BASEBALL
Texas League
Wednesday
CARDINALS 6, DRILLERS 2
Tulsa;000;000;110;--;2;4;1
Springfield;200;000;31x;--;6;6;1
Casparius, Rooney (5), Knowles (6), Leasure (7) and Cartaya; Hernandez, Shreve (7), Franillo (8) and Alvarez. W: Hernandez (7-2). L: Casparius (0-1). HR: Tulsa, Leonard (8); Springfield, Dunn (3). T: 2:30. A: 3,747.
GOLF
Local
BROKEN ARROW G&AC
WGA Flag Ball: 1. Dana Cole, Kay Hays, Dixie Reed; 2. Cathy Crow, Carol Palmour, Gayle Worth.
CHEROKEE GOLF CLUB
Jerry's Gang: 1. Mike Geubelle, Rendy Steed, Mike McKinney, 58; ; 2. Ryan Majors, Slate Smith, Jerry Shupe, 59; 3. Ken S., Mike K., Joe M., 59; 4. Jack Beggs, Mike Solo, Rick King, Mike Collins, 63.
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men's Fellowship: 1. Richard Tullis 67; 2. Ron Wilson 72.
TULSA CC
Ladies’ Member/Member: 1. Patti Taruscio and Nanci Hale; T2. Becky Cartwright and Julie Yeabower; T2. Marna Raburn and Bronda Gray.
Hole in one
BATTLE CREEK: Brad Brill, No. 16, 104, PW.
Shoots Age or Better
BATTLE CREEK: Eugene Blake, 86, shot 80; Jim Ingram, 81, shot 72.
GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA: Ed Heffern, 81, shot 80.
INDIAN SPRINGS: Gary Jergensen, 82, shot 77.
PAGE BELCHER: Dave Been, 76, shot 76; Richard Tullis, 82, shot 79; Ron Wilson, 87, shot 86.