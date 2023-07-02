Local
Golf
Hole in one
BATTLE CREEK: Chris Swihart, hole 16, 136 yards, 8 iron.
PATRIOT GOLF CLUB: Ali Sezgin, hole 17, 160 yards, 6 iron; Tim Victory, hole 11, 160 yards, 9 iron.
Shoots age or better
GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA: Ed Heffern, 81, shot 79.
INDIAN SPRINGS: Janice Wyatt, 80, shot 74.
SOUTH LAKES: Tim Cowan, 76, shot 76; Joe Gill, 79, shot 79; Mike Nietzel, 75, shot 74; Mike Ryan, 76, shot 75; Scott Syler, 81, shot 76.
Odds
FanDuel.com line
Home team in CAPS.
MLB
Monday
American League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
TEXAS OFF Houston OFF
N.Y YANKEES -172 Baltimore +148
MINNESOTA OFF Kansas City OFF
National League
MILWAUKEE OFF Chicago Cubs OFF
WASHINGTON OFF Cincinnati OFF
St. Louis -120 MIAMI +100
LA DODGERS OFF Pittsburgh OFF
Interleague
CLEVELAND OFF Atlanta OFF
SAN DIEGO OFF LA Angels OFF
SAN FRAN. OFF Seattle OFF
BASEBALL
Double-A Texas League
Second half (x-first half winner)
North Division W L Pct. GB
Wichita (Minnesota) 4 1 .800 —
x-Arkansas (Seattle) 3 1 .750 ½
Springfield (St. Louis) 1 3 .250 2½
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 1 3 .250 2½
NW Arkansas (Kansas City) 1 4 .200 3
South Division W L Pct. GB
Midland (Oakland) 4 0 1.000 —
Amarillo (Arizona) 3 1 .750 1
x-San Antonio (San Diego) 3 1 .750 1
Frisco (Texas) 1 3 .250 3
Corpus Christi (Houston) 0 4 .000 4
Saturday’s results
Wichita 6, NW Arkansas 4
Midland 4, Corpus Christi 3
San Antonio 2, Frisco 1
Arkansas 2, Springfield 1
Amarillo 12, Tulsa 9
Sunday’s results
NW Arkansas 7, Wichita 4
Corpus Christi at Midland, (n)
Springfield at Arkansas, (n)
Frisco at San Antonio, (n)
Tulsa at Amarillo, (n)
Monday’s games
Springfield at Arkansas, 6 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Midland, 6:05 p.m.
Frisco at San Antonio, 6:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Amarillo, 6:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Wichita, 6:35 p.m.
GOLF
PGA
Rocket Mortgage Classic
North Course, Detroit
Purse: $8.8M; Yardage: 7,370; Par: 72
Final Round, Sunday
(x-won on first playoff hole)
$1,584,000
x-Rickie Fowler (500) 67-65-64-68—264 -24
$783,200
Adam Hadwin (245) 66-68-63-67—264 -24
Collin Morikawa (245) 66-67-67-64—264 -24
$370,333
Lucas Glover (115) 69-69-64-65—267 -21
Taylor Moore (115) 64-67-69-67—267 -21
Peter Kuest (0) 64-70-65-68—267 -21
$297,000
Adam Schenk (90) 65-68-69-66—268 -20
$275,000
Justin Lower (85) 68-65-67-69—269 -19
$222,200
Brian Harman (70) 68-68-66-68—270 -18
Stephan Jaeger (70) 69-68-70-63—270 -18
Peter Malnati (70) 69-66-67-68—270 -18
Alex Noren (70) 68-68-67-67—270 -18
Aaron Rai (70) 65-68-66-71—270 -18
$160,600
Chris Kirk (55) 67-68-67-69—271 -17
Taylor Pendrith (55) 67-64-67-73—271 -17
Carl Yuan (55) 70-66-64-71—271 -17
$129,800
Cameron Davis (48) 69-65-69-69—272 -16
Zecheng Dou (48) 69-69-66-68—272 -16
Troy Merritt (48) 68-68-67-69—272 -16
Chad Ramey (48) 68-69-69-66—272 -16
$99,587
Keegan Bradley (41) 69-67-69-68—273 -15
Max Homa (41) 69-68-69-67—273 -15
Nicolai Hojgaard (0) 67-68-67-71—273 -15
$73,480
MJ Daffue (34) 66-70-70-68—274 -14
Sungjae Im (34) 68-70-66-70—274 -14
Vincent Norrman (34) 71-69-69-65—274 -14
Davis Thompson (34) 70-69-68-67—274 -14
Dylan Wu (34) 65-69-66-74—274 -14
$58,960
Chez Reavie (27) 69-70-65-71—275 -13
Callum Tarren (27) 67-68-71-69—275 -13
