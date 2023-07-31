GOLF
Local
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men's Fellowship: 1. Mike Brannon 71; 2. Duane Dunham 72; 3. Dick Tullis 73; 4. Ken Hayes 75; 5. Craig Hobbs 76; 6. Gary Jones 78; 6. Mike Hayes 78; 8. B J Barnhart 81; 8. Mel Hayes 81; 10. Bill Kusleika 82.
Shoots age or better
LaFORTUNE PARK: Bob Germany, 79, shot 78; Maurice Markwardt, 83, shot 80; Jess Mitchell, 84, shot 77; Vicente Nerio, 83, shot 77; Michael Ryan, 76, shot 76.
MOHAWK PARK: Joe Reeves, 87, shot 84 (July 30) and 79.
PAGE BELCHER: Ken Hayes, 90, shot 90; Dick Tullis, 82, shot 82.
PRYOR CREEK: Jack Dryden, 79, shot 77.