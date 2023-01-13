Local record for Jan. 14

Local
BASKETBALL
College: Men
Thursday
Lincoln 76, Rogers St. 74 (OT)
Northeastern St. 74, Central Missouri 63
College: Women
Thursday
Central Missouri 79, Northeastern St. 64
Lincoln 73, Rogers St. 56
Summaries
Thursday
ORAL ROBERTS 94, WESTERN ILLINOIS 90
ORU 24 10 34 26 — 94
WIU 10 37 21 22 — 90
Oral Roberts (6-11, 3-3 Summit League): Walker 8-15 6-6 23, Nix 6-17 0-0 17, Cooper 4-9 8-8 16, Moore 3-5 6-9 12, Udoumoh 3-7 2-5 8, Ramey 4-9 5-6 13, Taylor 2-4 1-1 5, Sockey 0-0 0-0 0, Winans 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 30-68 28-35 94.
Western Illinois (6-12, 1-6): Deets 7-13 8-9 24, Brownfield 4-5 6-8 14, Dins 2-9 2-2 6, Flores 2-7 0-0 5, Lutz 0-4 4-4 4, Thorpe 7-20 10-14 28, McDermott 2-4 0-0 4, Flanagan 1-1 0-0 3, Meadows 1-5 0-2 2, Adams 0-1 0-0 0, Randgaard 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 26-71 30-37 90.
3-Point Goals: ORU 6-29 (Walker 1-6, Nix 5-14, Cooper 0-3, Ramey 0-4, Taylor 0-2), WIU 8-33 (Deets 2-7, Brownfield 0-1, Dins 0-2, Flores 1-4, Lutz 0-1, Thorpe 4-12, McDermott 0-2, Flanagan 1-1, Meadows 0-2, Randgaard 0-1. Assists: ORU 10 (Udoumoh 6), WIU 14 (Lutz 5). Fouled out: WIU Lutz. Rebounds: ORU 50 (Moore 20), WIU 40 (Deets 11). Personal fouls: ORU 24, WIU 22. Technical fouls: None. A: 367.
High School: Boys
Caney Valley 47, Dewey 43
Heavener 38, Stigler 36
Kellyville 56, Eufaula 51 (OT)
Ketchum 73, Commerce 48
Oktaha 61, Westville 57
Union 68, Sapulpa 35
Verdigris 52, Jay 31
Thursday
Alva 89, Oklahoma Bible 46
Battiest 49, Boswell 45 (OT)
Carl Albert 54, Millwood 49
Cave Springs 72, Bokoshe 26
Cherokee 55, Waukomis 41
Copan 54, Shidler 43
Fort Towson 53, Soper 14
Hartshorne 45, Stigler 42
Howe 43, Keys 41
Kinta 59, Clayton 31
Mason 71, Bowlegs 32
Maud 63, Calvin 48
Metro Christian 67, Regent Prep 20
Mill Creek 57, Milburn 17
Nowata 72, South Coffeyville 16
Okay 85, Haskell 33
Rattan 36, Valliant 35
Schulter 61, Wanette 40
Southwest Covenant 72, OKC Knights 58
Stringtown 82, Caney 35
Summit Christian 52, Porter Consolidated 37
Turner 66, Paoli 30
Weleetka 79, Hanna 22
Wellston 60, Crescent 50
Yale 64, Hominy 51
Summaries
Thursday
UNION 68, SAPULPA 35
Union 1812 22 16 — 68
Sapulpa 10 4 11 10 — 35
Union: Madrid 18, Dixon 13, Flemmons 9, Dorsey 6, Bowen 6, Korbin Gunn 4, Gilyard 4, Malham 2, Kory Gunn 2, Chaney-Jones 2, Chappelle 2.
Sapulpa: Edwards 9, Morrow 6, Verner 6, Bullock 3, Pratt 3, Lewis 2, Reed 2, Harris 2, Williams 2.
