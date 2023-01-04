 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local record for Jan. 4

  • 0

BASKETBALL

High school: Boys

HOLLAND HALL 65, REGENT PREP 18

Regent Prep;5;7;4;2;--;18

Holland Hall;21;9;23;12;--;65

Regent Prep: Boshoff 7, Roller 5, Phillips 4, Manly 2.

Holland Hall: Benton 21, Cool 11, Mullendore 11, Gibson 6, Thompson 4, Taber 4, Sterling 2, Underwood 2, Wilson 2, Loosvelt 2.

Monday

HOLLAND HALL 46, VICTORY 40

Holland Hall;13;8;10;15;--;46

Victory;11;9;14;6;--;40

Holland Hall: Cool 31, Benton 6, Mullendore 4, Thompson 3, Wilson 2.

Victory Christian: Doctor 16, Mason 8, Migliore 5, Covington 4, Farquhar 3, Hamilton 2, Taiwo 2.

High school: Girls

Depew 55, Olive 43

Fort Gibson 32, Bishop Kelley 30

Eufaula 43, Beggs 11

Hominy 41, Woodland 35

Ketchum 59, Oklahoma Union 56

Kiefer 63, Sperry 35

Mannford 60, Cleveland 29

Perkins-Tryon 47, Cushing 18

Pryor 58, Skiatook 25

Tahlequah 78, Claremore 36

Summaries

GARBER 46, WAUKOMIS 32

Waukomis;4;4;11;13;--;32

Garber;9;14;11;12;--;46

Waukomis: Rhodes 10, C. Gilliland 10, Overstreet 5, H. Gilliland 3, K. Cue 3, L. Cue 1.

Garber: Washington 17, Eiland 9, Johnson 8, Gay 8, Wilkerson 2, Schmidt 2.

HOLLAND HALL 73, REGENT PREP 22

Regent Prep;3;5;9;5;--;22

Holland Hall;19;15;18;21;--;73

Regent Prep: P. Jackson 8, O’Dea 7, Herman 4, Bales 3.

Holland Hall: Regalado 26, Hill 12, Carroll 10, Johnson 9, Fugate 7, Casper 4, Beakey 2, Davis 2, Smith 1.

LIBERTY 44, SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 40

Summit Christian;7;11;7;15;--;40

Liberty;2;19;11;12;--;44

Summit Christian: Valena Hill 16, Trinitey Garnete 12, Kaylee Gibson 5, Emily Slout 4, Katey Stemble 3.

Liberty: Lyndsey Plummer 20, Jenikka Boone 11, Lia Estrada 5, Bri Herndon 4, Amelia Testa 4.

MIAMI 47, CLAREMORE SEQUOYAH 23

Miami;14;10;15;8;--;47

Cl. Sequoyah;4;5;10;4;--;23

Miami: Lemonds 13, Davis 12, Chaney 11, Pilkinton 6, Cook 2, Maple 2, Green 1.

Cl. Sequoyah: Kruis 11, Payne 5, Roland 2, Bronson 2, Sortore 2, McClure 1.

GOLF

Local

Shoots age or better

SOUTH LAKES: Dave Demuth, 84, shot 84; John Gadd, 86, shot 78; Jim Ingram, 81, shot 73; Phil Ware, 78, shot 73; Ray White, 86, shot 79, South Lakes.

OWASSO GOLF & ATHLETIC: Wayne Yeckley, 80, shot 79.