Sam Bennett (0) 65-75-66-69—275 -13
Brett Stegmaier (0) 67-70-69-69—275 -13
$45,949
Doug Ghim (20) 66-71-69-70—276 -12
Ben Griffin (20) 70-67-69-70—276 -12
Chesson Hadley (20) 68-70-69-69—276 -12
Garrick Higgo (20) 71-69-68-68—276 -12
Ryan Palmer (20) 70-67-67-72—276 -12
Davis Riley (20) 68-72-71-65—276 -12
J.J. Spaun (20) 70-69-67-70—276 -12
$33,000
Ludvig Aberg (13) 65-67-73-72—277 -11
Trevor Cone (13) 71-67-68-71—277 -11
Satoshi Kodaira (13) 71-65-69-72—277 -11
Kelly Kraft (13) 69-71-67-70—277 -11
Sam Ryder (13) 65-71-70-71—277 -11
Adam Svensson (13) 71-67-71-68—277 -11
Vince Whaley (13) 69-69-66-73—277 -11
$23,707
Tyler Duncan (9) 70-68-66-74—278 -10
Brice Garnett (9) 69-71-68-70—278 -10
Russell Knox (9) 70-69-67-72—278 -10
Alex Smalley (9) 72-66-69-71—278 -10
Kevin Tway (9) 70-70-68-70—278 -10
$21,076
Luke Donald (7) 71-66-71-71—279 -9
Harry Higgs (7) 70-69-68-72—279 -9
Carson Young (7) 69-68-70-72—279 -9
Kyle Reifers (0) 70-69-66-74—279 -9
$19,888
C. Bezuidenhout (5) 71-69-68-72—280 -8
Nate Lashley (5) 67-71-70-72—280 -8
Greyson Sigg (5) 70-70-68-72—280 -8
Scott Stallings (5) 70-70-69-71—280 -8
Robert Streb (5) 70-70-70-70—280 -8
Brendon Todd (5) 68-68-72-72—280 -8
Nick Watney (5) 72-68-71-69—280 -8
Ryan Gerard (0) 69-71-71-69—280 -8
$18,656
Charley Hoffman (4) 67-69-73-72—281 -7
Andrew Landry (4) 71-63-72-75—281 -7
Hank Lebioda (4) 69-69-71-72—281 -7
Ryan Moore (4) 67-70-72-72—281 -7
Sepp Straka (4) 68-66-76-71—281 -7
Chase Johnson (0) 70-70-68-73—281 -7
$17,776
Zach Johnson (3) 71-69-68-74—282 -6
Martin Laird (3) 70-68-72-72—282 -6
Seung-Yul Noh (3) 71-67-68-76—282 -6
Robby Shelton (3) 68-72-71-71—282 -6
$17,072
Will Gordon (2) 72-68-69-74—283 -5
Seonghyeon Kim (2) 73-67-69-74—283 -5
Sam Stevens (2) 70-70-73-70—283 -5
Danny Willett (2) 70-67-77-69—283 -5
$16,456
Justin Suh (2) 65-72-73-74—284 -4
Matt Wallace (2) 68-71-75-70—284 -4
Kyle Westmoreland (2) 67-73-72-72—284 -4
$16,016
Ryan Brehm (2) 70-69-72-74—285 -3
Henrik Norlander (2) 71-68-72-74—285 -3
$15,664
Paul Haley (2) 72-66-76-73—287 -1
Matthias Schwab (2) $71-69-69-78—287 -1
LIV
Andalucia
Real Club Valderrama, Andalucia, Spain
Purse: $25M; Yardage: 6,933; Par: 71
Final Round, Sunday
$4,000,000
Talor Gooch 69-65-67—201 -12
$2,250,000
Bryson DeChambeau 70-63-69—202 -11
$1,500,000
Brooks Koepka 71-65-68—204 -9
$1,000,000
Sebastian Munoz 71-68-68—207 -6
$703,333
Patrick Reed 71-70-68—209 -4
Jason Kokrak 67-74-68—209 -4
David Puig 74-66-69—209 -4
$495,000
Cameron Tringale 71-70-69—210 -3
Dustin Johnson 67-71-72—210 -3
$402,500
Joaquin Niemann 70-73-68—211 -2
Sergio Garcia 70-71-70—211 -2
$360,000
Cameron Smith 69-72-71—212 -1
Ian Poulter 70-70-72—212 -1
$296,000
Dean Burmester 70-74-70—213 E
Mito Pereira 71-72-70—213 E
Carlos Ortiz 73-69-71—213 E
Matt Jones 71-70-72—213 E
Thomas Pieters 73-67-73—213 E
$250,000
Laurie Canter 71-73-70—214 +1
Abraham Ancer 72-71-71—214 +1
Paul Casey 71-71-72—214 +1
$230,000
Brendan Steele 74-72-69—215 +2
$208,750
Louis Oosthuizen 74-72-71—216 +3
Richard Bland 70-72-74—216 +3
Pat Perez 77-64-73—216 +3
Phil Mickelson 73-70-73—216 +3
$187,500
Scott Vincent 77-70-70—217 +4
Lee Westwood 73-70-74—217 +4
Marc Leishman 70-71-76—217 +4
Kevin Na 69-72-76—217 +4
$167,500
Branden Grace 77-72-69—218 +5
Danny Lee 72-73-73—218 +5
Henrik Stenson 70-72-76—218 +5
Bubba Watson 72-69-76—218 +5
$155,000
Bernd Wiesberger 73-76-70—219 +6
$148,750
Martin Kaymer 73-74-73—220 +7
