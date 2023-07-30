Local
Golf
Hole in one
BROKEN ARROW GOLF & ATHLETIC: Keith Vandever, hole 15, 120 yards, 8 iron.
Golf Club of Oklahoma
Ladies’ Club Championship
Club Champion – Danielle Henry
2nd Place Gross – Jann Fouke
3rd Place Gross – Linda Cohlmia
Net Champion – Jann Fouke
2nd Place Net – Michelle Recchia
Golf Club of Oklahoma
Senior Club Championship
People are also reading…
First Flight
Gross
1st Place – Mark Tams (Senior Club Champion)
2nd Place – Art Bennett
3rd Place – Terry Collier
Net
1st Place – Ron Grider
2nd Place – Chris Mullen
3rd Place – Greg O’Dell
Second Flight
Gross
1st Place – Chris Sottong
2nd Place – Danny Vu
3rd Place – Carter Cowan
Net
1st Place – John Killingsworth
2nd Place – Carlyn Mattox
3rd Place – Jeff Partin
First Flight
Gross
1st Place – Richard Hunt (Super Senior Club Champion)
2nd Place – Mark Johnston
3rd Place – Mike Lusnak
Net
1st Place – Ed Cohlmia
2nd Place – Mark Colclasure
3rd Place – Blake Jared
Second Flight
Gross
1st Place – David Potts
2nd Place – Oscar Wantiez
3rd Place – Russ Weidner
Net
1st Place – Tom Jensen
2nd Place – Bryan Adair
3rd Place – Tommy Brown
2023 Tulsa Country Club Stroke Play Championship
2023 Stroke Play Champion—Austin Quinten
Flight A: Denali Nelson
Flight B: Tim Raburn
Flight C: Ben Dye
Shoots age or better
LaFORTUNE: Steve Mancino, 79, shot 74.
SHANGRI-LA: Jack Moore 88, shot 80.
WOODBINE: Joe Reeves, 87, shot 81.
Soccer
USL
Saturday
TAMPA BAY 3, FC TULSA 0
Tulsa 0 0 — 0
Tampa Bay 0 3 — 3
Goals: Tampa Bay, Lasso (Dennis) 52’, Dennis 64’, Williams (Doherty) 82’. Shots: Tulsa 10, Tampa Bay 12. Saves: Tulsa, Nelson 4; Tampa Bay, Sparrow 2. Fouls: Tulsa 12, San Diego 15. Yellow cards: Tulsa (3), Ruxi, Goodrum, Haji; Tampa Bay (3), Lasso, Antley, Doherty.
<&rule>
Email scores or results to sports@tulsaworld.com