open.

1958 — Britain beats the United States 4-3 at Wimbledon to win the Wrightman Cup, the first win for Britain since 1930.

1981 — Donna Caponi Young wins the LPGA championship by one stroke over Jerilyn Britz and Pat Meyers.

1987 — The Los Angeles Lakers win their 10th NBA championship with a 106-93 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 at the Forum.

1990 — Vinnie Johnson scores 15 points in the fourth quarter, including a 15-footer with seven-tenths of a second left, to give the Detroit Pistons a 92-90 win and the NBA title over Portland in five games.

1991 — Leroy Burrell sets a world record in the U.S. Championships in New York with a 9.90-second clocking in the men’s 100-meter dash. Carl Lewis, who held the record at 9.92 since the 1988 Olympics, finishes second.

1992 — NBA Finals: Chicago Bulls beat Port Trail Blazers, 97-93 in Game 6 for back-to-back titles; MVP: Michael Jordan for second straight year.

1994 — The New York Rangers hold off the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 in Game 7 for their first Stanley Cup in 54 years. MVP Brian Leetch, Adam Graves and Mark Messier score goals and Mike Richter makes 28 saves for New York.

1995 — The Houston Rockets complete the unlikeliest of NBA championship repeats, sweeping the Orlando Magic with a 113-101 victory. MVP Hakeem Olajuwon finishes with 35 points and 15 rebounds.

1998 — Michael Jordan scores 45 points, stealing the ball from Karl Malone and hitting a jumper with 5.2 seconds left to give Chicago an 87-86 win and a 4-2 series victory over Utah for a sixth NBA title.

2005 — Asafa Powell breaks the world record in the 100 meters with a 9.77 clocking at Olympic Stadium in Athens, Greece. Powell shaves one hundredth of a second off Tim Montgomery’s record of 9.78 set in Paris in 2002 — a mark that would later be wiped out because of doping charges.

2005 — Michelle Wie becomes the first female player to qualify for an adult male U.S. Golf Association championship, tying for first place in a 36-hole U.S. Amateur Public Links sectional qualifying tournament at Belle Vernon, Pa.

2007 — The San Antonio Spurs, who bounced over from the ABA in 1976, move in among the NBA’s greatest franchises with an 83-82 victory for a sweep of Cleveland. With their fourth championship since 1999, the Spurs join the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls as the only teams in NBA history to win four titles.

2009 — The Los Angeles Lakers win their 15th championship, beating the Orlando Magic 99-86 in Game 5 of the NBA finals. Kobe Bryant, the MVP, scores 30 points in winning his fourth title, the first without Shaquille O’Neal. It’s the 10th championship for coach Phil Jackson, moving him past Boston’s Red Auerbach for the most all-time.

2015 — Inbee Park shoots a final round 68 to finish at 19-under par to win the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship for the third consecutive year and retake the No. 1 ranking in women’s golf. Park of South Korea finishes the season’s second major five strokes ahead of 22-year-old compatriot Sei Young Kim.