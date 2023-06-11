Local
Golf
Hole in one
BROKEN ARROW GOLF & ATHLETIC: (Double eagle) Casey Goss, hole #17, 320 yards, driver.
MEADOWBROOK: Floyd Vandagriff, hole 4, 139 yards, 8 iron.
Shoots age or better
TULSA COUNTRY CLUB: Charlie Jackson, 76, shot 73; Jim Shofner, 79, shot 77.
WOODBINE: James Brock, 84, shot 84.
Oaks Classic Results
Horse Race Champions: Jim Eardley & Jamie McCoy; Post Oak Flight: Bradley Nelligan & Gannon Brown +8.75 **Birdie on 1**; Pin Oak Flight: Matt Burkhart & AD Benjamin +3; Blackjack Oak Flight: Wayne Richards & John Richards +6.25; Chinkapin Oak Flight: Kelvin Misner & Kramer Misner +5.25; Swamp Oak Flight: Steve Nussbaum & Sam Kerstetter +6.5; Bur Oak Flight: Bat Shunatona & Nick O’Connell +11.
Odds
FanDuel.com line
Home team in CAPS.
NBA Finals
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
DENVER 9 (208½) Miami
MLB
Monday
American League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
TEXAS -120 LA Angels +100
OAKLAND OFF Tampa Bay OFF
National League
San Francisco -120 ST. LOUIS +100
Philadelphia -135 ARIZONA +110
Interleague
DETROIT OFF Atlanta OFF
BOSTON -257 Colorado +212
Cincinnati -116 KANSAS CITY -102
SEATTLE -133 Miami +113
BASEBALL
Double-A Texas League
North Division W L Pct. GB
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 37 20 .649 —
Arkansas (Seattle) 36 21 .632 1
Springfield (St. Louis) 27 29 .482 9½
Wichita (Minnesota) 23 33 .411 13½
NW Arkansas (Kansas City) 21 35 .375 15½
South Division W L Pct. GB
San Antonio (San Diego) 31 26 .544 —
Amarillo (Arizona) 29 28 .509 2
Corpus Christi (Houston) 28 29 .491 3
Midland (Oakland) 26 31 .456 5
Frisco (Texas) 25 31 .446 5½
Saturday’s results
Springfield 5, NW Arkansas 3
Amarillo 13, Midland 10
Frisco 9, Corpus Christi 4
Tulsa 11, Arkansas 2
San Antonio 5, Wichita 3
Sunday’s results
Amarillo 4, Midland 1
Corpus Christi 7, Frisco 5
Arkansas 7, Tulsa 4
Wichita 8, San Antonio 7
NW Arkansas at Springfield, (n)
Monday’s games
No Games Scheduled
Tuesday’s games
Wichita at Midland, 6:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Springfield, 6:35 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Arkansas, 6:35 p.m.
Frisco at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.
GOLF
PGA
RBC Canadian Open
Oakdale Golf & Country Club, Toronto
Purse: $9M; Yardage: 7,264; Par: 72
Final Round, Sunday (ind. money TBA)
(x-won on fourth playoff hole)
x-Nick Taylor 75-67-63-66—271 -17
Tommy Fleetwood 70-70-64-67—271 -17
Tyrrell Hatton 72-64-72-64—272 -16
C.T. Pan 70-66-66-70—272 -16
Aaron Rai 67-69-69-67—272 -16
Eric Cole 69-73-69-63—274 -14
Mark Hubbard 68-70-66-70—274 -14
Justin Rose 69-69-66-71—275 -13
Rory McIlroy 71-67-66-72—276 -12
Andrew Novak 69-68-67-72—276 -12
Brandon Wu 71-69-67-69—276 -12
Jonathan Byrd 68-69-70-70—277 -11
Harrison Endycott 72-68-69-68—277 -11
Doug Ghim 71-68-69-69—277 -11
Adam Hadwin 71-68-70-68—277 -11
Harry Higgs 71-66-67-73—277 -11
Nate Lashley 70-68-70-70—278 -10
Will Gordon 68-74-69-68—279 -9
Carl Yuan 68-67-74-70—279 -9
Sam Bennett 70-72-70-68—280 -8
Corey Conners 67-69-70-74—280 -8
Matt Fitzpatrick 68-73-69-70—280 -8
Lucas Glover 69-72-70-69—280 -8
Matt Kuchar 71-71-70-68—280 -8
Ludvig Aberg 69-72-71-69—281 -7
Lee Hodges 72-67-72-70—281 -7
Seonghyeon Kim 68-70-72-71—281 -7
Justin Lower 67-70-75-69—281 -7
Ryan Moore 69-74-71-67—281 -7
Ted Potter Jr. 73-67-70-71—281 -7
Chez Reavie 72-71-73-65—281 -7
Alex Smalley 73-70-71-67—281 -7
Dylan Wu 71-70-72-68—281 -7
