Local record for Jan. 21
BASKETBALL
High School: Boys
Caney Valley Tournament
Copan 67, Barnsdall 54
Checotah Tournament
Keys 54, Checotah 25
Edmond Deer Creek Tournament
Bishop McGuinness 50, Holland Hall 48
Midwest City 60, Ponca City 52
Kellyville Invitational
Adair 62, Bristow 48
Ripley 48, Vian 46
NEO Tournament
Commerce 48, Miami 35
Wyandotte 59, Afton 50
NOC Tonkawa Tournament
Woodland 51, Blackwell 50
Okmulgee County Tournament
Okmulgee 54, Beggs 51
Dewar 60, Schulter 33
Old Fort Classic
At Fort Gibson
Lincoln Christian 46, Coweta 41
Hale 61, Inola 49
Muscogee Creek Nation
Wilson Henryetta 54, Sequoyah Tahlequah 48
Newcastle Tournament
Central 68 OKC Storm 53
Lawton Mac 48, Classen SAS 47
Paden Tournament
Carney 59, Mason 53
Sasakwa 53, Depew 41
Port City Classic
Sand Springs 60, Verdigris 33
Pryor Tournament
Berryhill 74, Oologah-Talala 51
Shawnee Invitational
Jenks 63, Shawnee 45
Tri-State Tournament
At Jay
Kansas 46, Jay 33
Friday
Caney Valley Tournament
Liberty 77, Dewey 50
Kellyville Invitational
Colcord 57, Oktaha 36
Kiefer Tournament
Community Christian 79, Dove Science 25
NEO Tournament
At Miami
Oaks 87, Welch 54
NOC Tournament
At Tonkawa
Blackwell 46, Pawnee 43
Red Crown Credit Union Invitational
At Pryor
Berryhill 62, Skiatook 50
Sallisaw 46, Ketchum 40
Claremore Sequoyah 49, Vinita 46
66 Conference Tournament
Meeker 65, Okemah 40
Holdenville 57, Stroud 33
Thursday
66 Conference Tournament
Chandler 66, McLoud 56
Seminole 50, Prague 41
Summaries
OWASSO 55, BLUE VALLEY NW (Kan.) 47
Owasso 11 12 15 17 — 55
Blue Valley NW; 11 14 13 9 — 47
Owasso: Montonati 37, Mann 10, Lewis 5, McLemore 2, Patterson 1.
Blue Valley NW: Stubblefield 18, Fritz 12, Matteoni 9, Braun 8.
Friday
Jay Tri-State Classic
CASCIA HALL 70, SALINA 33
Salina 6 10 14 3 — 33
Cascia 24 23 10 13 — 70
Salina: Johnson 13, Panther 9, Guy 5, Grass 3, Smith 2, Marble 1.
Cascia Hall: Kim 13, Carter 12, Crittle 10, Nguyen 9, Rampey 7, Barris 5, Weber 4, Berman 3, Sips 3, Jarrett 2, Croteau 2.
GROVE 68, LOCUST GROVE 53
Grove 11 19 18 20 — 68
Locust Grove 14 4 12 23 — 53
Grove: Ja.Gain 25, Casey 15, Packer 14, J.Gain 6, Petty 5, Alexander 2, Davis 1.
Locust Grove: Blair 15, King 14, Schmitt 8, Walking Stick 7, Bond 5, Collier 3, Black 1.
JAY 47, PROVIDENCE ACADEMY (ARK.) 41 (OT)
Providence 14 8 9 7 3 — 41
Jay 8 13 8 9 9 — 47
Providence: Hunter 11, Laney 11, McCoolough 6, Hunter 5, Harper 4, Houseley 2, Whittaker 2.
Jay: Landrum 17, Taylor 12, Garcia 5, Payton 5, Earp 4, Davis 2, Robertson 2.
KANSAS 51, E. NEWTON (MO.) 49 (OT)
E. Newton 3 15 15 10 6 — 49
Kansas 9 12 9 13 8 — 51
E. Newton: Wolfe 14, Ronner 13, Kirk 8, McFarland 7, Sorrell 5, Mathis 2.
Kansas: Steele 16, Glass 12, Sands 12, Turtle 6, Graham 3, Warren 2.
Port City Classic
BISHOP KELLEY 54, EDISON 50
Kelley 16 15 8 15 — 54
Edison 7 14 13 16 — 50
Bishop Kelley: Dee 15, J. Hawkins 14, Taylor 8, Schultz 7, Lissau 5, Harris 3, Smith 2.
