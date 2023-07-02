Local

Golf

Hole in one

BATTLE CREEK: Chris Swihart, hole 16, 136 yards, 8 iron.

PATRIOT GOLF CLUB: Ali Sezgin, hole 17, 160 yards, 6 iron; Tim Victory, hole 11, 160 yards, 9 iron.

Shoots age or better

GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA: Ed Heffern, 81, shot 79.

INDIAN SPRINGS: Janice Wyatt, 80, shot 74.

SOUTH LAKES: Tim Cowan, 76, shot 76; Joe Gill, 79, shot 79; Mike Nietzel, 75, shot 74; Mike Ryan, 76, shot 75; Scott Syler, 81, shot 76.

Odds

Home team in CAPS.

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

TEXAS OFF Houston OFF

N.Y YANKEES -172 Baltimore +148

MINNESOTA OFF Kansas City OFF

National League

MILWAUKEE OFF Chicago Cubs OFF

WASHINGTON OFF Cincinnati OFF

St. Louis -120 MIAMI +100

LA DODGERS OFF Pittsburgh OFF

Interleague

CLEVELAND OFF Atlanta OFF

SAN DIEGO OFF LA Angels OFF

SAN FRAN. OFF Seattle OFF

BASEBALL

Double-A Texas League

Second half (x-first half winner)

North Division W L Pct. GB

Wichita (Minnesota) 4 1 .800 —

x-Arkansas (Seattle) 3 1 .750 ½

Springfield (St. Louis) 1 3 .250 2½

Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 1 3 .250 2½

NW Arkansas (Kansas City) 1 4 .200 3

South Division W L Pct. GB

Midland (Oakland) 4 0 1.000 —

Amarillo (Arizona) 3 1 .750 1

x-San Antonio (San Diego) 3 1 .750 1

Frisco (Texas) 1 3 .250 3

Corpus Christi (Houston) 0 4 .000 4

Saturday’s results

Wichita 6, NW Arkansas 4

Midland 4, Corpus Christi 3

San Antonio 2, Frisco 1

Arkansas 2, Springfield 1

Amarillo 12, Tulsa 9

Sunday’s results

NW Arkansas 7, Wichita 4

Corpus Christi at Midland, (n)

Springfield at Arkansas, (n)

Frisco at San Antonio, (n)

Tulsa at Amarillo, (n)

Monday’s games

Springfield at Arkansas, 6 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Midland, 6:05 p.m.

Frisco at San Antonio, 6:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Amarillo, 6:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Wichita, 6:35 p.m.

GOLF

PGA

Rocket Mortgage Classic

North Course, Detroit

Purse: $8.8M; Yardage: 7,370; Par: 72

Final Round, Sunday

(x-won on first playoff hole)

