Local record for July 1, 2023
BASEBALL
Texas League
Friday
DRILLERS 7, SOD POODLES 6 (13 innings)
Tulsa 000 300 100 011 1 — 7 10 2
Amarillo 020 010 010 011 0 — 6 10 2
Hurt, Acosta (4), Harris (5), Sublette (7), Rooney (8), Leasure (8), Dodson (10), Fisher (12) and Cartaya; Albright, Bain (6), Ogamdo (8), Montes De Oca (9), Vizcaino (11), Green (12), Grammes (13) and Del Castillo. W: Fisher (5-1). L: Grammes (2-2). HR: Tulsa, Cartaya (10); Amarillo, Roberts (6). T: 3:42. A: 6,731.
GOLF
Local
MEADOWBROOK
2-Person Best Ball
Gross: 1. Stephen Siegenthaler & Errol Ingram, 65. Net: 1. Kathy Whiteis, Jane Day, 58; 2. Jim DeWinter, Gary Cook, 59; 3. Dan Rankins, Steve Hatch, 61; T4. Floyd Vandagriff, Mike Cescon, 62; T4. Sparky Grober, Vic Wetmore, 62; T4. Clay Bird, Doug Stuart, 62; T4. Jack Pew, Jeff Cassidy, 62; T4. Tayler Hawkins, Michael Newman, 62.
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men’s Fellowship: 1. Bill French 67; 2. Darrell Hathcock 69; 3. Bill Kusleika71; 4. Darrell Wood 73; 4. Ken Hayes 73; 6. Mike Hayes 74; 6. Steve Wilson 74; 8. Ron Wilson 75; 8. Duane Dunham 75; 10. Mark Clemons 76; 11. Mel Hayes 77; 11. Ed Hendrix 77 12. Dick Tullis 78.
Hole in one
LaFORTUNE PARK: Jeff Siler, No. 18 (Par 3), 121 yards
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: James Brock, 84, shot 80; Jim Ingram, 81, shot 75.
MOHAWK PARK: Joe Reeves, 87, shot 86.
PAGE BELCHER: Ken Hayes, 90, shot 88; Ed Hendrix, 78, shot 77; Ron Wilson, 86, shot 85; Darrell Wood, 81, shot 80.
SHANGRI-LA: Jack Moore, 88, shot 86.