Edison: J. Johnson 23, Falling 9, D. Johnson 6, Parish 5, R. Hawkins 4, Overton-Tobie 3.
SAND SPRINGS 66, CLAREMORE 48
Sand Springs 15 19 19 13 — 66
Claremore 6 10 17 15 — 48
Sand Springs: Foster 14, Holland 10, Roper 10, Allen 8, Kelly 8, Fueshko 6, Hooper 4, Mitchell 4, Johnson 2.
Claremore: Mann 12, Chancellor 10, Etheridge 7, Lagers 7, Seidel 6, Jones 5, Clark 1.
VERDIGRIS 60, DUNCAN 38
Duncan 7 13 4 14 — 38
Verdigris 11 18 18 13 — 60
Duncan: Cross 8, Carr 7, Petty 6, Rochon 6, Stevens 6, Coskrey 3, Pennypacker 2.
Verdigris: Lemons 18, Repschlaeger 12, Brant Teague 9, Willis 7, Large 4, Lechlider 4, Boren 2, Finch 2, Brady Teague 2.
High School: Girls
Bruce Gray Invitational
At Edmond Deer Creek
Deer Creek Edmond 52 Stillwater 45
Caney Valley Tournament
Caney, Kan. 44, Copan 17
Carl Albert Titan Classic
Tahlequah 55, Glenpool 39
Cashion County Line Tournament
3rd Place
Varnum 46, Cashon 43
7th Place
Fairview 59, Clinton 30
Checotah Tournament
Checotah 47, East Central 34
Eufaula 49, Stigler 41
Coyle Tournament
Mulhall-Orlando 39, Oilton 36
Dave Calvert Invitational
Collinsville 58, Metro Christian 34
Kellyville Tournament
Ripley 61, Colcord 44
Kellyville 41, Vian 22
Mounds Tournament
Hulbert 62, Mounds 24
NEO Tournament
Commerce 56, Miami 29
NOC Tonkawa Tournament
Blackwell 42, Woodland 37
Pawnee 38, Wellston 30
Okmulgee County Tournament
Dewar 36, Schulter 22
Wilson Henryetta 47, Henryetta 46 (OT)
Old Fort Classic
At Fort Gibson
Stilwell 51, Coweta 42
Roland 68, Okay 23
Paden Tournament
Mason 52, Prue 47
Pawhuska Tournament
Tulsa CHEF 39, Cleveland 36
Crossings Christian 30, Oklahoma Union 29
Pryor Invitational
Berryhill 48, Sequoyah Claremore 38
66 Conference Tournament
Chandler 54, Prague 22
Stroud 66, Seminole 33
Friday
Cashion County Line Tournament
Perry 39, Clinton 30
Silo 74, Varnum 44
Dave Calvert Tournament
At Kiefer
Collinsville 63, Hilldale 45
Metro Christian 66, Webster 18
Bethany 84, Community Christian 25
NEO Tournament
At Miami
Cave Springs 65, Commerce JV 30
Old Fort Classic
At Fort Gibson
Fort Gibson 49, Stilwell 40
Pawhuska Tournament
Pawhuska 57, Rejoice Christian 34
Titan Classic
At Carl Albert
Carl Albert 57, Tahlequah 49
66 Conference Tournament
Holdenville 55, Stroud 51
Okemah 59, Seminole 20
Thursday
66 Conference Tournament
Chandler 44, McLoud 28
Prague 37, Meeker 28
Summaries
Cashion County Line Tournament
Consolation Final
PERRY 60, OCS 47
Perry 4 26 16 14 — 60
OCS 4 21 11 11 — 47
Perry: Shields 27, Justus 13, Mitchell 7, Porter 5, Goldsberry 4, Allen 4.
OCS: McIntyre 24, Rowlett 9, Eisenhower 4, Johnson 4, Champ 3, Voskuhl 3.
Checotah Crossroads Classic
Championship
WAGONER 39, MULDROW 24
Wagoner 11 7 10 11 — 39
Muldrow 2 13 2 7 — 24
Wagoner: Burckhartzmeyer 19, E. Bryant 7, Pawpa 6, Austin 5, Shieldnight 2.
Muldrow: Wright 11, Grinstead 5, Ke. Moore 4, Fields 3, Ka. Moore 1.
Deer Creek Tournament
HOLLAND HALL 54, PONCA CITY 49
Ponca City 16 14 10 9 — 49
Holland Hall 17 9 10 18 — 54
Ponca City: Gerken 16, Dingus 14, Allison 8, Collins 4, George 4, Lively 3.