$1,584,000

x-Rickie Fowler (500) 67-65-64-68—264 -24

$783,200

Adam Hadwin (245) 66-68-63-67—264 -24

Collin Morikawa (245) 66-67-67-64—264 -24

$370,333

Lucas Glover (115) 69-69-64-65—267 -21

Taylor Moore (115) 64-67-69-67—267 -21

Peter Kuest (0) 64-70-65-68—267 -21

$297,000

Adam Schenk (90) 65-68-69-66—268 -20

$275,000

Justin Lower (85) 68-65-67-69—269 -19

$222,200

Brian Harman (70) 68-68-66-68—270 -18

Stephan Jaeger (70) 69-68-70-63—270 -18

Peter Malnati (70) 69-66-67-68—270 -18

Alex Noren (70) 68-68-67-67—270 -18

Aaron Rai (70) 65-68-66-71—270 -18

$160,600

Chris Kirk (55) 67-68-67-69—271 -17

Taylor Pendrith (55) 67-64-67-73—271 -17

Carl Yuan (55) 70-66-64-71—271 -17

$129,800

Cameron Davis (48) 69-65-69-69—272 -16

Zecheng Dou (48) 69-69-66-68—272 -16

Troy Merritt (48) 68-68-67-69—272 -16

Chad Ramey (48) 68-69-69-66—272 -16

$99,587

Keegan Bradley (41) 69-67-69-68—273 -15

Max Homa (41) 69-68-69-67—273 -15

Nicolai Hojgaard (0) 67-68-67-71—273 -15

$73,480

MJ Daffue (34) 66-70-70-68—274 -14

Sungjae Im (34) 68-70-66-70—274 -14

Vincent Norrman (34) 71-69-69-65—274 -14

Davis Thompson (34) 70-69-68-67—274 -14

Dylan Wu (34) 65-69-66-74—274 -14

$58,960

Chez Reavie (27) 69-70-65-71—275 -13

Callum Tarren (27) 67-68-71-69—275 -13

Sam Bennett (0) 65-75-66-69—275 -13

Brett Stegmaier (0) 67-70-69-69—275 -13

$45,949

Doug Ghim (20) 66-71-69-70—276 -12

Ben Griffin (20) 70-67-69-70—276 -12

Chesson Hadley (20) 68-70-69-69—276 -12

Garrick Higgo (20) 71-69-68-68—276 -12

Ryan Palmer (20) 70-67-67-72—276 -12

Davis Riley (20) 68-72-71-65—276 -12

J.J. Spaun (20) 70-69-67-70—276 -12

$33,000

Ludvig Aberg (13) 65-67-73-72—277 -11

Trevor Cone (13) 71-67-68-71—277 -11

Satoshi Kodaira (13) 71-65-69-72—277 -11

Kelly Kraft (13) 69-71-67-70—277 -11

Sam Ryder (13) 65-71-70-71—277 -11

Adam Svensson (13) 71-67-71-68—277 -11

Vince Whaley (13) 69-69-66-73—277 -11

$23,707

Tyler Duncan (9) 70-68-66-74—278 -10

Brice Garnett (9) 69-71-68-70—278 -10

Russell Knox (9) 70-69-67-72—278 -10

Alex Smalley (9) 72-66-69-71—278 -10

Kevin Tway (9) 70-70-68-70—278 -10

$21,076

Luke Donald (7) 71-66-71-71—279 -9

Harry Higgs (7) 70-69-68-72—279 -9

Carson Young (7) 69-68-70-72—279 -9

Kyle Reifers (0) 70-69-66-74—279 -9

$19,888

C. Bezuidenhout (5) 71-69-68-72—280 -8

Nate Lashley (5) 67-71-70-72—280 -8

Greyson Sigg (5) 70-70-68-72—280 -8

Scott Stallings (5) 70-70-69-71—280 -8

Robert Streb (5) 70-70-70-70—280 -8

Brendon Todd (5) 68-68-72-72—280 -8

Nick Watney (5) 72-68-71-69—280 -8

Ryan Gerard (0) 69-71-71-69—280 -8

$18,656

Charley Hoffman (4) 67-69-73-72—281 -7

Andrew Landry (4) 71-63-72-75—281 -7

Hank Lebioda (4) 69-69-71-72—281 -7

Ryan Moore (4) 67-70-72-72—281 -7

Sepp Straka (4) 68-66-76-71—281 -7

Chase Johnson (0) 70-70-68-73—281 -7

$17,776

Zach Johnson (3) 71-69-68-74—282 -6

Martin Laird (3) 70-68-72-72—282 -6

Seung-Yul Noh (3) 71-67-68-76—282 -6

Robby Shelton (3) 68-72-71-71—282 -6

$17,072

Will Gordon (2) 72-68-69-74—283 -5

Seonghyeon Kim (2) 73-67-69-74—283 -5

Sam Stevens (2) 70-70-73-70—283 -5

Danny Willett (2) 70-67-77-69—283 -5

$16,456

Justin Suh (2) 65-72-73-74—284 -4

Matt Wallace (2) 68-71-75-70—284 -4

Kyle Westmoreland (2) 67-73-72-72—284 -4

$16,016

Ryan Brehm (2) 70-69-72-74—285 -3

Henrik Norlander (2) 71-68-72-74—285 -3

$15,664

Paul Haley (2) 72-66-76-73—287 -1

Matthias Schwab (2) $71-69-69-78—287 -1

LIV

Andalucia

Real Club Valderrama, Andalucia, Spain

Purse: $25M; Yardage: 6,933; Par: 71

Final Round, Sunday

$4,000,000

Talor Gooch 69-65-67—201 -12

$2,250,000

Bryson DeChambeau 70-63-69—202 -11

$1,500,000

Brooks Koepka 71-65-68—204 -9

$1,000,000

Sebastian Munoz 71-68-68—207 -6

$703,333

Patrick Reed 71-70-68—209 -4

Jason Kokrak 67-74-68—209 -4

David Puig 74-66-69—209 -4

$495,000

Cameron Tringale 71-70-69—210 -3

Dustin Johnson 67-71-72—210 -3

$402,500

Joaquin Niemann 70-73-68—211 -2

Sergio Garcia 70-71-70—211 -2

$360,000

Cameron Smith 69-72-71—212 -1

Ian Poulter 70-70-72—212 -1

$296,000

Dean Burmester 70-74-70—213 E

Mito Pereira 71-72-70—213 E

