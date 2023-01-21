 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local record for Jan. 21

  • Updated
  • 0

BASKETBALL

High School: Boys

Caney Valley Tournament

Copan 67, Barnsdall 54

Checotah Tournament

Keys 54, Checotah 25

Edmond Deer Creek Tournament

Bishop McGuinness 50, Holland Hall 48

Midwest City 60, Ponca City 52

Kellyville Invitational

Adair 62, Bristow 48

Ripley 48, Vian 46

NEO Tournament

Commerce 48, Miami 35

Wyandotte 59, Afton 50

NOC Tonkawa Tournament

Woodland 51, Blackwell 50

Okmulgee County Tournament

Okmulgee 54, Beggs 51

Dewar 60, Schulter 33

Old Fort Classic

At Fort Gibson

Lincoln Christian 46, Coweta 41

Hale 61, Inola 49

Muscogee Creek Nation

Wilson Henryetta 54, Sequoyah Tahlequah 48

Newcastle Tournament

Central 68 OKC Storm 53

Lawton Mac 48, Classen SAS 47

Paden Tournament

Carney 59, Mason 53

Sasakwa 53, Depew 41

Port City Classic

Sand Springs 60, Verdigris 33

Pryor Tournament

Berryhill 74, Oologah-Talala 51

Shawnee Invitational

Jenks 63, Shawnee 45

Tri-State Tournament

At Jay

Kansas 46, Jay 33

Friday

Caney Valley Tournament

Liberty 77, Dewey 50

Kellyville Invitational

Colcord 57, Oktaha 36

Kiefer Tournament

Community Christian 79, Dove Science 25

NEO Tournament

At Miami

Oaks 87, Welch 54

NOC Tournament

At Tonkawa

Blackwell 46, Pawnee 43

Red Crown Credit Union Invitational

At Pryor

Berryhill 62, Skiatook 50

Sallisaw 46, Ketchum 40

Claremore Sequoyah 49, Vinita 46

66 Conference Tournament

Meeker 65, Okemah 40

Holdenville 57, Stroud 33

Thursday

66 Conference Tournament

Chandler 66, McLoud 56

Seminole 50, Prague 41

Summaries

OWASSO 55, BLUE VALLEY NW (Kan.) 47

Owasso 11 12 15 17 — 55

Blue Valley NW; 11 14 13 9 — 47

Owasso: Montonati 37, Mann 10, Lewis 5, McLemore 2, Patterson 1.

Blue Valley NW: Stubblefield 18, Fritz 12, Matteoni 9, Braun 8.

Friday

Jay Tri-State Classic

CASCIA HALL 70, SALINA 33

Salina 6 10 14 3 — 33

Cascia 24 23 10 13 — 70

Salina: Johnson 13, Panther 9, Guy 5, Grass 3, Smith 2, Marble 1.

Cascia Hall: Kim 13, Carter 12, Crittle 10, Nguyen 9, Rampey 7, Barris 5, Weber 4, Berman 3, Sips 3, Jarrett 2, Croteau 2.

GROVE 68, LOCUST GROVE 53

Grove 11 19 18 20 — 68

Locust Grove 14 4 12 23 — 53

Grove: Ja.Gain 25, Casey 15, Packer 14, J.Gain 6, Petty 5, Alexander 2, Davis 1.

Locust Grove: Blair 15, King 14, Schmitt 8, Walking Stick 7, Bond 5, Collier 3, Black 1.

JAY 47, PROVIDENCE ACADEMY (ARK.) 41 (OT)

Providence 14 8 9 7 3 — 41

Jay 8 13 8 9 9 — 47

Providence: Hunter 11, Laney 11, McCoolough 6, Hunter 5, Harper 4, Houseley 2, Whittaker 2.

Jay: Landrum 17, Taylor 12, Garcia 5, Payton 5, Earp 4, Davis 2, Robertson 2.

KANSAS 51, E. NEWTON (MO.) 49 (OT)

E. Newton 3 15 15 10 6 — 49

Kansas 9 12 9 13 8 — 51

E. Newton: Wolfe 14, Ronner 13, Kirk 8, McFarland 7, Sorrell 5, Mathis 2.

Kansas: Steele 16, Glass 12, Sands 12, Turtle 6, Graham 3, Warren 2.

Port City Classic

BISHOP KELLEY 54, EDISON 50

Kelley 16 15 8 15 — 54

Edison 7 14 13 16 — 50

Bishop Kelley: Dee 15, J. Hawkins 14, Taylor 8, Schultz 7, Lissau 5, Harris 3, Smith 2.

