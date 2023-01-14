Local record for Jan. 14

BASKETBALL
College: Men
Central Missouri 78, Rogers St. 77 (OT)
Lincoln 76, Northeastern St. 68
College: Women
Central Missouri 81, Rogers St. 58
Lincoln 61, Northeastern St. 57
High School: Boys
Friday
Catoosa 86, Okemah 70
Henryetta 56, Morris 50
Perkins-Tryon 80, Sperry 39
Tonkawa 49, Woodland 45
Pawnee 54, Yale 44
Coweta 55, Glenpool 47
Wagoner 82, Tahlequah Sequoyah 69
Sequoyah Claremore 79, Adair 46
Cleveland 56, Bristow 51
Dewar 65, Hanna 43
Porter Consolidated 62, Hulbert 56
Mulhall-Orlando 48, Prue 31
Cashion 67, Wellston 51
Drumright 57, Depew 56 (OT)
Vinita 64, Oologah 37
Summaries
Friday
CENTRAL 61, EAST CENTRAL 40
East Central;10;8;0;22;--;40
Central;19;12;15;15;--;61
East Central: Jackson 14, Sims 8, Salisberry 6, Maxey 4, Clark 4, McKnight 3, Elliot 1.
Central:: McElwee 14, Brown 6, Davis 6, Williams 6, Fortenberry 5, Guess 5, Johnson 4, T. Love 4, King 3, J. Love 3, Livingston 2, Moore 2, Pitts 1.
HOLLAND HALL 76, REJOICE CHRISTIAN 20
Rejoice;6;3;4;7;--;20
HHall;27;15;24;10;--;76
Rejoice Christian: Price 4, Tallon 3, Washam 3, Okwueslueeze 2, Constable 2, Leatherland 2, Foote 2, Catron 2.
Holland Hall: Cool 28, Benton 14, Mullendore 13, Taber 11, Sterling 4, Barnes 3, Wilson 2, Underwood 1.
KIEFER 57, MANNFORD 50
Kiefer;11;12;17;17;--;57
Mannford;15;4;11;20;--;50
Kiefer: Rowton 21, Barber 11, Worley 10, Johnson 8, Adams 7.
Mannford: Thurman 19, C.Banfield 12, T.Banfield 12, Moore 5, Harvey 2.
VERDIGRIS 52, JAY 31
Jay;9;9;2;11;--;31
Verdigris;9;16;18;9;--;52
Jay: Landrum 10, Taylor 7, Davis 6, Jones 4, Winningham 2, Payton 2.
Verdigris: Repschlaeger 18, Willis 10, Bt. Teague 6, Lemons 5, Scott 4, Large 3, By. Teague 3, Boren 2, Finch 1.
INOLA 57, KANSAS 53
Kansas;16;13;14;10;--;53
Inola;16;15;10;16;--;57
Kansas: Steele 28, Noe 8, Warren 8, Turtle 4, Glass 3, Sands 2.
Inola: Welch 21, Hayes 11, Clark 11, Thomas 7, Maner 4, Riggs 2, Groff 1.
METRO CHRISTIAN 67, CASCIA HALL 45
Cascia Hall;14;14;13;4;--;45
Metro Christian;11;19;17;20;--;67
Cascia Hall: Shiflet 14, Kim 11, Crittle 6, Burris 6, Catrer 4, Rampoy 2, Jarrett 2.
Metro Christian: Darrington 19, Sowards 18, Powell 17, Cox 3, Moses 3, Thompson 3, Roth 2, Pinter 2.
RIVERFIELD 59, LIBERTY 44
Liberty;12;16;10;6;--;44
Riverfield;21;11;15;12;--;59
Liberty: Cargil 16, Wheeler 11, Thompson 7, Aguayo 7, Reeder 3.
Riverfield: B. Clinton 16, D. Clinton 13, Snell 11, Scoggins 11, Thomas 4, Harper 4.
High School: Girls
Friday
Pawhuska 59, Newkirk 15
Tahlequah 65, Skiatook 20
Preston 70, Beggs 16
Depew 77, Drumright 26
Dewar 64, Hanna 47
Foyil 40, Barnsdall 30
Porter Consolidated 47, Hulbert 45
Oktaha 77, Westville 25
Verdigris 50, Jay 20
Cashion 34, Wellston 32
Oologah 50, Vinita 28
Summaries
Friday
GLENPOOL 64, COWETA 51
Glenpool;17;18;10;19;--;64
Coweta;14;12;12;13;--;51
Glenpool: Shawnee 18, McKinnie 16, Bonin 9, Price 7, Winingham 6, Davis 6, Shipman 2.
Coweta: Matthew 19, Eastman 9, Wilton 8, Addison 5, Messenger 4, Winkle 3, King 3.
INOLA 58, KANSAS 25
Kansas;8;6;9;2;--;25
Inola;19;11;11;17;--;58
Kansas: Claxton 11, Pruitt 6, Proctor 4, Mckie 2, Polter 2.
Inola: Walker 20, Weast 10, Mootry 9, Moore 9, Mullen 4, Morgan 3, Cotton 3.
MANNFORD 62, KIEFER 60 (OT)
Kiefer;11;7;16;18;8;--;60
Mannford;21;9;12;10;10;--;62
Kiefer: Hendrix 20, Coons 15, Smith 14, Bovilla 4, Rowton 4, Williams 3.
Mannford: K. Hewitt 19, Pehrson 15, Tierney 12, Rice 8, C. Hewitt 4, Burk 3, Lewis 1.
GOLF
Local
Holes in one
BAILEY RANCH: Jon Gilmer, No. 13, 115 yards, 9-iron.
CEDAR RIDGE: Kirk Fryer, No. 2, 145 yards, 9-iron.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 81, shot 74
HOCKEY
ECHL
Friday
RAPID CITY 3, TULSA 1
Rapid City;0;2;1;--;3
Tulsa;1;0;0;--;1
1st Period: 1, Tulsa, Leef 5 (Farren, Soper), 14:36. Penalties-Iverson Rc (tripping), 7:43.
2nd Period: 2, Rapid City, Parrish 1 (Nelson, Zuhlsdorf), 7:54. 3, Rapid City, Parrish 2 (Yamamoto, Court), 12:15. Penalties-Carlson Rc (instigating, fighting - major), 8:55; Wall Tul (interference, fighting - major), 8:55.
3rd Period: 4, Rapid City, Aleardi 12 (Iverson, Nelson), 14:44. Penalties-Nelson Rc (high-sticking), 9:15.
Shots on Goal: Rapid City 3-16-11-30. Tulsa 13-5-12-30. Power Play Opportunities: Rapid City 0-0; Tulsa 0-2. Goalies: Rapid City, Carlson 3-7-0-0 (30 shots-29 saves). Tulsa, Alexander 0-1-0-1 (30 shots-27 saves). A: 5,058. Referee: Tatu Kunto.