James Piot 76-71-73—220 +7
$140,000
Harold Varner III 74-75-72—221 +8
Graeme McDowell 71-76-74—221 +8
Anirban Lahiri 68-78-75—221 +8
Eugenio Chacarra 74-72-75—221 +8
Charl Schwartzel 71-73-77—221 +8
$132,500
Peter Uihlein 75-73-75—223 +10
$130,000
Matthew Wolff 77-72-76—225 +12
$126,250
Jediah Morgan 74-78-75—227 +14
Charles Howell III 77-73-77—227 +14
$122,500
Chase Koepka 75-78-75—228 +15
$120,000
Sihwan Kim 81-73-76—230 +17
Teams Scores
1st-$3 million; 2nd-$1.5 million; 3rd-$500,000
Torque GC: (J.Niemann-c, D.Puig, M.Pereira, S.Munoz) -16
Rangegoats GC: (B.Watson-c, T.Pieters, T.Gooch, H.Varner) -11
Crushers GC: (B.DeChambeau-c, C.Howell, A.Lahiri, P.Casey) -7
4 Aces GC: (D.Johnson-c, P.Uihlein, P.Perez, P.Reed) -6
Smash GC: (B.Koepka-c, M.Wolf, C.Koepka, J.Kokrak) -4
Fireballs GC: (S.Garcia-c, A.Ancer, E.Lopez-Chacarra, C.Ortiz -1
Majesticks GC: (I.Poulter-c, L.Canter, L.Westwood, H.Stenson) , E
HyFlyers GC: (P.Mickelson-c, B.Steele, J.Piot, C.Tringale) +1
Stinger GC: (L.Oosthuizen-c, D.Burmester, C,Schwartzel, B.Grace) +1
Ripper GC: (C.Smith-c, M.Leishman, J.Morgan, M.Jones) +2
Iron Heads GC: (K.Na-c, S.Vincent, D.Lee, S.Kim) +13
Cleeks GC: (M.Kaymer-c,G.McDowell, R.Bland, L.Canter, B.Wiesberger) +14
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Michael Kopech on the 15-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Bryan Shaw from Charlotte (IL). Transferred INF Romy Gonzalez from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled LHP Parker Mushinski from Sugar Land (PCL). Optioned RHP Ronel Blanco to Sugar Land (PCL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled INF Andrew Velazquez from Salt Lake (PCL). Placed INF Brandon Drury on the 10-day IL. Released INF Jake Lamb.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed INF Royce Lewis on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Jose Miranda from St. Paul (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned LHP Matt Krook to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated LHP Richard Lovelady from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Kyle Muller to Las Vegas (
National League
CINCINNATTI REDS — Reinstated RHP Derek Law from the 15-day IL. Recalled OF Stuart Fairchild from Louisville (IL). Optioned RHP Eduardo Salazar to Louisville. Designated RHP Alec Mills for assignment.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Designated SS Connor Kaiser for assignment. Selected the contract of LHP Fernando Abad from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned RHP Peter Lambert to Albuquerque.
MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of RHP Jeff Lindgren from Jacksonville (IL). Optioned RHP George Soriano to Jacksonville.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled INF Darick Hall from Lehigh Valley (IL). Optioned INF Kody Clemens to Lehigh Valley.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated OF Bryan Reynolds from the 10-day IL. Placed INF/OF Ji Hwan Bae on the 10-day IL. Assigned RHP Wil Crowe to Bradenton (FSL) on a rehab assignment.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Drew VerHagen on the 15-day IL. Recalled LHP JoJo Romero from Memphis (IL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Assigned LHP Scott Alexander to Sacramento (PCL) on a rehab assignment.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed G Nick Smith Jr. to a rookie scale contract.