Cody Gribble 69-72-70-71—282 -6
Harry Hall 69-71-74-68—282 -6
Roger Sloan 69-70-73-70—282 -6
Brendon Todd 68-69-73-72—282 -6
MJ Daffue 73-69-70-71—283 -5
Patton Kizzire 71-70-74-68—283 -5
Seung-Yul Noh 71-68-74-70—283 -5
Greyson Sigg 71-71-69-72—283 -5
Sahith Theegala 73-70-71-69—283 -5
Ryan Gerard 68-75-72-69—284 -4
Chesson Hadley 67-70-72-75—284 -4
Michael Kim 72-71-73-68—284 -4
Shane Lowry 72-69-70-73—284 -4
Peter Malnati 70-69-73-72—284 -4
Callum Tarren 69-72-73-70—284 -4
Carson Young 71-69-71-73—284 -4
Garrick Higgo 71-69-72-73—285 -3
Austin Smotherman 71-70-72-72—285 -3
Jason Dufner 73-70-73-70—286 -2
Brian Gay 71-70-72-73—286 -2
Brent Grant 71-72-74-69—286 -2
Cameron Percy 75-67-72-72—286 -2
Mike Weir 72-70-74-70—286 -2
James Hahn 69-73-73-72—287 -1
Sung Kang 73-68-71-75—287 -1
Peter Kuest 72-68-74-73—287 -1
Andrew Landry 73-69-77-68—287 -1
Adam Long 74-69-74-70—287 -1
Stuart Macdonald 73-68-75-71—287 -1
Scott Piercy 70-72-76-69—287 -1
Cameron Young 71-72-74-70—287 -1
Scott Brown 73-68-75-72—288 E
Taylor Pendrith 69-72-70-77—288 E
Richy Werenski 69-72-77-70—288 E
Wil Bateman 74-66-75-74—289 +1
Akshay Bhatia 69-74-73-73—289 +1
Trevor Cone 71-72-75-71—289 +1
Brice Garnett 68-75-71-75—289 +1
Henrik Norlander 71-72-76-71—290 +2
Martin Trainer 71-72-74-73—290 +2
Vince Whaley 73-69-76-72—290 +2
Bill Haas 71-72-75-WD
PGA Tour
Schedule-Winners
Sept. 15-18 — Fortinet Championship (Max Homa)
Sept. 22-25 — Presidents Cup (International)
Sept. 29-Oct. 2 — Sanderson Farms Championship (Mackenzie Hughes)
Oct. 6-9 — Shriners Children’s Open (Tom Kim)
Oct. 13-16 — ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (Keegan Bradley)
Oct. 20-23 — THE CJ CUP in South Carolina (Rory McIlroy)
Oct. 27-30 — Butterfield Bermuda Championship (Seamus Power)
Nov. 3-6 — World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba (Russell Henley)
Nov. 10-13 — Cadence Bank Houston Open (Tony Finau)
Nov. 17-20 — The RSM Classic (Adam Svensson)
Dec. 1-4 — Hero World Challenge (Viktor Hovland)
Dec. 10 — The Match VII: Woods/McIlroy vs Thomas/Spieth (Team Thomas/Spieth)
Jan. 5-8 — Sentry Tournament of Champions (Jon Rahm)
Jan. 12-15 — Sony Open in Hawaii (Si Woo Kim)
Jan. 19-22 — The American Express (Jon Rahm)
Jan. 25-28 — Farmers Insurance Open (Max Homa)
Feb. 2-6 — AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Justin Rose)
Feb. 9-12 — WM Phoenix Open (Scottie Scheffler)
Feb. 16-19 — The Genesis Invitational (Jon Rahm)
Feb. 23-26 — The Honda Classic (Chris Kirk)
March 2-5 — Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (Kurt Kitayama)
March 2-5 — Puerto Rico Open (Nicolas Echavarria)
March 9-12 — THE PLAYERS Championship (Scottie Scheffler)
March 16-19 — Valspar Championship (Taylor Moore)
March 22-26 — World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play (Sam Burns)
March 23-26 — Corales Puntacana Championship (Matt Wallace)
March 30-April 2 — Valero Texas Open (Corey Conners)
April 6-9 — Masters Tournament (Jon Rahm)
April 13-16 — RBC Heritage (Matt Fitzpatrick)
April 20-23 — Zurich Classic of New Orleans (D.Riley/N.Hardy)
April 27-30 — Mexico Open at Vidanta (Tony Finau)
May 4-7 — Wells Fargo Championship (Wyndham Clark)
May 11-14 — AT&T Byron Nelson (Jason Day)
May 18-21 — PGA Championship (Brooks Koepka)
May 25-28 — Charles Schwab Challenge (Emiliano Grillo)
June 1-4 — the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (Viktor Hovland)
June 8-11 — RBC Canadian Open, Toronto (Nick Taylor)
June 15-18 — U.S. Open, Los Angeles
June 22-25 — Travelers Championship, Cromwell, Conn.