Edison: J. Johnson 23, Falling 9, D. Johnson 6, Parish 5, R. Hawkins 4, Overton-Tobie 3.

SAND SPRINGS 66, CLAREMORE 48

Sand Springs 15 19 19 13 — 66

Claremore 6 10 17 15 — 48

Sand Springs: Foster 14, Holland 10, Roper 10, Allen 8, Kelly 8, Fueshko 6, Hooper 4, Mitchell 4, Johnson 2.

Claremore: Mann 12, Chancellor 10, Etheridge 7, Lagers 7, Seidel 6, Jones 5, Clark 1.

VERDIGRIS 60, DUNCAN 38

Duncan 7 13 4 14 — 38

Verdigris 11 18 18 13 — 60

Duncan: Cross 8, Carr 7, Petty 6, Rochon 6, Stevens 6, Coskrey 3, Pennypacker 2.

Verdigris: Lemons 18, Repschlaeger 12, Brant Teague 9, Willis 7, Large 4, Lechlider 4, Boren 2, Finch 2, Brady Teague 2.

High School: Girls

Bruce Gray Invitational

At Edmond Deer Creek

Deer Creek Edmond 52 Stillwater 45

Caney Valley Tournament

Caney, Kan. 44, Copan 17

Carl Albert Titan Classic

Tahlequah 55, Glenpool 39

Cashion County Line Tournament

3rd Place

Varnum 46, Cashon 43

7th Place

Fairview 59, Clinton 30

Checotah Tournament

Checotah 47, East Central 34

Eufaula 49, Stigler 41

Coyle Tournament

Mulhall-Orlando 39, Oilton 36

Dave Calvert Invitational

Collinsville 58, Metro Christian 34

Kellyville Tournament

Ripley 61, Colcord 44

Kellyville 41, Vian 22

Mounds Tournament

Hulbert 62, Mounds 24

NEO Tournament

Commerce 56, Miami 29

NOC Tonkawa Tournament

Blackwell 42, Woodland 37

Pawnee 38, Wellston 30

Okmulgee County Tournament

Dewar 36, Schulter 22

Wilson Henryetta 47, Henryetta 46 (OT)

Old Fort Classic

At Fort Gibson

Stilwell 51, Coweta 42

Roland 68, Okay 23

Paden Tournament

Mason 52, Prue 47

Pawhuska Tournament

Tulsa CHEF 39, Cleveland 36

Crossings Christian 30, Oklahoma Union 29

Pryor Invitational

Berryhill 48, Sequoyah Claremore 38

66 Conference Tournament

Chandler 54, Prague 22

Stroud 66, Seminole 33

Friday

Cashion County Line Tournament

Perry 39, Clinton 30

Silo 74, Varnum 44

Dave Calvert Tournament

At Kiefer

Collinsville 63, Hilldale 45

Metro Christian 66, Webster 18

Bethany 84, Community Christian 25

NEO Tournament

At Miami

Cave Springs 65, Commerce JV 30

Old Fort Classic

At Fort Gibson

Fort Gibson 49, Stilwell 40

Pawhuska Tournament

Pawhuska 57, Rejoice Christian 34

Titan Classic

At Carl Albert

Carl Albert 57, Tahlequah 49

66 Conference Tournament

Holdenville 55, Stroud 51

Okemah 59, Seminole 20

Thursday

66 Conference Tournament

Chandler 44, McLoud 28

Prague 37, Meeker 28

Summaries

Cashion County Line Tournament

Consolation Final

PERRY 60, OCS 47

Perry 4 26 16 14 — 60

OCS 4 21 11 11 — 47

Perry: Shields 27, Justus 13, Mitchell 7, Porter 5, Goldsberry 4, Allen 4.

OCS: McIntyre 24, Rowlett 9, Eisenhower 4, Johnson 4, Champ 3, Voskuhl 3.

Checotah Crossroads Classic

Championship

WAGONER 39, MULDROW 24

Wagoner 11 7 10 11 — 39

Muldrow 2 13 2 7 — 24

Wagoner: Burckhartzmeyer 19, E. Bryant 7, Pawpa 6, Austin 5, Shieldnight 2.

Muldrow: Wright 11, Grinstead 5, Ke. Moore 4, Fields 3, Ka. Moore 1.

Deer Creek Tournament

HOLLAND HALL 54, PONCA CITY 49

Ponca City 16 14 10 9 — 49

Holland Hall 17 9 10 18 — 54

Ponca City: Gerken 16, Dingus 14, Allison 8, Collins 4, George 4, Lively 3.

