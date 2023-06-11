Local

Golf

Hole in one

BROKEN ARROW GOLF & ATHLETIC: (Double eagle) Casey Goss, hole #17, 320 yards, driver.

MEADOWBROOK: Floyd Vandagriff, hole 4, 139 yards, 8 iron.

Shoots age or better

TULSA COUNTRY CLUB: Charlie Jackson, 76, shot 73; Jim Shofner, 79, shot 77.

WOODBINE: James Brock, 84, shot 84.

Oaks Classic Results

Horse Race Champions: Jim Eardley & Jamie McCoy; Post Oak Flight: Bradley Nelligan & Gannon Brown +8.75 **Birdie on 1**; Pin Oak Flight: Matt Burkhart & AD Benjamin +3; Blackjack Oak Flight: Wayne Richards & John Richards +6.25; Chinkapin Oak Flight: Kelvin Misner & Kramer Misner +5.25; Swamp Oak Flight: Steve Nussbaum & Sam Kerstetter +6.5; Bur Oak Flight: Bat Shunatona & Nick O’Connell +11.

Odds

Home team in CAPS.

NBA Finals

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG

DENVER 9 (208½) Miami

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

TEXAS -120 LA Angels +100

OAKLAND OFF Tampa Bay OFF

National League

San Francisco -120 ST. LOUIS +100

Philadelphia -135 ARIZONA +110

Interleague

DETROIT OFF Atlanta OFF

BOSTON -257 Colorado +212

Cincinnati -116 KANSAS CITY -102

SEATTLE -133 Miami +113

BASEBALL

Double-A Texas League

North Division W L Pct. GB

Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 37 20 .649 —

Arkansas (Seattle) 36 21 .632 1

Springfield (St. Louis) 27 29 .482 9½

Wichita (Minnesota) 23 33 .411 13½

NW Arkansas (Kansas City) 21 35 .375 15½

South Division W L Pct. GB

San Antonio (San Diego) 31 26 .544 —

Amarillo (Arizona) 29 28 .509 2

Corpus Christi (Houston) 28 29 .491 3

Midland (Oakland) 26 31 .456 5

Frisco (Texas) 25 31 .446 5½

Saturday’s results

Springfield 5, NW Arkansas 3

Amarillo 13, Midland 10

Frisco 9, Corpus Christi 4

Tulsa 11, Arkansas 2

San Antonio 5, Wichita 3

Sunday’s results

Amarillo 4, Midland 1

Corpus Christi 7, Frisco 5

Arkansas 7, Tulsa 4

Wichita 8, San Antonio 7

NW Arkansas at Springfield, (n)

Monday’s games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s games

Wichita at Midland, 6:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Springfield, 6:35 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Arkansas, 6:35 p.m.

Frisco at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

GOLF

PGA

RBC Canadian Open

Oakdale Golf & Country Club, Toronto

Purse: $9M; Yardage: 7,264; Par: 72

Final Round, Sunday (ind. money TBA)

(x-won on fourth playoff hole)