June 29-July 2 — Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit
July 6-9 — John Deere Classic, Silvis, Ill.
July 13-16 — Genesis Scottish Open, North Berwick, United Kingdom
July 13-16 — Barbasol Championship, Nicholasville, Ky.
July 20-23 — The Open Championship, Hoylake, United Kingdom
July 20-23 — Barracuda Championship, Truckee, Calif.
July 27-30 — 3M Open, Blaine, Minn.
Aug. 3-6 — Wyndham Championship, Greensboro, N.C.
Aug. 10-13 — FedEx St. Jude Championship, Memphis, Tenn.
Aug. 17-20 — BMW Championship, Olympia Fields, Ill.
Aug. 24-27 — TOUR Championship, Atlanta
LIV Tour
Money Leaders
Player year to date money rankings through LIV Golf Singapore.
Trn Money
Talor Gooch 6 $9,037,983
Brooks Koepka 6 $6,834,333
Charles Howell III 6 $6,183,333
Dustin Johnson 6 $5,713,150
Danny Lee 6 $4,860,500
Cameron Smith 6 $4,740,500
Peter Uihlein 6 $4,344,047
Branden Grace 6 $4,333,167
Sergio Garcia 6 $3,723,714
Sebastian Munoz 6 $3,435,000
Brendan Steele 6 $3,319,333
Carlos Ortiz 6 $3,319,166
Patrick Reed 6 $3,317,000
Anirban Lahiri 5 $3,025,000
Mito Pereira 6 $2,957,000
Dean Burmester 6 $2,742,416
Louis Oosthuizen 6 $2,614,047
Cameron Tringale 6 $2,458,400
Matthew Wolff 6 $2,446,667
Pat Perez 6 $2,425,400
Jason Kokrak 6 $2,049,000
Scott Vincent 6 $2,010,250
Paul Casey 6 $1,818,000
Kevin Na 6 $1,708,000
Harold Varner III 6 $2,315,666
Joaquin Niemann 6 $1,809,166
Bryson DeChambeau 6 $1,651,166
Matt Jones 6 $1,440,000
Bubba Watson 6 $1,439,583
Henrik Stenson 6 $1,408,000
Charl Schwartzel 6 $1,332,666
Ian Poulter 6 $1,313,500
Marc Leishman 6 $1,323,650
Phil Mickelson 6 $1,210,250
Richard Bland 6 $1,203,214
Abraham Ancer 6 $1,193,214
Thomas Pieters 6 $1,171,583
Graeme McDowell 6 $1,107,750
Laurie Canter 6 $1,042,714
Bernd Wiesberger 6 $980,500
David Puig 6 $957,250
Jediah Morgan 6 $947,000
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra 6 $938,250
Sam Horsfield 5 $938,333
Chase Koepka 6 $918,214
James Piot 6 $832,000
Lee Westwood 6 $771,833
Sihwan Kim 6 $742,500
Martin Kaymer 3 $396,250
Andy Ogletree 1 $132,000
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Liam Hendriks on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 10. Recalled LHP Tanner Banks from Charlotte (IL).
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Designated SS Richie Palacios for assignment. Reinstated RHP Cody Morris from the 60-day IL. Designated SS Richie Palacios for assignment. Optioned LHP Tim Herrin to Columbus (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Sent RHP Matt Manning to Toledo (IL) on a rehab assignment.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled LHP Matt Gage from Sugar Land (PCL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Jimmy Herget from Salt Lake (PCL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent CF Gilberto Celestino on a rehab assignment to St. Paul (IL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Ryan Thompson from Durham (IL). Optioned LHP Jose Lopez to Durham.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Bowden Francis to Buffalo (IL). Recalled RHP Thomas Hatch from Buffalo.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Sent OF Nick Senzel to Louisville (IL) on a rehab assignment. Reinstated RHP Casey Legumina from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Kevin Herget to Louisville.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Transferred RHP Antonio Senzatela from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed CF Charlie Blackmon on the 10-day IL. Optioned SS Alan Trejo to Albuquerque (PCL). Selected the contract of SS Coco Montes from Albuquerque. Recalled C Brian Serven from Albuquerque.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Transferred RF Trayce Thompson from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Adam Kolarek from Oklahoma (PCL). Optioned RHP Andre Jackson to Oklahoma.
MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Johnny Cueto to Pensacola (SL) on a rehab assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent LHP Wade Miley to Biloxi (SL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated 3B Alec Bohm from the 10-day IL. Optioned 3B Drew Ellis to Lehigh (IL).
ON THIS DATE
June 12
1920 — Man o’ War wins the Belmont Stakes, which was run at 1 3/8-miles, in 2:14 1/5. He shatters the world record by 3 1/5 seconds and sets the American dirt-course record for that distance.
1930 — Max Schmeling beats Jack Sharkey on a fourth-round foul for the vacant heavyweight title in New York. Schmeling becomes the first German — and European — heavyweight world champion.
1939 — Byron Nelson wins the U.S. Open in a three-way playoff with Craig Wood and Denny Shute.
1948 — Citation, ridden by Eddie Arcaro, wins the Belmont Stakes and the Triple Crown with an eight-length victory over Better Self. It’s Arcaro’s second Triple Crown. He rode Whirlaway in 1941.
1948 — Ben Hogan wins the U.S. Open with a record 276, five fewer than Ralph Guldahl’s 1937 record.
1954 — Milwaukee Braves spot starting pitcher Jim Wilson throws first no-hitter in history of County Stadium when he blanks Philadelphia Phillies, 2-0.
1979 — Bobby Orr becomes the youngest player in NHL history to be selected for the Hockey Hall of Fame. The 31-year-old is inducted months after officially ending his NHL career as the Hall waives its usual three-year waiting period.
1981 — Larry Holmes stops Leon Spinks in the third round for the WBC heavyweight title in Detroit.
1983 — Patty Sheehan wins the LPGA championship by two strokes over Sandra Haynie.
1984 — 38th NBA Championship: Boston Celtics beat LA Lakers, 4 games to 3, to win the championship title.
1990 — Egypt, a 500-1 shot, stuns the Netherlands when Magdi Abdel-Ghani makes a penalty kick with eight minutes remaining to tie the World Cup favorites 1-1.
1991 — The Chicago Bulls win the first NBA championship in the team’s 25-year history with a 108-101 victory in Game 5 over the Los Angeles Lakers. MVP Michael Jordan scores 30 points, Scottie Pippen has 32 and John Paxson 20.
2002 — NBA Finals: Los Angeles Lakers beat New Jersey Nets, 113-107 for a 4-0 sweep and 3rd straight title; MVP: Shaquille O’Neal for 3rd consecutive Finals series.
2005 — Annika Sorenstam closes with a 1-over 73 for a three-shot victory over Michelle Wie in the LPGA Championship. The 15-year-old Wie shoots a 69 to finish second. It’s the highest finish by an amateur in a major since 20-year-old Jenny Chuasiriporn lost a playoff to Se Ri Pak in the 1998 U.S. Women’s Open.
2008 — The Boston Celtics overcome a 24-point deficit and beat the Los Angeles Lakers 97-91 to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the NBA finals. No team has ever overcome more than a 15-point deficit after the first quarter, and the Celtics post the biggest comeback in the finals since 1971.
2009 — Pittsburgh’s Max Talbot scores two second-period goals as the Penguins beat the defending champion Detroit Red Wings 2-1 in Game 7 and win the Stanley Cup at Detroit’s Joe Louis Arena.
2011 — The Dallas Mavericks win their first NBA title by winning Game 6 of the finals in Miami, 105-95. Jason Terry scores 27 points and Dirk Nowitzki adds 21 as the Mavericks win four of the series’ last five games.
2013 — Andrew Shaw scores on a deflection in triple overtime to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to a 4-3 victory over the Boston Bruins in a riveting Game 1 of the Stanley Cup finals. The Blackhawks gets third-period goals from Dave Bolland and Oduya to erase a 3-1 deficit.
2016 — Sidney Crosby sets up Kris Letang’s go-ahead goal midway through the second period and the Pittsburgh Penguins win the fourth Stanley Cup in franchise history by beating the San Jose Sharks 3-1 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final.
2017 — Kevin Durant caps his spectacular first season with the Warriors by bringing home an NBA championship. Durant, who joined Golden State last July, scores 39 points in a finals-clinching 129-120 victory over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
2019 — Stanley Cup Final, TD Garden, Boston, MA: St. Louis Blues beat Boston Bruins, 4-1 for a 4-3 series victory; first title in franchise history.
2021 — Danish soccer midfielder Christian Eriksen suffers an on-field cardiac arrest during a Euro 2020 match with Finland in Copenhagen. Eriksen is revived with a defibrillator and the game controversially continues with a 1-0 Finland win.