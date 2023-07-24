GOLF
Local
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men's Fellowship July Tournament
Last Day: 1. Darrell Wood; 2. Ron Wilson; 3. Dick Tullis; 4. Mel Hayes; 5. Bill Kusleika; 6. Mark Clemons.
Non Tournament: 1. George Siler 70; 2. Ed Hendrix 72; 2; Gary Jones 72; 4. Mike Brannon 73; 4. Tyrone Gilyard 73; 6. Bill French 74; 7. Ken Hayes 75; 8. James Young 76; 8. Hank Prideaux 76; 8. Mike Hayes 76.
Hole in one
PAGE BELCHER: Kathy Brown, No. 8 Olde Page, 104 yards, 6-iron.
Shoots age or better
OWASSO G&AC: Ted Moody, 85, shot 85.
People are also reading…
PAGE BELCHER: Bill Kusleika, 81, shot 80; Ron Wilson, 86, shot 86; Darrell Wood, 81, shot 81.
SOUTH LAKES: Bob Germany, 79, shot 76; Maurice Markwardt, 83, shot 83; Vicente Nerio, 83, shot 78; Michael Ryan, 76, shot 72; Gary Sharp, 76, shot 73; Fred Taylor, 82, shot 77.
Email scores or results to sports@tulsaworld.com