Carlos Ortiz 73-69-71—213 E

Matt Jones 71-70-72—213 E

Thomas Pieters 73-67-73—213 E

$250,000

Laurie Canter 71-73-70—214 +1

Abraham Ancer 72-71-71—214 +1

Paul Casey 71-71-72—214 +1

$230,000

Brendan Steele 74-72-69—215 +2

$208,750

Louis Oosthuizen 74-72-71—216 +3

Richard Bland 70-72-74—216 +3

Pat Perez 77-64-73—216 +3

Phil Mickelson 73-70-73—216 +3

$187,500

Scott Vincent 77-70-70—217 +4

Lee Westwood 73-70-74—217 +4

Marc Leishman 70-71-76—217 +4

Kevin Na 69-72-76—217 +4

$167,500

Branden Grace 77-72-69—218 +5

Danny Lee 72-73-73—218 +5

Henrik Stenson 70-72-76—218 +5

Bubba Watson 72-69-76—218 +5

$155,000

Bernd Wiesberger 73-76-70—219 +6

$148,750

Martin Kaymer 73-74-73—220 +7

James Piot 76-71-73—220 +7

$140,000

Harold Varner III 74-75-72—221 +8

Graeme McDowell 71-76-74—221 +8

Anirban Lahiri 68-78-75—221 +8

Eugenio Chacarra 74-72-75—221 +8

Charl Schwartzel 71-73-77—221 +8

$132,500

Peter Uihlein 75-73-75—223 +10

$130,000

Matthew Wolff 77-72-76—225 +12

$126,250

Jediah Morgan 74-78-75—227 +14

Charles Howell III 77-73-77—227 +14

$122,500

Chase Koepka 75-78-75—228 +15

$120,000

Sihwan Kim 81-73-76—230 +17

Teams Scores

1st-$3 million; 2nd-$1.5 million; 3rd-$500,000

Torque GC: (J.Niemann-c, D.Puig, M.Pereira, S.Munoz) -16

Rangegoats GC: (B.Watson-c, T.Pieters, T.Gooch, H.Varner) -11

Crushers GC: (B.DeChambeau-c, C.Howell, A.Lahiri, P.Casey) -7

4 Aces GC: (D.Johnson-c, P.Uihlein, P.Perez, P.Reed) -6

Smash GC: (B.Koepka-c, M.Wolf, C.Koepka, J.Kokrak) -4

Fireballs GC: (S.Garcia-c, A.Ancer, E.Lopez-Chacarra, C.Ortiz -1

Majesticks GC: (I.Poulter-c, L.Canter, L.Westwood, H.Stenson) , E

HyFlyers GC: (P.Mickelson-c, B.Steele, J.Piot, C.Tringale) +1

Stinger GC: (L.Oosthuizen-c, D.Burmester, C,Schwartzel, B.Grace) +1

Ripper GC: (C.Smith-c, M.Leishman, J.Morgan, M.Jones) +2

Iron Heads GC: (K.Na-c, S.Vincent, D.Lee, S.Kim) +13

Cleeks GC: (M.Kaymer-c,G.McDowell, R.Bland, L.Canter, B.Wiesberger) +14

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Michael Kopech on the 15-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Bryan Shaw from Charlotte (IL). Transferred INF Romy Gonzalez from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled LHP Parker Mushinski from Sugar Land (PCL). Optioned RHP Ronel Blanco to Sugar Land (PCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled INF Andrew Velazquez from Salt Lake (PCL). Placed INF Brandon Drury on the 10-day IL. Released INF Jake Lamb.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed INF Royce Lewis on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Jose Miranda from St. Paul (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned LHP Matt Krook to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated LHP Richard Lovelady from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Kyle Muller to Las Vegas (

National League

CINCINNATTI REDS — Reinstated RHP Derek Law from the 15-day IL. Recalled OF Stuart Fairchild from Louisville (IL). Optioned RHP Eduardo Salazar to Louisville. Designated RHP Alec Mills for assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Designated SS Connor Kaiser for assignment. Selected the contract of LHP Fernando Abad from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned RHP Peter Lambert to Albuquerque.

MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of RHP Jeff Lindgren from Jacksonville (IL). Optioned RHP George Soriano to Jacksonville.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled INF Darick Hall from Lehigh Valley (IL). Optioned INF Kody Clemens to Lehigh Valley.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated OF Bryan Reynolds from the 10-day IL. Placed INF/OF Ji Hwan Bae on the 10-day IL. Assigned RHP Wil Crowe to Bradenton (FSL) on a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Drew VerHagen on the 15-day IL. Recalled LHP JoJo Romero from Memphis (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Assigned LHP Scott Alexander to Sacramento (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed G Nick Smith Jr. to a rookie scale contract.

