Local record for Jan. 26

BASKETBALL
High School: Girls
Bixby 67, Broken Arrow 36
Eufaula 39, Henryetta 20
Fort Gibson 53, Hilldale 24
Grove 45, Skiatook 21
Hominy 54, Barnsdall 16
Morrison 45, Tonkawa 39
Pawhuska 51, Tulsa CHEF 28
Summit Christian 55, Liberty 39
Verdigris 64, Miami 19
HOLLAND HALL 46, VICTORY CHRISTIAN 37
Victory Christian;11;0;12;14;--;37
Holland Hall;9;14;9;14;--;46
Victory Christian: Elliott 9, Scott 7, Farquhar 6, Edwards 6, Brown 5, Cato 2, Teverbaugh 2.
People are also reading…
Holland Hall: Casper 12, Hill 11, Regalado 10, Carroll 4, Davis 4, Fugate 3, Little 2.
SEQUOYHA CLAREMORE 35, Salina 33
Salina;9;5;5;14;--;33
Sequoyah Claremore;5;5;13;12;--;35
Salina: Soldier 13, Sanders 8, Gibson 5, Leach 4, Pashos 2, Chitwood 1.
Sequoyah Claremore: Kruis 10, Payne 7, Bronson 7, Rupprecht 6, McClure 3, Roland 2.
BASKETBALL
High School: Boys
Broken Arrow 64, Bixby 57
Henryetta 64, Eufaula 61
Hilldale 54, Fort Gibson 49
Hominy 61, Barnsdall 31
Holland Hall 58, Victory Christian 41
METRO CHRISTIAN 54, REGENT PREP 33
Regent Prep;8;9;10;6;--;33
Metro Christian;17;13;16;8;--;54
Regent Prep: Boshoff 15, Haney 6, Roller 6, Manly 3, Smith 3.
Metro Christian: Powell 20, Cox 9, Darrington 6, Roth 4, Emerson 4, Moses 4, Thompson 3, Sowards 2, Goodman 2.
SEQUOYAH CLAREMORE 61, Salina 27
Salina;0;16;6;5;--;27
Sequoyah Claremore;13;21;19;8;--;61
Salina: J. Panther 9, B. Panther 8, Johnson 8, Grissom 1, Bailey 1.
Sequoyah Claremore: Kar. Bickel 15, Prater 12, Kal. Bickel 10, Wood 8, J. Gibson 7, Moore 5, Burks 2, T. Gibson 2.