Holland Hall: Hill 25, Fugate 10, Regalado 8, Davis 6, Carroll 2, Johnson 2, Casper 1.
Shawnee Invitational
UNION 59, McALESTER 46
Union 11 22 15 11 — 59
McAlester 16 9 10 11 — 46
Union: Stith 13, Coleman 10, Woodard 9, McSwain 8, Edwards 7, Adams 7, Bettis 4, Smith 1.
McAlester: Hoilman 16, Allen 10, Spears 7, Ponce 6, Marshall 4, Johnson 2, Anderson 1.
Friday
Cashion County Line Tournament
DALE 50, CASHION 34
Dale 15 11 13 11 — 50
Cashion 5 7 11 11 — 34
Dale: Waller 21, Rutland 11, Bell 6, Herman 5, Watkins 3, Haskell 2, Grippo 2.
Cashion: Jenkins 16, Williams 7, Shafer 6, Woody 2, Westerhoff 2, Hobgood 1.
Dave Calvert Tournament
At Kiefer
KIEFER 49, WARNER 43 (OT)
Warner 12 9 13 9 0 — 43
Kiefer 5 14 10 14 6 — 49
Warner: Jackson 13, Sikes 10, Fowler 9, Chesser 4, Ellis 3, Park 2, Fullbright 2.
Kiefer: Coons 25, Hendrix 11, Williams 6, Rowton 4, Bonilla 2, Smith 1.
Jay Tri-State Classic
CASCIA HALL 45, E. NEWTON (MO.) 24
E. Newton 10 1 3 10 — 24
Cascia 7 10 12 16 — 45
E. Newton: Coburn 13, Guinn 5, Blanchard 3, Sesay 2, Schreiber 1.
Cascia: Roller 14, Rodgers 10, Hill 8, Phillips 8, Ausink 2, Turner 2, Woodard 1.
KANSAS 38, SALINA 27
Kansas 8 9 5 16 — 38
Salina 11 4 5 7 — 27
Kansas: Claxton 17, Pruitt 9, Rollman 8, Proctor 2, McKie 1, Pollet 1.
Salina: Soldier 11, Chitwood 7, Sanders 5, Leach 4.
PROVIDENCE ACADEMY (ARK.) 47, GROVE 41
Providence 14 13 10 10 — 47
Grove 16 12 6 7 — 41
Providence: Imbo 12, SHaddox 11, Kiraga 11, Maner 9, Phillips 2, Moseley 2.
Grove: R.Geer 14, Morris 12, Collins 10, Jackson 3, E.Geer 2.
Port City Classic
VERDIGRIS 53, BISHOP KELLEY 38
Kelley 10 9 10 9 — 38
Verdigris 16 8 12 17 — 53
Bishop Kelley: Standmark 10, Weber 9, Roy 6, Blankenship 4, Grisaffe 4, Rehm 3, Evans 2.
Verdigris: Borgstadt 26, Brown 10, Daniel 7, Young 6, Wiginton 4.
CLAREMORE 53, CATOOSA 39
Claremore 8 18 12 15 — 53
Catoosa 6 15 8 10 — 39
Claremore: Bump 18, Israel 13, Cookson 12, Tillis 6, Vanaman 3, Factor 1.
Catoosa: Brown 19, Mitchell 11, Lucero 5, Buckmaster 2, Cornwell 2.
VICTORY 43, EDISON 24
Edison 4 2 7 11 — 24
Victory 8 6 9 20 — 43
Edison: Davis 13, Chatman 4, Lyons 3, Brown 2, Lacroix 2.
Victory Christian: Treverbaugh 14, Scott 8, Brown 6, Cato 5, Elliot 5, Edwards 2, Rodriguez 2, Farquhar 1.
Shawnee Invitational
UNION 59, ARDMORE 29
Ardmore 10 7 8 4 — 29
Union 5 17 25 12 — 59
Ardmore: Vance 10, Booker 6, McGee 4, Smith 3, Wolf 2, Taylor 2, Pettigrew 2.
Union: Woodard 12, Edwards 10, Smith 8, Stith 7, Coleman 7, Bettis 5, Devers 4, Adams 4, Barnes 2.
Thursday
Shawnee Invitational
MUSTANG 37, UNION 28
Union 6 8 3 11 — 28
Mustang 6 7 15 9 — 37
Union: Edwards 8, Coleman 7, Bettis 4, Stith 4, Woodard 3, McSwain 2.
Mustang: Foreman 10, Johnson 8, Simonson 7, Raglan 6, Haywood 3, Long 2, Alston 1.
GOLF
Local