x-Nick Taylor 75-67-63-66—271 -17

Tommy Fleetwood 70-70-64-67—271 -17

Tyrrell Hatton 72-64-72-64—272 -16

C.T. Pan 70-66-66-70—272 -16

Aaron Rai 67-69-69-67—272 -16

Eric Cole 69-73-69-63—274 -14

Mark Hubbard 68-70-66-70—274 -14

Justin Rose 69-69-66-71—275 -13

Rory McIlroy 71-67-66-72—276 -12

Andrew Novak 69-68-67-72—276 -12

Brandon Wu 71-69-67-69—276 -12

Jonathan Byrd 68-69-70-70—277 -11

Harrison Endycott 72-68-69-68—277 -11

Doug Ghim 71-68-69-69—277 -11

Adam Hadwin 71-68-70-68—277 -11

Harry Higgs 71-66-67-73—277 -11

Nate Lashley 70-68-70-70—278 -10

Will Gordon 68-74-69-68—279 -9

Carl Yuan 68-67-74-70—279 -9

Sam Bennett 70-72-70-68—280 -8

Corey Conners 67-69-70-74—280 -8

Matt Fitzpatrick 68-73-69-70—280 -8

Lucas Glover 69-72-70-69—280 -8

Matt Kuchar 71-71-70-68—280 -8

Ludvig Aberg 69-72-71-69—281 -7

Lee Hodges 72-67-72-70—281 -7

Seonghyeon Kim 68-70-72-71—281 -7

Justin Lower 67-70-75-69—281 -7

Ryan Moore 69-74-71-67—281 -7

Ted Potter Jr. 73-67-70-71—281 -7

Chez Reavie 72-71-73-65—281 -7

Alex Smalley 73-70-71-67—281 -7

Dylan Wu 71-70-72-68—281 -7

Cody Gribble 69-72-70-71—282 -6

Harry Hall 69-71-74-68—282 -6

Roger Sloan 69-70-73-70—282 -6

Brendon Todd 68-69-73-72—282 -6

MJ Daffue 73-69-70-71—283 -5

Patton Kizzire 71-70-74-68—283 -5

Seung-Yul Noh 71-68-74-70—283 -5

Greyson Sigg 71-71-69-72—283 -5

Sahith Theegala 73-70-71-69—283 -5

Ryan Gerard 68-75-72-69—284 -4

Chesson Hadley 67-70-72-75—284 -4

Michael Kim 72-71-73-68—284 -4

Shane Lowry 72-69-70-73—284 -4

Peter Malnati 70-69-73-72—284 -4

Callum Tarren 69-72-73-70—284 -4

Carson Young 71-69-71-73—284 -4

Garrick Higgo 71-69-72-73—285 -3

Austin Smotherman 71-70-72-72—285 -3

Jason Dufner 73-70-73-70—286 -2

Brian Gay 71-70-72-73—286 -2

Brent Grant 71-72-74-69—286 -2

Cameron Percy 75-67-72-72—286 -2

Mike Weir 72-70-74-70—286 -2

James Hahn 69-73-73-72—287 -1

Sung Kang 73-68-71-75—287 -1

Peter Kuest 72-68-74-73—287 -1

Andrew Landry 73-69-77-68—287 -1

Adam Long 74-69-74-70—287 -1

Stuart Macdonald 73-68-75-71—287 -1

Scott Piercy 70-72-76-69—287 -1

Cameron Young 71-72-74-70—287 -1

Scott Brown 73-68-75-72—288 E

Taylor Pendrith 69-72-70-77—288 E

Richy Werenski 69-72-77-70—288 E

Wil Bateman 74-66-75-74—289 +1

Akshay Bhatia 69-74-73-73—289 +1

Trevor Cone 71-72-75-71—289 +1

Brice Garnett 68-75-71-75—289 +1

Henrik Norlander 71-72-76-71—290 +2

Martin Trainer 71-72-74-73—290 +2

Vince Whaley 73-69-76-72—290 +2

Bill Haas 71-72-75-WD

PGA Tour

Schedule-Winners

Sept. 15-18 — Fortinet Championship (Max Homa)

Sept. 22-25 — Presidents Cup (International)

Sept. 29-Oct. 2 — Sanderson Farms Championship (Mackenzie Hughes)

Oct. 6-9 — Shriners Children’s Open (Tom Kim)

Oct. 13-16 — ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (Keegan Bradley)

Oct. 20-23 — THE CJ CUP in South Carolina (Rory McIlroy)

Oct. 27-30 — Butterfield Bermuda Championship (Seamus Power)

Nov. 3-6 — World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba (Russell Henley)

Nov. 10-13 — Cadence Bank Houston Open (Tony Finau)

Nov. 17-20 — The RSM Classic (Adam Svensson)

Dec. 1-4 — Hero World Challenge (Viktor Hovland)

Dec. 10 — The Match VII: Woods/McIlroy vs Thomas/Spieth (Team Thomas/Spieth)

Jan. 5-8 — Sentry Tournament of Champions (Jon Rahm)

Jan. 12-15 — Sony Open in Hawaii (Si Woo Kim)

Jan. 19-22 — The American Express (Jon Rahm)

Jan. 25-28 — Farmers Insurance Open (Max Homa)

Feb. 2-6 — AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Justin Rose)

Feb. 9-12 — WM Phoenix Open (Scottie Scheffler)

Feb. 16-19 — The Genesis Invitational (Jon Rahm)

Feb. 23-26 — The Honda Classic (Chris Kirk)

March 2-5 — Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (Kurt Kitayama)

March 2-5 — Puerto Rico Open (Nicolas Echavarria)

March 9-12 — THE PLAYERS Championship (Scottie Scheffler)

March 16-19 — Valspar Championship (Taylor Moore)

March 22-26 — World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play (Sam Burns)

March 23-26 — Corales Puntacana Championship (Matt Wallace)

March 30-April 2 — Valero Texas Open (Corey Conners)

April 6-9 — Masters Tournament (Jon Rahm)

April 13-16 — RBC Heritage (Matt Fitzpatrick)

April 20-23 — Zurich Classic of New Orleans (D.Riley/N.Hardy)

April 27-30 — Mexico Open at Vidanta (Tony Finau)

May 4-7 — Wells Fargo Championship (Wyndham Clark)

May 11-14 — AT&T Byron Nelson (Jason Day)

May 18-21 — PGA Championship (Brooks Koepka)

May 25-28 — Charles Schwab Challenge (Emiliano Grillo)

June 1-4 — the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (Viktor Hovland)

June 8-11 — RBC Canadian Open, Toronto (Nick Taylor)

June 15-18 — U.S. Open, Los Angeles

June 22-25 — Travelers Championship, Cromwell, Conn.

