Local record for Jan. 14

BASKETBALL

College: Men

Central Missouri 78, Rogers St. 77 (OT)

Lincoln 76, Northeastern St. 68

College: Women

Central Missouri 81, Rogers St. 58

Lincoln 61, Northeastern St. 57

High School: Boys

Friday

Catoosa 86, Okemah 70

Henryetta 56, Morris 50

Perkins-Tryon 80, Sperry 39

Tonkawa 49, Woodland 45

Pawnee 54, Yale 44

Coweta 55, Glenpool 47

Wagoner 82, Tahlequah Sequoyah 69

Sequoyah Claremore 79, Adair 46

Cleveland 56, Bristow 51

Dewar 65, Hanna 43

Porter Consolidated 62, Hulbert 56

Mulhall-Orlando 48, Prue 31

Cashion 67, Wellston 51

Drumright 57, Depew 56 (OT)

Vinita 64, Oologah 37

Friday

CENTRAL 61, EAST CENTRAL 40

East Central;10;8;0;22;--;40

Central;19;12;15;15;--;61

East Central: Jackson 14, Sims 8, Salisberry 6, Maxey 4, Clark 4, McKnight 3, Elliot 1.

Central:: McElwee 14, Brown 6, Davis 6, Williams 6, Fortenberry 5, Guess 5, Johnson 4, T. Love 4, King 3, J. Love 3, Livingston 2, Moore 2, Pitts 1.

HOLLAND HALL 76, REJOICE CHRISTIAN 20

Rejoice;6;3;4;7;--;20

HHall;27;15;24;10;--;76

Rejoice Christian: Price 4, Tallon 3, Washam 3, Okwueslueeze 2, Constable 2, Leatherland 2, Foote 2, Catron 2.

Holland Hall: Cool 28, Benton 14, Mullendore 13, Taber 11, Sterling 4, Barnes 3, Wilson 2, Underwood 1.

KIEFER 57, MANNFORD 50

Kiefer;11;12;17;17;--;57

Mannford;15;4;11;20;--;50

Kiefer: Rowton 21, Barber 11, Worley 10, Johnson 8, Adams 7.

Mannford: Thurman 19, C.Banfield 12, T.Banfield 12, Moore 5, Harvey 2.

VERDIGRIS 52, JAY 31

Jay;9;9;2;11;--;31

Verdigris;9;16;18;9;--;52

Jay: Landrum 10, Taylor 7, Davis 6, Jones 4, Winningham 2, Payton 2.

Verdigris: Repschlaeger 18, Willis 10, Bt. Teague 6, Lemons 5, Scott 4, Large 3, By. Teague 3, Boren 2, Finch 1.

INOLA 57, KANSAS 53

Kansas;16;13;14;10;--;53

Inola;16;15;10;16;--;57

Kansas: Steele 28, Noe 8, Warren 8, Turtle 4, Glass 3, Sands 2.

Inola: Welch 21, Hayes 11, Clark 11, Thomas 7, Maner 4, Riggs 2, Groff 1.

METRO CHRISTIAN 67, CASCIA HALL 45

Cascia Hall;14;14;13;4;--;45

Metro Christian;11;19;17;20;--;67

Cascia Hall: Shiflet 14, Kim 11, Crittle 6, Burris 6, Catrer 4, Rampoy 2, Jarrett 2.

Metro Christian: Darrington 19, Sowards 18, Powell 17, Cox 3, Moses 3, Thompson 3, Roth 2, Pinter 2.

RIVERFIELD 59, LIBERTY 44

Liberty;12;16;10;6;--;44

Riverfield;21;11;15;12;--;59

Liberty: Cargil 16, Wheeler 11, Thompson 7, Aguayo 7, Reeder 3.

Riverfield: B. Clinton 16, D. Clinton 13, Snell 11, Scoggins 11, Thomas 4, Harper 4.

High School: Girls

Friday

Pawhuska 59, Newkirk 15

Tahlequah 65, Skiatook 20

Preston 70, Beggs 16

Depew 77, Drumright 26

Dewar 64, Hanna 47

Foyil 40, Barnsdall 30

Porter Consolidated 47, Hulbert 45

Oktaha 77, Westville 25

Verdigris 50, Jay 20

Cashion 34, Wellston 32

Oologah 50, Vinita 28

Friday

GLENPOOL 64, COWETA 51

Glenpool;17;18;10;19;--;64

Coweta;14;12;12;13;--;51

Glenpool: Shawnee 18, McKinnie 16, Bonin 9, Price 7, Winingham 6, Davis 6, Shipman 2.

Coweta: Matthew 19, Eastman 9, Wilton 8, Addison 5, Messenger 4, Winkle 3, King 3.

INOLA 58, KANSAS 25

Kansas;8;6;9;2;--;25

Inola;19;11;11;17;--;58

Kansas: Claxton 11, Pruitt 6, Proctor 4, Mckie 2, Polter 2.

Inola: Walker 20, Weast 10, Mootry 9, Moore 9, Mullen 4, Morgan 3, Cotton 3.

MANNFORD 62, KIEFER 60 (OT)

Kiefer;11;7;16;18;8;--;60

Mannford;21;9;12;10;10;--;62

Kiefer: Hendrix 20, Coons 15, Smith 14, Bovilla 4, Rowton 4, Williams 3.

Mannford: K. Hewitt 19, Pehrson 15, Tierney 12, Rice 8, C. Hewitt 4, Burk 3, Lewis 1.

GOLF

Local

Holes in one

BAILEY RANCH: Jon Gilmer, No. 13, 115 yards, 9-iron.

CEDAR RIDGE: Kirk Fryer, No. 2, 145 yards, 9-iron.

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 81, shot 74

HOCKEY

ECHL

Friday

RAPID CITY 3, TULSA 1

Rapid City;0;2;1;--;3

Tulsa;1;0;0;--;1

1st Period: 1, Tulsa, Leef 5 (Farren, Soper), 14:36. Penalties-Iverson Rc (tripping), 7:43.

2nd Period: 2, Rapid City, Parrish 1 (Nelson, Zuhlsdorf), 7:54. 3, Rapid City, Parrish 2 (Yamamoto, Court), 12:15. Penalties-Carlson Rc (instigating, fighting - major), 8:55; Wall Tul (interference, fighting - major), 8:55.

3rd Period: 4, Rapid City, Aleardi 12 (Iverson, Nelson), 14:44. Penalties-Nelson Rc (high-sticking), 9:15.

Shots on Goal: Rapid City 3-16-11-30. Tulsa 13-5-12-30. Power Play Opportunities: Rapid City 0-0; Tulsa 0-2. Goalies: Rapid City, Carlson 3-7-0-0 (30 shots-29 saves). Tulsa, Alexander 0-1-0-1 (30 shots-27 saves). A: 5,058. Referee: Tatu Kunto.

