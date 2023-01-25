 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local record for Jan. 26

  • Updated
BASKETBALL

High School: Girls

Bixby 67, Broken Arrow 36

Eufaula 39, Henryetta 20

Fort Gibson 53, Hilldale 24

Grove 45, Skiatook 21

Hominy 54, Barnsdall 16

Morrison 45, Tonkawa 39

Pawhuska 51, Tulsa CHEF 28

Summit Christian 55, Liberty 39

Verdigris 64, Miami 19

HOLLAND HALL 46, VICTORY CHRISTIAN 37

Victory Christian;11;0;12;14;--;37

Holland Hall;9;14;9;14;--;46

Victory Christian: Elliott 9, Scott 7, Farquhar 6, Edwards 6, Brown 5, Cato 2, Teverbaugh 2.

People are also reading…

Holland Hall: Casper 12, Hill 11, Regalado 10, Carroll 4, Davis 4, Fugate 3, Little 2.

SEQUOYHA CLAREMORE 35, Salina 33

Salina;9;5;5;14;--;33

Sequoyah Claremore;5;5;13;12;--;35

Salina: Soldier 13, Sanders 8, Gibson 5, Leach 4, Pashos 2, Chitwood 1.

Sequoyah Claremore: Kruis 10, Payne 7, Bronson 7, Rupprecht 6, McClure 3, Roland 2.

BASKETBALL

High School: Boys

Broken Arrow 64, Bixby 57

Henryetta 64, Eufaula 61

Hilldale 54, Fort Gibson 49

Hominy 61, Barnsdall 31

Holland Hall 58, Victory Christian 41

METRO CHRISTIAN 54, REGENT PREP 33

Regent Prep;8;9;10;6;--;33

Metro Christian;17;13;16;8;--;54

Regent Prep: Boshoff 15, Haney 6, Roller 6, Manly 3, Smith 3.

Metro Christian: Powell 20, Cox 9, Darrington 6, Roth 4, Emerson 4, Moses 4, Thompson 3, Sowards 2, Goodman 2.

SEQUOYAH CLAREMORE 61, Salina 27

Salina;0;16;6;5;--;27

Sequoyah Claremore;13;21;19;8;--;61

Salina: J. Panther 9, B. Panther 8, Johnson 8, Grissom 1, Bailey 1.

Sequoyah Claremore: Kar. Bickel 15, Prater 12, Kal. Bickel 10, Wood 8, J. Gibson 7, Moore 5, Burks 2, T. Gibson 2.