June 29-July 2 — Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit

July 6-9 — John Deere Classic, Silvis, Ill.

July 13-16 — Genesis Scottish Open, North Berwick, United Kingdom

July 13-16 — Barbasol Championship, Nicholasville, Ky.

July 20-23 — The Open Championship, Hoylake, United Kingdom

July 20-23 — Barracuda Championship, Truckee, Calif.

July 27-30 — 3M Open, Blaine, Minn.

Aug. 3-6 — Wyndham Championship, Greensboro, N.C.

Aug. 10-13 — FedEx St. Jude Championship, Memphis, Tenn.

Aug. 17-20 — BMW Championship, Olympia Fields, Ill.

Aug. 24-27 — TOUR Championship, Atlanta

LIV Tour

Money Leaders

Player year to date money rankings through LIV Golf Singapore.

Trn Money

Talor Gooch 6 $9,037,983

Brooks Koepka 6 $6,834,333

Charles Howell III 6 $6,183,333

Dustin Johnson 6 $5,713,150

Danny Lee 6 $4,860,500

Cameron Smith 6 $4,740,500

Peter Uihlein 6 $4,344,047

Branden Grace 6 $4,333,167

Sergio Garcia 6 $3,723,714

Sebastian Munoz 6 $3,435,000

Brendan Steele 6 $3,319,333

Carlos Ortiz 6 $3,319,166

Patrick Reed 6 $3,317,000

Anirban Lahiri 5 $3,025,000

Mito Pereira 6 $2,957,000

Dean Burmester 6 $2,742,416

Louis Oosthuizen 6 $2,614,047

Cameron Tringale 6 $2,458,400

Matthew Wolff 6 $2,446,667

Pat Perez 6 $2,425,400

Jason Kokrak 6 $2,049,000

Scott Vincent 6 $2,010,250

Paul Casey 6 $1,818,000

Kevin Na 6 $1,708,000

Harold Varner III 6 $2,315,666

Joaquin Niemann 6 $1,809,166

Bryson DeChambeau 6 $1,651,166

Matt Jones 6 $1,440,000

Bubba Watson 6 $1,439,583

Henrik Stenson 6 $1,408,000

Charl Schwartzel 6 $1,332,666

Ian Poulter 6 $1,313,500

Marc Leishman 6 $1,323,650

Phil Mickelson 6 $1,210,250

Richard Bland 6 $1,203,214

Abraham Ancer 6 $1,193,214

Thomas Pieters 6 $1,171,583

Graeme McDowell 6 $1,107,750

Laurie Canter 6 $1,042,714

Bernd Wiesberger 6 $980,500

David Puig 6 $957,250

Jediah Morgan 6 $947,000

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra 6 $938,250

Sam Horsfield 5 $938,333

Chase Koepka 6 $918,214

James Piot 6 $832,000

Lee Westwood 6 $771,833

Sihwan Kim 6 $742,500

Martin Kaymer 3 $396,250

Andy Ogletree 1 $132,000

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Liam Hendriks on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 10. Recalled LHP Tanner Banks from Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Designated SS Richie Palacios for assignment. Reinstated RHP Cody Morris from the 60-day IL. Designated SS Richie Palacios for assignment. Optioned LHP Tim Herrin to Columbus (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent RHP Matt Manning to Toledo (IL) on a rehab assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled LHP Matt Gage from Sugar Land (PCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Jimmy Herget from Salt Lake (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent CF Gilberto Celestino on a rehab assignment to St. Paul (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Ryan Thompson from Durham (IL). Optioned LHP Jose Lopez to Durham.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Bowden Francis to Buffalo (IL). Recalled RHP Thomas Hatch from Buffalo.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent OF Nick Senzel to Louisville (IL) on a rehab assignment. Reinstated RHP Casey Legumina from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Kevin Herget to Louisville.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Transferred RHP Antonio Senzatela from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed CF Charlie Blackmon on the 10-day IL. Optioned SS Alan Trejo to Albuquerque (PCL). Selected the contract of SS Coco Montes from Albuquerque. Recalled C Brian Serven from Albuquerque.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Transferred RF Trayce Thompson from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Adam Kolarek from Oklahoma (PCL). Optioned RHP Andre Jackson to Oklahoma.

