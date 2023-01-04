Local record for Jan. 4

BASKETBALL
High school: Boys
HOLLAND HALL 65, REGENT PREP 18
Regent Prep;5;7;4;2;--;18
Holland Hall;21;9;23;12;--;65
Regent Prep: Boshoff 7, Roller 5, Phillips 4, Manly 2.
Holland Hall: Benton 21, Cool 11, Mullendore 11, Gibson 6, Thompson 4, Taber 4, Sterling 2, Underwood 2, Wilson 2, Loosvelt 2.
Monday
HOLLAND HALL 46, VICTORY 40
Holland Hall;13;8;10;15;--;46
Victory;11;9;14;6;--;40
Holland Hall: Cool 31, Benton 6, Mullendore 4, Thompson 3, Wilson 2.
People are also reading…
Victory Christian: Doctor 16, Mason 8, Migliore 5, Covington 4, Farquhar 3, Hamilton 2, Taiwo 2.
High school: Girls
Depew 55, Olive 43
Fort Gibson 32, Bishop Kelley 30
Eufaula 43, Beggs 11
Hominy 41, Woodland 35
Ketchum 59, Oklahoma Union 56
Kiefer 63, Sperry 35
Mannford 60, Cleveland 29
Perkins-Tryon 47, Cushing 18
Pryor 58, Skiatook 25
Tahlequah 78, Claremore 36
Summaries
GARBER 46, WAUKOMIS 32
Waukomis;4;4;11;13;--;32
Garber;9;14;11;12;--;46
Waukomis: Rhodes 10, C. Gilliland 10, Overstreet 5, H. Gilliland 3, K. Cue 3, L. Cue 1.
Garber: Washington 17, Eiland 9, Johnson 8, Gay 8, Wilkerson 2, Schmidt 2.
HOLLAND HALL 73, REGENT PREP 22
Regent Prep;3;5;9;5;--;22
Holland Hall;19;15;18;21;--;73
Regent Prep: P. Jackson 8, O’Dea 7, Herman 4, Bales 3.
Holland Hall: Regalado 26, Hill 12, Carroll 10, Johnson 9, Fugate 7, Casper 4, Beakey 2, Davis 2, Smith 1.
LIBERTY 44, SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 40
Summit Christian;7;11;7;15;--;40
Liberty;2;19;11;12;--;44
Summit Christian: Valena Hill 16, Trinitey Garnete 12, Kaylee Gibson 5, Emily Slout 4, Katey Stemble 3.
Liberty: Lyndsey Plummer 20, Jenikka Boone 11, Lia Estrada 5, Bri Herndon 4, Amelia Testa 4.
MIAMI 47, CLAREMORE SEQUOYAH 23
Miami;14;10;15;8;--;47
Cl. Sequoyah;4;5;10;4;--;23
Miami: Lemonds 13, Davis 12, Chaney 11, Pilkinton 6, Cook 2, Maple 2, Green 1.
Cl. Sequoyah: Kruis 11, Payne 5, Roland 2, Bronson 2, Sortore 2, McClure 1.
GOLF
Local
Shoots age or better
SOUTH LAKES: Dave Demuth, 84, shot 84; John Gadd, 86, shot 78; Jim Ingram, 81, shot 73; Phil Ware, 78, shot 73; Ray White, 86, shot 79, South Lakes.
OWASSO GOLF & ATHLETIC: Wayne Yeckley, 80, shot 79.