High School: Girls
Bristow 60, Cleveland 28
Broken Arrow 66, Muskogee 28
Glenpool 64, Coweta 51
Keys 39, Vian 33
Grove 72, Collinsville 61
Hominy 49, Ripley 39
Mannford 62, Kiefer 60 (OT)
McAlester 60, Durant 47
Midwest City 52, Ponca City 43
Morris 53, Henryetta 22
Oologah-Talala 50, Vinita 28
Pryor 52, Claremore 32
Quapaw 46, Welch 35
Rogers 53, Memorial 28
South Coffeyville 52, Nowata 36
Sperry 37, Perkins-Tryon 19
Stroud 57, Chandler 37
Wagoner 49, Tahlequah Sequoyah 36
Thursday
Battiest 47, Boswell 24
Calvin 78, Maud 27
Caney 37, Stringtown 28
Cave Springs 50, Bokoshe 9
Ft. Towson 39, Soper 26
Hartshorne 57, Stigler 43
Hominy 45, Yale 23
Howe 78, Keys 31
Kinta 37, Clayton 26
Metro Christian 48, Regent Prep 15
Mill Creek 39, Milburn 21
Okay 30, Haskell 29
Oklahoma Bible 33, Alva 30
Rattan 39, Valliant 30
Ripley 51, Strother 49
Schulter 43, Wanette 13
Shidler 38, Copan 28
Southwest Covenant 43, OKC Knights 21
Summit Christian 49, Porter Consolidated 27
Turner 71, Paoli 12
Waukomis 38, Cherokee 26
Weleetka 60, Hanna 39
Wellston 34, Crescent 27
Summaries
BOOKER T. WASHINGTON 54, BIXBY 47
BTW 10 14 8 22 — 54
Bixby 13 8 9 17 — 47
BTW: M.Johnson 18, K.Johnson 13, Leyva 10, Mayberry 6, Owens 4, Brooks 3.
Bixby: Nielsen 16, G.Wernli 12, Daniel 8, Baldwin 5, Musick 5, K.Wernli 2.
CENTRAL 45, EAST CENTRAL 27
East Central 8 5 4 10 — 27
Central 11 8 13 13 — 45
East Central: McClellon 14, Wallace 8, Rogers 2, Calvin 2, Coter 1.
Central: Blakely 12, Davis 11, Fortenberry 9, Mullen 5, Knighten 4, Miles 4.
HOLLAND HALL 45, REJOICE CHRISTIAN 26
Rejoice Christian 2 10 3 11 — 26
Holland Hall 4 15 10 16 —- 45
Rejoice Christian: Callery 9, Hunnicutt 9, Henson 3, Cariker 2, Herskell 2, Hurst 1.
Holland Hall: Regalado 23, Hill 16, Casper 2, Carroll 2, Fugate 2.
OKEMAH 57, CATOOSA 34
Catoosa 5 5 6 18 — 34
Okemah 22 10 16 9 — 57
Catoosa: Brown 22, Lucero 6, Byrum 5, Mitchell 1.
Okemah: Switch 16, Gaxiola 10, Deer 10, Coon 7, Scott 5, Rutland 4, Castaneda 3, Berryhill 2.
SAND SPRINGS 48, OWASSO 47
Owasso 17 10 11 9 — 47
Sand Springs 10 18 10 10 — 48
Owasso: Yokley 16, Austin 11, Elbert 10, McGarrah 8, Wilson 2.
Sand Springs: Jackson 21, Wilson 12, Morris 5, Taylor 5, Martin 2, Fueshko 2.
Thursday
SAPULPA 50, UNION 36
Union 10 12 5 9 — 36
Sapulpa 6 12 12 20 — 50
Union: Coleman 14, Edwards 5, Barnes 5, Adams 4, Bettis 2, Deanna 2, McSwain 2, Woodard 2.
Sapulpa: Hall 14, T. Heard 14, Re. McQuarters 6, Ri. McQuarters 6, Parker 5, Bilby 3, Atkisson 2.