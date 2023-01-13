 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local record for Jan. 14

  • Updated
  • 0

Local

BASKETBALL

College: Men

Thursday

Lincoln 76, Rogers St. 74 (OT)

Northeastern St. 74, Central Missouri 63

College: Women

Thursday

Central Missouri 79, Northeastern St. 64

Lincoln 73, Rogers St. 56

Summaries

Thursday

ORAL ROBERTS 94, WESTERN ILLINOIS 90

ORU 24 10 34 26 — 94

WIU 10 37 21 22 — 90

Oral Roberts (6-11, 3-3 Summit League): Walker 8-15 6-6 23, Nix 6-17 0-0 17, Cooper 4-9 8-8 16, Moore 3-5 6-9 12, Udoumoh 3-7 2-5 8, Ramey 4-9 5-6 13, Taylor 2-4 1-1 5, Sockey 0-0 0-0 0, Winans 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 30-68 28-35 94.

Western Illinois (6-12, 1-6): Deets 7-13 8-9 24, Brownfield 4-5 6-8 14, Dins 2-9 2-2 6, Flores 2-7 0-0 5, Lutz 0-4 4-4 4, Thorpe 7-20 10-14 28, McDermott 2-4 0-0 4, Flanagan 1-1 0-0 3, Meadows 1-5 0-2 2, Adams 0-1 0-0 0, Randgaard 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 26-71 30-37 90.

3-Point Goals: ORU 6-29 (Walker 1-6, Nix 5-14, Cooper 0-3, Ramey 0-4, Taylor 0-2), WIU 8-33 (Deets 2-7, Brownfield 0-1, Dins 0-2, Flores 1-4, Lutz 0-1, Thorpe 4-12, McDermott 0-2, Flanagan 1-1, Meadows 0-2, Randgaard 0-1. Assists: ORU 10 (Udoumoh 6), WIU 14 (Lutz 5). Fouled out: WIU Lutz. Rebounds: ORU 50 (Moore 20), WIU 40 (Deets 11). Personal fouls: ORU 24, WIU 22. Technical fouls: None. A: 367.

High School: Boys

Caney Valley 47, Dewey 43

Heavener 38, Stigler 36

Kellyville 56, Eufaula 51 (OT)

Ketchum 73, Commerce 48

Oktaha 61, Westville 57

Union 68, Sapulpa 35

Verdigris 52, Jay 31

Thursday

Alva 89, Oklahoma Bible 46

Battiest 49, Boswell 45 (OT)

Carl Albert 54, Millwood 49

Cave Springs 72, Bokoshe 26

Cherokee 55, Waukomis 41

Copan 54, Shidler 43

Fort Towson 53, Soper 14

Hartshorne 45, Stigler 42

Howe 43, Keys 41

Kinta 59, Clayton 31

Mason 71, Bowlegs 32

Maud 63, Calvin 48

Metro Christian 67, Regent Prep 20

Mill Creek 57, Milburn 17

Nowata 72, South Coffeyville 16

Okay 85, Haskell 33

Rattan 36, Valliant 35

Schulter 61, Wanette 40

Southwest Covenant 72, OKC Knights 58

Stringtown 82, Caney 35

Summit Christian 52, Porter Consolidated 37

Turner 66, Paoli 30

Weleetka 79, Hanna 22

Wellston 60, Crescent 50

Yale 64, Hominy 51

Summaries

Thursday

UNION 68, SAPULPA 35

Union 1812 22 16 — 68

Sapulpa 10 4 11 10 — 35

Union: Madrid 18, Dixon 13, Flemmons 9, Dorsey 6, Bowen 6, Korbin Gunn 4, Gilyard 4, Malham 2, Kory Gunn 2, Chaney-Jones 2, Chappelle 2.

Sapulpa: Edwards 9, Morrow 6, Verner 6, Bullock 3, Pratt 3, Lewis 2, Reed 2, Harris 2, Williams 2.