DETROIT PISTONS — Re-signed Gs Jared Rhoden and Malcolm Cazalon to two-way contracts. Signed G Ausar Thompson to a rookie scale contract.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Bilal Coulibaly to a rookie scale contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Signed D Colton Poolman to a one-year, two-way contract. Signed LW Dryden Hunt and C Martin Pospisil to one-year, two-way contracts.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed RW Christian Fischer to a one-year contract.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed F Evan Rodriguez to a four-year, one-way contract. Signed Fs Alexander True and Gerry Mayhew to one-year, two-way contracts. Signed F William Lockwood to a two-year, two-way contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Hired Mark Borowiecki as Pro Development Coach.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed D Mac Hollowell to a one-year contract.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed LW Radim Zohorna and G Magnus Hellberg to one-year contracts. Signed RW Marc Johnstone to a two-year contract.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Acquired D Leon Gawanke from Winnipeg in exchange for D Artemi Kniazev.
ON THIS DATE
July 3
1920 — Suzanne Lenglen beats Dorothea Chambers a second straight year (6-3, 6-0) to win the women’s singles title at Wimbledon.
1925 — Suzanne Lenglen wins her sixth and final women’s singles title at Wimbledon, easily beating Joan Fry, 6-2, 6-0.
1931 — Max Schmeling knocks out Young Stribling at 2:46 of the 15th round to retain the world heavyweight title in Cleveland.
1951 — Sam Snead wins his third PGA Championship with a 7 and 6 victory over Walter Burkemo at Oakmont (Pa.) Country Club.
1966 — Atlanta pitcher Tony Cloninger becomes the first National League player to hit two grand slams in one game. He adds a single for nine RBIs in a 17-3 triumph over San Francisco.
1976 — Bjorn Borg beats Ilie Nastase 6-4, 6-2, 9-7, to win his first men’s singles title at Wimbledon.
1981 — Wimbledon Women’s Tennis: Chris Evert beats Hana Mandlíková 6-2, 6-2 for her third and final Wimbledon singles title.
1982 — Martina Navratilova begins her streak of six straight singles titles at Wimbledon with a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 victory over Chris Evert Lloyd. It’s the third Wimbledon singles title for Navratilova, all against Evert Lloyd.
1983 — Calvin Smith sets the 100-meter world record at Colorado Springs, with a run of 9.93 seconds. He breaks the previous record of 9.95 set by Jim Hines in 1968.
1983 — Wimbledon Men’s Tennis: American John McEnroe wins 5th career Grand Slam title; outclasses Chris Lewis of New Zealand 6-2, 6-2, 6-2.
1994 — FIFA World Cup: In a huge upset Romania eliminates Argentina 3-2 from the round of 16 at the Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California.
2004 — Maria Sharapova, 17, wins her first Grand Slam title and instant celebrity by beating Serena Williams 6-1, 6-4. For the first time since 1999, none of the four major titles is held by a Williams.
2005 — Roger Federer wins his third consecutive Wimbledon title by beating Andy Roddick 6-2, 7-6 (2), 6-4. Federer is the third man since 1936 to win three straight Wimbledon crowns, joining seven-time champion Pete Sampras and five-time winner Bjorn Borg.
2006 — Annika Sorenstam wins the U.S. Women’s Open after 10 years of frustration and wins her 10th major championship. Sorenstam, who shot a 1-under 70 in the 18-hole playoff, beats Pat Hurst by four strokes for the largest margin of victory in a playoff at the major since Kathy Cornelius won by seven shots 50 years ago.
2006 — Detroit Red Wings legend Steve Yzerman officially retires from the NHL, finishing with 692 goals and 1,755 points.
2007 — The Alinghi team from Switzerland — a country more often associated with Alpine skiing and winter snowscapes — successfully defends sailing’s coveted America’s Cup, beating Emirates Team New Zealand 5-2.
2010 — Serena Williams wins her fourth Wimbledon title and 13th Grand Slam championship by sweeping Vera Zvonareva in straight sets in the women’s final. Williams, who finishes the tournament without dropping a set, takes 67 minutes to win 6-3, 6-2.
2011 — Novak Djokovic wins his first Wimbledon, beating defending champion Rafael Nadal 6-4, 6-1, 1-6, 6-3. Djokovic, already guaranteed to take over the No. 1 ranking from the Spaniard on July 4, extends his mastery over Nadal this season with a fifth straight head-to-head victory.
2016 — Serena Williams overwhelms Annika Beck 6-3, 6-0 in just 51 minutes on Centre Court at Wimbledon, advancing to the fourth round with her 300th career Grand Slam match win.
2018 — Feliciano Lopez makes history just by taking to the court at Wimbledon. The 36-year-old Spaniard breaks Roger Federer’s record by appearing in a 66th consecutive Grand Slam singles tournament, continuing a run that started at the 2002 French Open. Lopez beats Federico Delbonis of Argentina 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.
2020 — The Major League Baseball All-Star game planned to be hosted by the Los Angeles Dodgers is cancelled due to governmental restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.