DETROIT PISTONS — Re-signed Gs Jared Rhoden and Malcolm Cazalon to two-way contracts. Signed G Ausar Thompson to a rookie scale contract.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Bilal Coulibaly to a rookie scale contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed D Colton Poolman to a one-year, two-way contract. Signed LW Dryden Hunt and C Martin Pospisil to one-year, two-way contracts.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed RW Christian Fischer to a one-year contract.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed F Evan Rodriguez to a four-year, one-way contract. Signed Fs Alexander True and Gerry Mayhew to one-year, two-way contracts. Signed F William Lockwood to a two-year, two-way contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Hired Mark Borowiecki as Pro Development Coach.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed D Mac Hollowell to a one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed LW Radim Zohorna and G Magnus Hellberg to one-year contracts. Signed RW Marc Johnstone to a two-year contract.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Acquired D Leon Gawanke from Winnipeg in exchange for D Artemi Kniazev.

ON THIS DATE

July 3

1920 — Suzanne Lenglen beats Dorothea Chambers a second straight year (6-3, 6-0) to win the women’s singles title at Wimbledon.

1925 — Suzanne Lenglen wins her sixth and final women’s singles title at Wimbledon, easily beating Joan Fry, 6-2, 6-0.

1931 — Max Schmeling knocks out Young Stribling at 2:46 of the 15th round to retain the world heavyweight title in Cleveland.

1951 — Sam Snead wins his third PGA Championship with a 7 and 6 victory over Walter Burkemo at Oakmont (Pa.) Country Club.

1966 — Atlanta pitcher Tony Cloninger becomes the first National League player to hit two grand slams in one game. He adds a single for nine RBIs in a 17-3 triumph over San Francisco.

1976 — Bjorn Borg beats Ilie Nastase 6-4, 6-2, 9-7, to win his first men’s singles title at Wimbledon.

1981 — Wimbledon Women’s Tennis: Chris Evert beats Hana Mandlíková 6-2, 6-2 for her third and final Wimbledon singles title.

1982 — Martina Navratilova begins her streak of six straight singles titles at Wimbledon with a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 victory over Chris Evert Lloyd. It’s the third Wimbledon singles title for Navratilova, all against Evert Lloyd.

1983 — Calvin Smith sets the 100-meter world record at Colorado Springs, with a run of 9.93 seconds. He breaks the previous record of 9.95 set by Jim Hines in 1968.

1983 — Wimbledon Men’s Tennis: American John McEnroe wins 5th career Grand Slam title; outclasses Chris Lewis of New Zealand 6-2, 6-2, 6-2.

1994 — FIFA World Cup: In a huge upset Romania eliminates Argentina 3-2 from the round of 16 at the Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California.

2004 — Maria Sharapova, 17, wins her first Grand Slam title and instant celebrity by beating Serena Williams 6-1, 6-4. For the first time since 1999, none of the four major titles is held by a Williams.

2005 — Roger Federer wins his third consecutive Wimbledon title by beating Andy Roddick 6-2, 7-6 (2), 6-4. Federer is the third man since 1936 to win three straight Wimbledon crowns, joining seven-time champion Pete Sampras and five-time winner Bjorn Borg.

2006 — Annika Sorenstam wins the U.S. Women’s Open after 10 years of frustration and wins her 10th major championship. Sorenstam, who shot a 1-under 70 in the 18-hole playoff, beats Pat Hurst by four strokes for the largest margin of victory in a playoff at the major since Kathy Cornelius won by seven shots 50 years ago.

2006 — Detroit Red Wings legend Steve Yzerman officially retires from the NHL, finishing with 692 goals and 1,755 points.

2007 — The Alinghi team from Switzerland — a country more often associated with Alpine skiing and winter snowscapes — successfully defends sailing’s coveted America’s Cup, beating Emirates Team New Zealand 5-2.

2010 — Serena Williams wins her fourth Wimbledon title and 13th Grand Slam championship by sweeping Vera Zvonareva in straight sets in the women’s final. Williams, who finishes the tournament without dropping a set, takes 67 minutes to win 6-3, 6-2.

2011 — Novak Djokovic wins his first Wimbledon, beating defending champion Rafael Nadal 6-4, 6-1, 1-6, 6-3. Djokovic, already guaranteed to take over the No. 1 ranking from the Spaniard on July 4, extends his mastery over Nadal this season with a fifth straight head-to-head victory.

2016 — Serena Williams overwhelms Annika Beck 6-3, 6-0 in just 51 minutes on Centre Court at Wimbledon, advancing to the fourth round with her 300th career Grand Slam match win.

2018 — Feliciano Lopez makes history just by taking to the court at Wimbledon. The 36-year-old Spaniard breaks Roger Federer’s record by appearing in a 66th consecutive Grand Slam singles tournament, continuing a run that started at the 2002 French Open. Lopez beats Federico Delbonis of Argentina 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

2020 — The Major League Baseball All-Star game planned to be hosted by the Los Angeles Dodgers is cancelled due to governmental restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.