High School: Girls

Bristow 60, Cleveland 28

Broken Arrow 66, Muskogee 28

Glenpool 64, Coweta 51

Keys 39, Vian 33

Grove 72, Collinsville 61

Hominy 49, Ripley 39

Mannford 62, Kiefer 60 (OT)

McAlester 60, Durant 47

Midwest City 52, Ponca City 43

Morris 53, Henryetta 22

Oologah-Talala 50, Vinita 28

Pryor 52, Claremore 32

Quapaw 46, Welch 35

Rogers 53, Memorial 28

South Coffeyville 52, Nowata 36

Sperry 37, Perkins-Tryon 19

Stroud 57, Chandler 37

Wagoner 49, Tahlequah Sequoyah 36

Thursday

Battiest 47, Boswell 24

Calvin 78, Maud 27

Caney 37, Stringtown 28

Cave Springs 50, Bokoshe 9

Ft. Towson 39, Soper 26

Hartshorne 57, Stigler 43

Hominy 45, Yale 23

Howe 78, Keys 31

Kinta 37, Clayton 26

Metro Christian 48, Regent Prep 15

Mill Creek 39, Milburn 21

Okay 30, Haskell 29

Oklahoma Bible 33, Alva 30

Rattan 39, Valliant 30

Ripley 51, Strother 49

Schulter 43, Wanette 13

Shidler 38, Copan 28

Southwest Covenant 43, OKC Knights 21

Summit Christian 49, Porter Consolidated 27

Turner 71, Paoli 12

Waukomis 38, Cherokee 26

Weleetka 60, Hanna 39

Wellston 34, Crescent 27

Summaries

BOOKER T. WASHINGTON 54, BIXBY 47

BTW 10 14 8 22 — 54

Bixby 13 8 9 17 — 47

BTW: M.Johnson 18, K.Johnson 13, Leyva 10, Mayberry 6, Owens 4, Brooks 3.

Bixby: Nielsen 16, G.Wernli 12, Daniel 8, Baldwin 5, Musick 5, K.Wernli 2.

CENTRAL 45, EAST CENTRAL 27

East Central 8 5 4 10 — 27

Central 11 8 13 13 — 45

East Central: McClellon 14, Wallace 8, Rogers 2, Calvin 2, Coter 1.

Central: Blakely 12, Davis 11, Fortenberry 9, Mullen 5, Knighten 4, Miles 4.

HOLLAND HALL 45, REJOICE CHRISTIAN 26

Rejoice Christian 2 10 3 11 — 26

Holland Hall 4 15 10 16 —- 45

Rejoice Christian: Callery 9, Hunnicutt 9, Henson 3, Cariker 2, Herskell 2, Hurst 1.

Holland Hall: Regalado 23, Hill 16, Casper 2, Carroll 2, Fugate 2.

OKEMAH 57, CATOOSA 34

Catoosa 5 5 6 18 — 34

Okemah 22 10 16 9 — 57

Catoosa: Brown 22, Lucero 6, Byrum 5, Mitchell 1.

Okemah: Switch 16, Gaxiola 10, Deer 10, Coon 7, Scott 5, Rutland 4, Castaneda 3, Berryhill 2.

SAND SPRINGS 48, OWASSO 47

Owasso 17 10 11 9 — 47

Sand Springs 10 18 10 10 — 48

Owasso: Yokley 16, Austin 11, Elbert 10, McGarrah 8, Wilson 2.

Sand Springs: Jackson 21, Wilson 12, Morris 5, Taylor 5, Martin 2, Fueshko 2.

Thursday

SAPULPA 50, UNION 36

Union 10 12 5 9 — 36

Sapulpa 6 12 12 20 — 50

Union: Coleman 14, Edwards 5, Barnes 5, Adams 4, Bettis 2, Deanna 2, McSwain 2, Woodard 2.

Sapulpa: Hall 14, T. Heard 14, Re. McQuarters 6, Ri. McQuarters 6, Parker 5, Bilby 3, Atkisson 2.

