Local record for July 10, 2023
Shoots age or better
INDIAN SPRINGS (lakes course): Bill Thrutchley, 78, shot 76.
Golf Club of Oklahoma—The Arrow—Member Member Results
Overall Gross Champions – Mark Allen & Jason Ritter
Overall Net Champions – Heath Ritzhaupt & Spencer Sheets
Golf Club Flight: 1st Gross – Mark Allen & Jason Ritter; 1st Net – Heath Ritzhaupt & Spencer Sheets; 2nd Net – Justin Birdsill & Ryan Cramer; 3rd Net – Sam Litzinger & Jason Weeks
Fazio Flight: 1st Gross – Joe Mann & Mark Wilson; 1st Net – Allan Beer & Toshi Hayashi; 2nd Net – Mark Johnston & Jack Wilson; 3rd Net – Troy Chestnut & Marty Morgan
Scissortail Flight: 1st Gross – Art Bennett & David Potts; 1st Net – Steve Barrett & Blake Jared; 2nd Net – George Saxby & Bryan Williams; 3rd Net – John Killingsworth & Stephen Wilson
Redbud Flight: 1st Gross – Daniel Bass & Bruce Humphrey; 1st Net – Tommy Brown & JT Mitchell; 2nd Net – Steve Hildebrand & Mark Sipe; 3rd Net – Dolin Argo & Dilon Argo
LMGA 2 Man Shamble (member/guest)
Titleist Flight (A)
1st – Larry Yates & Kyle Yates – 64; 2nd – Kreg Callery & Jackie Dodgin – 65*; 3rd – Andy Matson & Matt Ellis – 65; 4th – Michael Hibbs & Greg Barnes – 66
Taylormade Flight (B)
1st – David Beaudry & Ramsey Hamilton – 64; 2nd – Luke Pack & Chet Casey – 66; 3rd – Harry Lowery & Tom Steichen – 68; 4th – Shawn Pumphrey & Eddie Hathcoat – 70*
Callaway Flight (C)
1st – Scott Crane & Jim Qualls – 60; 2nd – Wade Speers & Rafael Gilestra – 66*; 3rd – Mike Rugg & Bruce Nelson – 66; 4th – Marty Alford & Dave Holt – 68.
*Won scorecard playoff
Meadowbrook
Ladies Fourball Championship
Club Champions: Corinne Bangs and Kay Ethridge
Net Champions: Judy Smith and Michelle Keener
Men’s Club Championship (Par 71)
Club Champion—Hunter Laughlin
Championship Flight: 1. Hunter Laughlin 69-71-73 = 215; 2. Tyler Cornwell 75-68-73 = 216; 3. Preston Wilkins 74-72-71 = 217; 4. Aaron Calhoun 70-71-78 = 219
Presidents Flight: 1. Dan Mason 77-73= 150; 2. Ben Loats 81-73 = 154; 3. Cody Wescott 77-80 = 157; 4. Ken McCoy 82-78 = 160
Senators Flight: 1. John Halligan 80-76 = 156; 2. John McFarlin 78-82 = 160; 3. Gus Reasoner 80-82 = 162; 4. Sparky Grober 80-84 = 164
Congressmans Flight: 1. Dave Shelton 82-82 = 164, Joe Truesdell 86-78 = 164; 3. Justin Coburn 83-83 = 166; 4. Brian Begnel 87-81= 168
Judicial Flight: 1. Jim Dewinter 80-81 = 161; 2. Bob Flynn 86-85 = 171; 3. Trevor Gray 89-88 = 177
Executive Flight: 1. Marc Labonte 85-87 = 172
Chamionship Consolation: 1. Dan Brafford 76-72-73 = 221; 2. Steve Siegenthaler 76-74-72 = 222
South Lakes Golf Course
South Central PGA Jr. Team Championship
2-Person Scramble. Par 71
Boys Flight: 1st Sammy Bonaobra & Gavin DeSilva, 58; 2nd Jones Vrska & Wyatt Farley, 58; 3rd Landen Tetley & Tru Brown, 62; T.4th Landen Cummings & John Helzer, 62; T.4th Cooper Bunce & Braxton Marshall, 62; T.6th Ian Wilcoxen & Benjamin Field, 63; T.6th Boston Higgins & Hagen Sallee, 63; T.6th Bryce Cale & Bryce Dunlap, 63.
Girls Flight: 1st Reagan Plank & Madison Williams, 67; 2nd Stella Caskey & Dia Singh, 70; 3rd Emma Fields & Adde Glass, 70; 4th Raelynn Dodd & Ella Smith, 76; 5th Ava Komadina & Jenna Moydell, 80; 6th Reese Rasmussen & Rylee Williams, 81; 7th Makinely Luttrell-Webb & Celeste Sanchez, 86; 8th Lily Johnson & Aniston Reynolds, 88.
Soccer
USL
Saturday
FC TULSA 1, INDY ELEVEN 0
Tulsa 1 0 — 1
Indy 0 0 — 0
Goals: Tulsa, Dyer 3, 5’. Shots: Tulsa 6, Indy 20. Saves: Tulsa, Nelson 5; Indy, Oettl 2. Fouls: Tulsa 21, Indy 15. Yellow cards: Tulsa (3) Ruxi, Bird, McCabe; Indy (3) Diz Pe, King, Quinn. A: 9,153.
NPSL
Saturday
TULSA ATHLETIC 5, REIGN FK 0
Tulsa 1 4 — 5
Reign FK 0 0— 0
Goals: Tulsa, Flores 19’, Diallo 47’, Quashie (Taylor) 73’, Ugbah 76’ Moreno 85’.
Records: Tulsa 7-1-2, Reign 2-6-2.
Tulsa Athletic’s next match: Hosts Demize NPSL in Heartland Conference semifinals, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Rogers State.