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Johnny Cueto to Pensacola (SL) on a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent LHP Wade Miley to Biloxi (SL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated 3B Alec Bohm from the 10-day IL. Optioned 3B Drew Ellis to Lehigh (IL).

ON THIS DATE

June 12

1920 — Man o’ War wins the Belmont Stakes, which was run at 1 3/8-miles, in 2:14 1/5. He shatters the world record by 3 1/5 seconds and sets the American dirt-course record for that distance.

1930 — Max Schmeling beats Jack Sharkey on a fourth-round foul for the vacant heavyweight title in New York. Schmeling becomes the first German — and European — heavyweight world champion.

1939 — Byron Nelson wins the U.S. Open in a three-way playoff with Craig Wood and Denny Shute.

1948 — Citation, ridden by Eddie Arcaro, wins the Belmont Stakes and the Triple Crown with an eight-length victory over Better Self. It’s Arcaro’s second Triple Crown. He rode Whirlaway in 1941.

1948 — Ben Hogan wins the U.S. Open with a record 276, five fewer than Ralph Guldahl’s 1937 record.

1954 — Milwaukee Braves spot starting pitcher Jim Wilson throws first no-hitter in history of County Stadium when he blanks Philadelphia Phillies, 2-0.

1979 — Bobby Orr becomes the youngest player in NHL history to be selected for the Hockey Hall of Fame. The 31-year-old is inducted months after officially ending his NHL career as the Hall waives its usual three-year waiting period.

1981 — Larry Holmes stops Leon Spinks in the third round for the WBC heavyweight title in Detroit.

1983 — Patty Sheehan wins the LPGA championship by two strokes over Sandra Haynie.

1984 — 38th NBA Championship: Boston Celtics beat LA Lakers, 4 games to 3, to win the championship title.

1990 — Egypt, a 500-1 shot, stuns the Netherlands when Magdi Abdel-Ghani makes a penalty kick with eight minutes remaining to tie the World Cup favorites 1-1.

1991 — The Chicago Bulls win the first NBA championship in the team’s 25-year history with a 108-101 victory in Game 5 over the Los Angeles Lakers. MVP Michael Jordan scores 30 points, Scottie Pippen has 32 and John Paxson 20.

2002 — NBA Finals: Los Angeles Lakers beat New Jersey Nets, 113-107 for a 4-0 sweep and 3rd straight title; MVP: Shaquille O’Neal for 3rd consecutive Finals series.

2005 — Annika Sorenstam closes with a 1-over 73 for a three-shot victory over Michelle Wie in the LPGA Championship. The 15-year-old Wie shoots a 69 to finish second. It’s the highest finish by an amateur in a major since 20-year-old Jenny Chuasiriporn lost a playoff to Se Ri Pak in the 1998 U.S. Women’s Open.

2008 — The Boston Celtics overcome a 24-point deficit and beat the Los Angeles Lakers 97-91 to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the NBA finals. No team has ever overcome more than a 15-point deficit after the first quarter, and the Celtics post the biggest comeback in the finals since 1971.

2009 — Pittsburgh’s Max Talbot scores two second-period goals as the Penguins beat the defending champion Detroit Red Wings 2-1 in Game 7 and win the Stanley Cup at Detroit’s Joe Louis Arena.

2011 — The Dallas Mavericks win their first NBA title by winning Game 6 of the finals in Miami, 105-95. Jason Terry scores 27 points and Dirk Nowitzki adds 21 as the Mavericks win four of the series’ last five games.

2013 — Andrew Shaw scores on a deflection in triple overtime to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to a 4-3 victory over the Boston Bruins in a riveting Game 1 of the Stanley Cup finals. The Blackhawks gets third-period goals from Dave Bolland and Oduya to erase a 3-1 deficit.

2016 — Sidney Crosby sets up Kris Letang’s go-ahead goal midway through the second period and the Pittsburgh Penguins win the fourth Stanley Cup in franchise history by beating the San Jose Sharks 3-1 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final.

2017 — Kevin Durant caps his spectacular first season with the Warriors by bringing home an NBA championship. Durant, who joined Golden State last July, scores 39 points in a finals-clinching 129-120 victory over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

2019 — Stanley Cup Final, TD Garden, Boston, MA: St. Louis Blues beat Boston Bruins, 4-1 for a 4-3 series victory; first title in franchise history.

2021 — Danish soccer midfielder Christian Eriksen suffers an on-field cardiac arrest during a Euro 2020 match with Finland in Copenhagen. Eriksen is revived with a defibrillator and the game controversially continues with a 1-0 Finland win.