Holland Hall: Hill 25, Fugate 10, Regalado 8, Davis 6, Carroll 2, Johnson 2, Casper 1.

Shawnee Invitational

UNION 59, McALESTER 46

Union 11 22 15 11 — 59

McAlester 16 9 10 11 — 46

Union: Stith 13, Coleman 10, Woodard 9, McSwain 8, Edwards 7, Adams 7, Bettis 4, Smith 1.

McAlester: Hoilman 16, Allen 10, Spears 7, Ponce 6, Marshall 4, Johnson 2, Anderson 1.

Friday

Cashion County Line Tournament

DALE 50, CASHION 34

Dale 15 11 13 11 — 50

Cashion 5 7 11 11 — 34

Dale: Waller 21, Rutland 11, Bell 6, Herman 5, Watkins 3, Haskell 2, Grippo 2.

Cashion: Jenkins 16, Williams 7, Shafer 6, Woody 2, Westerhoff 2, Hobgood 1.

Dave Calvert Tournament

At Kiefer

KIEFER 49, WARNER 43 (OT)

Warner 12 9 13 9 0 — 43

Kiefer 5 14 10 14 6 — 49

Warner: Jackson 13, Sikes 10, Fowler 9, Chesser 4, Ellis 3, Park 2, Fullbright 2.

Kiefer: Coons 25, Hendrix 11, Williams 6, Rowton 4, Bonilla 2, Smith 1.

Jay Tri-State Classic

CASCIA HALL 45, E. NEWTON (MO.) 24

E. Newton 10 1 3 10 — 24

Cascia 7 10 12 16 — 45

E. Newton: Coburn 13, Guinn 5, Blanchard 3, Sesay 2, Schreiber 1.

Cascia: Roller 14, Rodgers 10, Hill 8, Phillips 8, Ausink 2, Turner 2, Woodard 1.

KANSAS 38, SALINA 27

Kansas 8 9 5 16 — 38

Salina 11 4 5 7 — 27

Kansas: Claxton 17, Pruitt 9, Rollman 8, Proctor 2, McKie 1, Pollet 1.

Salina: Soldier 11, Chitwood 7, Sanders 5, Leach 4.

PROVIDENCE ACADEMY (ARK.) 47, GROVE 41

Providence 14 13 10 10 — 47

Grove 16 12 6 7 — 41

Providence: Imbo 12, SHaddox 11, Kiraga 11, Maner 9, Phillips 2, Moseley 2.

Grove: R.Geer 14, Morris 12, Collins 10, Jackson 3, E.Geer 2.

Port City Classic

VERDIGRIS 53, BISHOP KELLEY 38

Kelley 10 9 10 9 — 38

Verdigris 16 8 12 17 — 53

Bishop Kelley: Standmark 10, Weber 9, Roy 6, Blankenship 4, Grisaffe 4, Rehm 3, Evans 2.

Verdigris: Borgstadt 26, Brown 10, Daniel 7, Young 6, Wiginton 4.

CLAREMORE 53, CATOOSA 39

Claremore 8 18 12 15 — 53

Catoosa 6 15 8 10 — 39

Claremore: Bump 18, Israel 13, Cookson 12, Tillis 6, Vanaman 3, Factor 1.

Catoosa: Brown 19, Mitchell 11, Lucero 5, Buckmaster 2, Cornwell 2.

VICTORY 43, EDISON 24

Edison 4 2 7 11 — 24

Victory 8 6 9 20 — 43

Edison: Davis 13, Chatman 4, Lyons 3, Brown 2, Lacroix 2.

Victory Christian: Treverbaugh 14, Scott 8, Brown 6, Cato 5, Elliot 5, Edwards 2, Rodriguez 2, Farquhar 1.

Shawnee Invitational

UNION 59, ARDMORE 29

Ardmore 10 7 8 4 — 29

Union 5 17 25 12 — 59

Ardmore: Vance 10, Booker 6, McGee 4, Smith 3, Wolf 2, Taylor 2, Pettigrew 2.

Union: Woodard 12, Edwards 10, Smith 8, Stith 7, Coleman 7, Bettis 5, Devers 4, Adams 4, Barnes 2.

Thursday

Shawnee Invitational

MUSTANG 37, UNION 28

Union 6 8 3 11 — 28

Mustang 6 7 15 9 — 37

Union: Edwards 8, Coleman 7, Bettis 4, Stith 4, Woodard 3, McSwain 2.

Mustang: Foreman 10, Johnson 8, Simonson 7, Raglan 6, Haywood 3, Long 2, Alston 1.

GOLF

Local

Shoots Age or Better

